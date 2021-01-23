Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: UltraEdit 28.00

UltraEdit logo (75 pix) IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 28.00 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

UltraEdit v28.00 Changes
  • IntelliTips
    • Code-aware suggestions for auto-completing class members, methods, etc.
    • Function tips for typing parameters in function call
    • UltraEdit parses active file and parent folder for symbols
    • Supports local files and files opened via FTP
    • Optionally scan other folders
    • New config options in Settings » Auto-complete » IntelliTips
  • Improved auto-complete
    • Fully themed auto-complete dialog
    • Choose when auto-complete automatically shows in Settings » Auto-complete
  • Fully resizable Find and Replace dialogs
  • New context menu option "Delete lines" in Find String List to delete all lines containing string
  • New option to "Highlight all items found" with Replace
  • "Highlight all selected" optionally matches:
    • Whole word only (and optionally only when selection is a whole word)
    • Case
    • Configure in Settings » Search » Advanced
  • "Save and Close" command
  • "Open last-closed tab" option (file tab context menu)
  • Ability to save an empty, new file
  • Save As option to leave both original file and new file open
    • Added support for remote (FTP) files as well
  • Go to previous and next position using forward and back buttons mouse
  • Dynamic highlighting of XML and HTML attributes and values
  • Clicking in line margin to select now selects entire soft-wrapped line
  • Expanded theme support with most dialogs using theme colors
  • Other minor enhancements and issues addressed

UltraEdit 24.0 screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 28.00
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website IDM Computer Solutions
Download https://www.ultraedit.com/downloads/ultraedit-download/
Bestandsgrootte 95,90MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (2)

+1Houtenklaas
23 januari 2021 20:52
Tja, ik snap dat het een lucratief business model is, om jaarlijks abonnementsgeld te innen. Inmiddels een paar keer gevraagd dat ik graag terug wil naar een éénmalig bedrag voor "home-use", maar dat is blijkbaar geen optie. In het verleden deze editor veelvuldig gebruikt bij mijn toenmalige werkgever en ik vind hem fijn, Maar niet voor 80 dollar/euro per jaar als privé persoon. Dan ga ik wel voor een alternatief.
+1JackBe
23 januari 2021 23:02
Ik heb het ook jaren gebruikt, maar gebruik al tijden Notepad++. Vooral fijn dat je notities kunt maken in de tabs (kladblok idee), en zonder saven kunt afsluiten. Bij openen van de editor zijn al die tabs er gewoon weer met inhoud, echt super!

