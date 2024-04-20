IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 2024.0 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. Het programma wordt primair voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar er zijn ook versies voor Linux en Mac. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Support for cloud storage services:
Application scripting additions:
- Google Drive
- Microsoft OneDrive
- Amazon S3
- Dropbox
- Access and edit files from all your cloud storage services
Updated SSH/Telnet dockable window :
- New document properties: dateCreated, dateModified, dateAccessed, fileAttributes, owner, syntaxHighlighting, characters, lines, nonEmptyLines, sLOC, averageLineLength, longestLine, changedLines
- readText/writeText functions
- getEnvironmentVariable function
Other notable quality improvements
- Latest encryption standards
- Support for key agents
- Honor Windows setting to hide cursor (mouse pointer) while typing
- Allow sorting by clicking on the column headers in the Windows dialog
- Add “Copy” button to Sum Selection dialog for total value
- Sum selection returns incorrect negative value
- Add link to main downloads page in Support menu
- Add ability to run PowerShell script from context menu in Project or FileView
- Add “New script” as default PowerShell template
- Default language for syntax highlighting is changed if new wordfiles are added
- Second instead of first configuration item selected on using Find in Configuration
- Display issues with Manage Themes dialog on Windows 11 at 175% scaling and UHD resolutions
- Clipped labels in Modify Templates/Modify Groups dialogs at 125% scaling
- File extension based font setting is ignored
- URL selection is incorrect in Markdown file
- Default Template fails to appear, after closing and reopening the file
- Renaming a file is not reflected in file lists
- Creating a new template with the same existing template name
- “New script” default template does not appear for all applicable template groups
- UI elements not clearly visible after resizing Modify Templates dialog