Malwarebytes heeft versie 5.1.3 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Added My subscription control to Tamper Protection

Removed viewing protection status for other devices (Malwarebytes for Teams only) - this is a temporary change, feature will be restored in future release Issues fixed Unable to pause VPN connection

Restore default settings doesn’t restore notification timeout setting