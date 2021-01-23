Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: XnView MP 0.98.1

XnViewMP logo (75 pix) Versie 0.98.1 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • 1958: strong> Zoom-in filter (Bicubic, Spline, Lanczos)
  • 1952: Batch convert: 'fill width' option for text background
  • 1888: mm in print size - more info.
  • 1895: IPTC: merge option when importing template - more info.
Fixed:

XnViewMP 0.64 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 0.98.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website XnSoft
Download https://newsgroup.xnview.com/viewtopic.php?f=82&t=41429
Bestandsgrootte 59,70MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-01-2021 09:22
submitter: 1DMKIIN

23-01-2021 • 09:22

1 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: XnSoft

Update-historie

03-05 XnView MP 1.00 1
13-01 XnView MP 0.99.7 1
10-12 XnView MP 0.99.5 1
03-12 XnView MP 0.99.4 1
23-09 XnView MP 0.99.1 1
17-09 XnView MP 0.99.0 1
06-'21 XnView MP 0.98.4 0
05-'21 XnView MP 0.98.3 0
02-'21 XnView MP 0.98.2 0
01-'21 XnView MP 0.98.1 1
Meer historie

XnView MP

+2Uruk-Hai

24 januari 2021 01:07
XnviewMP heeft ten opzichte van Irfanview zowel voordelen als nadelen.
Eerst maar eens wat voordelen:
  • XnviewMP is native multiplatform op desktop pc's, Irfanview is dat niet.
  • XnviewMP kan foto's automatisch bijsnijden tijdens roteren, Irfanview kan dat niet.
  • XnviewMP heeft presets voor o.a. het maken van vierkante uitsnedes, Irfanview heeft dat niet.
  • XnviewMP heeft presets voor kleurcorrecties, Irfanview heeft dat niet.
Kort gezegd: bij Irfanview moet je veel meer zelf doen dan bij XnviewMP als je eenvoudige fotobewerkingen wilt uitvoeren.

Beide viewers hebben daarnaast van alles en nog wat met elkaar gemeen, wat de overstap wat makkelijker maakt, zoals de mogelijkheid tot bulkconversie en zeer ruime ondersteuning aan import -en exportformaten.

Toch ben ik na een tijdje weer liever gebruik gaan maken van Irfanview.
Reden is een vaag nadeel van XnviewMP waardoor ik me er steeds meer aan begon te irriteren:
XnviewMP slaagt er niet (goed) in om bewerkte foto's over het origineel heen op te slaan. Dat gaat met Irfanview probleemloos. Misschien is daar een workaround voor, maar dat is een extra stap waar ik niet op zit te wachten. Een workaround zou bijvoorbeeld zijn om de bewerkte versie onder een nieuwe bestandsnaam op te slaan, maar dat vind ik een beperking waar ik niet op zit te wachten.

