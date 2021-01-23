Versie 0.98.1 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 1958: strong> Zoom-in filter (Bicubic, Spline, Lanczos)
- 1952: Batch convert: 'fill width' option for text background
- 1888: mm in print size - more info.
- 1895: IPTC: merge option when importing template - more info.
- 1965: Windows: scaling problem - more info.
- 1964: Print & margins - more info.
- 1963: TIFF & EXIF setting - more info.
- 1962: Batch convert: Keep IPTC/XMP/EXIF/ICC - more info.
- 1961: Collage: spacing not used - more info.
- 1960: WebP animation crash - more info.
- 1959: MacOS-Linux: Slow starting with a lot of subfolders - more info.
- 1957: Convert: Deleting original files on Linux-MacOS don't work - more info.
- 1956: Old version of ghostscript not recognized - more info.
- 1955: Strip: Image orientation problem
- 1954: Search similar: Tolerance problem - more info.
- 1953: Unexpected zoom behavior of selection function - more info.
- 1951: Paste outside - more info.
- 1950: Saved selection not kept between session
- 1949: IPTC/XMP: Load template - viewtopic.php?t=41344
- 1948: Info icon display problem on hDPI
- 1947: Slideshow: Problem when saving settings
- 1946: Slideshow: Text position not saved in .sld - more info.
- 1945: Tag not working - more info.
- 1944: MWG not correctly imported - more info.
- 1896: GIF frame by frame - more info.
- 1943: Create banner without files
- 1942: Batch converter with Animated GIF results in crash - more info.
- 1941: Video thumbnail crash (MP4)
- 1940: 'Random file' always enabled - more info.
- 1880: GPS>Satellite crash on Windows
- 1939: Duplicate file dialog - more info.
- 1938: Rating overwrites categories in .xmp companion file - more info.
- 1937: No export to .xmp companion file / empty .xmp - more info.
- 1936: 'Enhance colors' crash on big image
- 1935: Print scanned document (dpi) - more info.
- 1934: Crop size in portrait - more info.
- 1933: Sub-sampling info for 4:4:0 JPEG is wrong - more info.
- 1932: & in tab title - more info.