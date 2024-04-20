Software-update: Malwarebytes 5.1.3

Malwarebytes heeft versie 5.1.3 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Added My subscription control to Tamper Protection
  • Removed viewing protection status for other devices (Malwarebytes for Teams only) - this is a temporary change, feature will be restored in future release
Issues fixed
  • Unable to pause VPN connection
  • Restore default settings doesn’t restore notification timeout setting

Malwarebytes 5.0

Versienummer 5.1.3.110
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://www.malwarebytes.com/mwb-download/thankyou
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Malwarebytes

Beveiliging en antivirus

