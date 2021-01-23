IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 28.00 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
UltraEdit v28.00 Changes
- IntelliTips
- Code-aware suggestions for auto-completing class members, methods, etc.
- Function tips for typing parameters in function call
- UltraEdit parses active file and parent folder for symbols
- Supports local files and files opened via FTP
- Optionally scan other folders
- New config options in Settings » Auto-complete » IntelliTips
- Improved auto-complete
- Fully themed auto-complete dialog
- Choose when auto-complete automatically shows in Settings » Auto-complete
- Fully resizable Find and Replace dialogs
- New context menu option "Delete lines" in Find String List to delete all lines containing string
- New option to "Highlight all items found" with Replace
- "Highlight all selected" optionally matches:
- Whole word only (and optionally only when selection is a whole word)
- Case
- Configure in Settings » Search » Advanced
- "Save and Close" command
- "Open last-closed tab" option (file tab context menu)
- Ability to save an empty, new file
- Save As option to leave both original file and new file open
- Added support for remote (FTP) files as well
- Go to previous and next position using forward and back buttons mouse
- Dynamic highlighting of XML and HTML attributes and values
- Clicking in line margin to select now selects entire soft-wrapped line
- Expanded theme support with most dialogs using theme colors
- Other minor enhancements and issues addressed