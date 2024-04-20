Software-update: UltraEdit 2024.0

UltraEdit logo (75 pix) IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 2024.0 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. Het programma wordt primair voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar er zijn ook versies voor Linux en Mac. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Support for cloud storage services:
  • Google Drive
  • Microsoft OneDrive
  • Amazon S3
  • Dropbox
  • Access and edit files from all your cloud storage services
Application scripting additions:
  • New document properties: dateCreated, dateModified, dateAccessed, fileAttributes, owner, syntaxHighlighting, characters, lines, nonEmptyLines, sLOC, averageLineLength, longestLine, changedLines
  • readText/writeText functions
  • getEnvironmentVariable function
Updated SSH/Telnet dockable window :
  • Latest encryption standards
  • Support for key agents
Other notable quality improvements
  • Honor Windows setting to hide cursor (mouse pointer) while typing
  • Allow sorting by clicking on the column headers in the Windows dialog
  • Add “Copy” button to Sum Selection dialog for total value
  • Sum selection returns incorrect negative value
  • Add link to main downloads page in Support menu
  • Add ability to run PowerShell script from context menu in Project or FileView
  • Add “New script” as default PowerShell template
  • Default language for syntax highlighting is changed if new wordfiles are added
  • Second instead of first configuration item selected on using Find in Configuration
  • Display issues with Manage Themes dialog on Windows 11 at 175% scaling and UHD resolutions
  • Clipped labels in Modify Templates/Modify Groups dialogs at 125% scaling
  • File extension based font setting is ignored
  • URL selection is incorrect in Markdown file
  • Default Template fails to appear, after closing and reopening the file
  • Renaming a file is not reflected in file lists
  • Creating a new template with the same existing template name
  • “New script” default template does not appear for all applicable template groups
  • UI elements not clearly visible after resizing Modify Templates dialog

UltraEdit 24.0 screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 2024.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website IDM Computer Solutions
Download https://www.ultraedit.com/downloads/ultraedit-download-thank-you/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Server.1968 20 april 2024 08:37
Wat is dat toch met die abbonement licenties? Zag het voor het eerst bij Adobe en nu verspreid deze betaalvorm zich als een virus.
Rolfie @Server.196820 april 2024 08:46
Het is niet nieuw, meerdere leveranciers hebben dit al.
Continu inkomsten bron. Dat is de hoofd redenen.

Maar ze hebben ook gewoon een PERPETUAL license
downtime @Rolfie20 april 2024 10:58
Maar ze hebben ook gewoon een PERPETUAL license
Ik beschouw dat als een scam. Vroeger hadden ze een perpetual license die inclusief levenslange updates was. Ik heb zo’n licentie. Kostte toen 2x wat een gewone licentie zonder updates kostte maar ik gebruik UE nu al zo lang dat die duurdere perpetual license zich ruimschoots terugverdiend heeft.

Tegenwoordig krijg je bij de perpetual license nog maar een jaar upgrades en zit je daarna alsnog aan een betaalde subscription vast. En daar zijn ze niet helder over. Pas bij checkout worden de kosten van het eerste jaar updates a € 40 aan je mandje toegevoegd en melden ze dat die subscription na een jaar automatisch verlengd wordt a € 80 p/j. En dan wordt UE wel een hele dure editor.
Cergorach @Server.196820 april 2024 13:39
Jou werkgever wil jou ook graag 1x betalen en dat je vervolgens levenslang voor hem blijft werken... De meeste van ons zien dat ook niet zo zitten. ;)

Updates aan software kosten tijd, tijd=geld en als er niet genoeg nieuwe licenties worden verkocht sterft zo een stukje software. Vroeger was de IT markt altijd groeiende op een rap tempo en had UltraEdit een special plekje onder de tekst editors, maar met der jaren is er meer keuze en ook goede gratis keuze, waardoor je nog minder betalende klanten krijgt.

IDM is in augustus 2021 overgenomen, maar voor die tijd waren ze al bezig om over te stappen naar een geheel subscription model, zonder het huidige perpetual licence model (je kan de versie die je heb gekocht onbeperkt lang blijven gebruiken). Die overstap en verkoop zal niet voor niets zijn geweest...

Adobe Creative Cloud (subscription) is van 2013 in diezelfde tijd kocht je UE voor $60 met 1 jaar support. Je kon meer jaren support kopen of unlimited upgrades voor $180. Die optie is alweer heel wat jaartjes komen te vervallen.

Bron:
https://web.archive.org/w...oduct.php?productid=16137
downtime @Cergorach20 april 2024 15:18
Jou werkgever wil jou ook graag 1x betalen en dat je vervolgens levenslang voor hem blijft werken... De meeste van ons zien dat ook niet zo zitten.
Moet ik uitleggen waarom dat geen sterke analogie is? UltraEdit is gereedschap. De bouwmarkt verwacht ook niet dat ik een abonnement afsluit als ik daar een hamer koop. Ook niet als ik die hamer de rest van mijn leven gebruik. Als ze nog een keer aan die hamer willen verdienen dan moeten ze maar een verbeterde versie van die hamer ontwikkelen zodat ik wel een nieuwe moet kopen om even productief te zijn als mijn concurrenten die die verbeterde hamer wel kopen.

Het probleem met een subscription model is dat er geen inspanningsverplichting tegenover staat. Als UE geen updates uitbrengt, of (wat vaker voorkomt) alleen updates met hele kleine verbeteringen waar eigenlijk niemand op zat te wachten, dan moet ik nog steeds het volle pond voor die subscription betalen. Subscriptions ontmoedigen innovatie en verdere ontwikkeling van het product omdat de klant toch wel blijft betalen voor dezelfde oude software.
Cergorach @downtime20 april 2024 16:54
Moet ik uitleggen waarom dat geen sterke analogie is? UltraEdit is gereedschap. De bouwmarkt verwacht ook niet dat ik een abonnement afsluit als ik daar een hamer koop.
Nee, die analogie gaat zeer zeker op. Je kan nu die hamer kopen, krijg je nog een jaar lang support/garantie op. En dan is het over, je kan die hamer nog blijven gebruiken voor de rest van je leven, alleen je kan niet meer terug voor reparatie/garantie. En dat is wat men hier wel wil, een heel leven lang garantie en terug kunnen naar de winkel voor reparatie/verzekering voor 1 relatief lage prijs. Op die manier hoeft iemand maar 1x in het leven een hamer te kopen en dan is het klaar. De doorsnee klusser zal meer dan 1x in het leven een hamer kopen.

Bij Ultra Edit kan je kiezen voor 1x kopen of een subscription. Bij Adobe bv. niet meer. En zelfs daar vind ik het allemaal niet zo heel erg. Vanuit het perspectief van iemand die zo een subscription jaren heeft afgenomen en iemand die bedrijven moet ondersteunen met dat soort meuk, vind ik dat niet zo erg voor wat je er voor krijgt. Natuurlijk is een Volledige Creative Cloud niet echt geschikt voor de hobbyist, dat was het vroeger ook absoluut niet met Creative Suite en zelfs niet alleen met Photoshop.

Ik heb voor 'budget' bedrijven de IT moeten regelen die in het verleden het nodig vonden om geheel op Mac over te stappen met een Creative Suite, jaren na EOL van die specifieke CS en EOL van de Macs die ze nu hadden kwam men in 1x voor een enorm upgrade prijskaartje te staan. Niet alleen de software moest geupdate worden, maar ook alle hardware (nieuwe software werkte niet meer op die oude bakken). Dat is ook het moment geweest waarbij wij gewoon hebben gezegd, EOL en unsupported hard/software valt buiten je support contract. Die gasten hebben behoorlijk wat moeten dokken om uberhaupt hun bestaande Macs nog enigszins in de lucht te houden en het ging pas goed fout toen oude hardware begon om te vallen en we geen nieuwe hardware konden neerzetten omdat de eigenaar te cheap was om een nieuw Adobe abo af te sluiten en te laat was om nog te upgraden naar een nieuwe CS...

Ik ben eind vorig jaar afgestapt van de Adobe subscription omdat ik het te weinig zakelijk gebruikte voor de kosten, ik had al de Affinity packages prive aangeschaft en daarna de upgrade gedaan naar de hele 2.0 suite. Natuurlijk mis ik functionaliteit en ben ik nog zoekende naar bepaalde workflows. Maar met de aanschaf en de update kosten heb ik nu voor drie applicaties ook effectief €4,25/maand betaald... En het is nog verre van op feature parity met Adobe.

Denk je dat de UE versie die bijna 30 jaar geleden is uitgegeven, nu nog werkt op een W11 machine zonder updates? En ben je van mening dat als iemand 30 jaar geleden software heeft gekocht voor een relatief lage prijs, deze nog steeds recht heeft op updates? If so, terug naar je werkgever die je 1x wil betalen voor de rest van je leven... Zo werkte dat vroeger trouwens, daar was een woord voor: slavernij...
downtime @Cergorach20 april 2024 17:36
Nee, die analogie gaat zeer zeker op. Je kan nu die hamer kopen, krijg je nog een jaar lang support/garantie op. En dan is het over, je kan die hamer nog blijven gebruiken voor de rest van je leven, alleen je kan niet meer terug voor reparatie/garantie. En dat is wat men hier wel wil, een heel leven lang garantie en terug kunnen naar de winkel voor reparatie/verzekering voor 1 relatief lage prijs. Op die manier hoeft iemand maar 1x in het leven een hamer te kopen en dan is het klaar. De doorsnee klusser zal meer dan 1x in het leven een hamer kopen.
Je haalt wat dingen door elkaar. Ik heb geen bezwaar tegen een subscription an sich. Ik heb bezwaar tegen betalen voor een update-subscription waar voor de leverancier geen verplichtingen aan zitten. Als er geen updates worden uitgebracht, of updates waar minimale effort in is gestoken, is die subscription voor de leverancier een goudmijn. Beetje vergelijkbaar met een onderhoudscontract voor de CV-ketel waarbij de leverancier niet garandeert dat ie ook echt onderhoud doet of zijn gezicht laat zien als je een defect meldt. Je zou hem in zijn gezicht uitlachen als ie dat voorstelde.
Bij Ultra Edit kan je kiezen voor 1x kopen of een subscription.
Niet echt. De licentie kun je aanmalig kopen, voor 2x de normale prijs, maar die updatesubscription (voor een jaar) krijg je er ongevraagd en ongewild toch bij. En die wordt na dat jaar automatisch verlengd.
Denk je dat de UE versie die bijna 30 jaar geleden is uitgegeven, nu nog werkt op een W11 machine zonder updates?
Ik verwacht dat de UE versie van 30 jaar geleden nog steeds werkt op een OS van 30 jaar geleden. Ik verwacht geen gratis levenslange updates tenzij mij gratis levenslange updates zijn beloofd.
En ben je van mening dat als iemand 30 jaar geleden software heeft gekocht voor een relatief lage prijs, deze nog steeds recht heeft op updates?
Ik heb meerdere licenties op producten die mij levenslange updates beloofden als ik bij aanschaf wat meer voor de licentie betaalde. Vaak betaalde je dan 2-3 maal de normale prijs. Waarom is het dan onredelijk om ook echt levenslange updates te verwachten?
If so, terug naar je werkgever die je 1x wil betalen voor de rest van je leven... Zo werkte dat vroeger trouwens, daar was een woord voor: slavernij...
Helaas. Die "werkgever" betaalde niet eenmalig. Hij moest zijn slaven namelijk ook levenslang voeden en onderdak geven. Als ie pech had moest ie zelfs de bejaarden en zieken die niet meer konden werken voeden. Daarom gaat de vergelijking tussen het kopen van een product en het "kopen" van arbeid ook niet op. Arbeid is nooit een eenmalige kostenpost.
Cergorach @downtime20 april 2024 17:52
Ik heb meerdere licenties op producten die mij levenslange updates beloofden als ik bij aanschaf wat meer voor de licentie betaalde. Vaak betaalde je dan 2-3 maal de normale prijs. Waarom is het dan onredelijk om ook echt levenslange updates te verwachten?
Omdat het uiteindelijk geen houdbaar licentie model is. Als een levenslang model is verkocht, dan is het niet meer dan redelijk dat je dat ook terug krijgt. Totdat het bedrijf natuurlijk failliet gaat. En zoals anderen ook aangeven, levert UE nog steeds die updates aan die specifieke licentie houders. Dat model wordt echter nu niet meer verkocht door UE en dat vind ik ook niet vreemd.

Software updates is arbeid en daarmee nooit een eenmalige kostenpost... ;)
DDX @Server.196820 april 2024 10:21
Gelukkig houden mensen die ooit een licentie voor ultraedit hebben aangeschaft gewoon de mogelijkheid om te blijven updaten.

Al vraag ik mij wel steeds af waarom ik update echt nuttige nieuwe dingen heb ik nog nooit gemerkt, alleen steeds ingewikkelder om zaken in menu's te vinden.

