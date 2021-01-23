Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder alleen in de 64bit-uitvoering. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 21.1.1 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Hitman 3 en Quake II RTX, en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For
  • Hitman 3
    • Up to 10% increase in performance in Hitman 3, @4K Ultra settings, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1 on the 16GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card versus the previous driver edition 20.12.1.
  • Quake II RTX
Fixed Issues
  • The recording and streaming overlay indicator may sometimes reset itself to the default position.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay size may intermittently reset or may not match values that are set in Radeon Software after performing a task switch.
  • The Radeon Software installer screen can sometimes display the incorrect release date of the Radeon Software version you are installing.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may flicker during video playback on displays with HDR enabled.
  • Reflections in Grand Theft Auto V may fail to appear when ‘Reflection MSAA’ is enabled in the game settings.
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds session timer may continue in Radeon Software even after the game has been exited.
  • DOOM Eternal may experience an application crash while gaming and having Steam overlay enabled.
  • Recorded content from Radeon Software may appear cropped or recorded at an incorrect resolution on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • The Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G95T may experience display or corruption issues when set to 5120x1440@240hz.
  • Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX9 applications on RDNA graphics products.
  • Some displays such as the Sceptre C series or Samsung Odyssey G9 series may experience an intermittent black screen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
  • Oculus Link users may experience intermittent crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.
Known Issues
  • Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.
  • Display flicker or corruption may be experienced when two displays are connected to Radeon RX Vega series graphics products with at least one display set to a high refresh rate.
  • Metro Exodus may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX Raytracing enabled.
  • Radeon recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon HD 7800 series graphics products.
  • Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Disclaimer
  • Testing conducted by AMD Performance Labs as of Jan 15, 2021 on the 16GB Radeon RX 6800 XT, using a test system comprising of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU (3.7 GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memory, and Windows 10x64 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.1.1 versus the previous driver edition 20.12.1 on Hitman 3 @ 4K Ultra settings. Performance may vary.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-1-1
Bestandsgrootte 457,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (24)

+1White Feather
23 januari 2021 09:09
Heel bijzonder dat bugs blijkbaar verdwijnen zonder opgelost te zijn:

Al een half jaar is deze bug er als known bug: Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

Er is niet aangegeven dat deze bug opgelost is, maar toch is hij nu uit de lijst verdwenen.
+2m.z
@White Feather23 januari 2021 12:01
Oh, dat gebeurd wel vaker bij AMD:

Even een quote gepakt uit 18 mei 2020:
Denk dat deze langer is, want sinds de 2020 versie zijn de een vervelende bug "vergeten":

elevated memory | Memory stuck on max clock.

Dit is vooral zichtbaar bij resolutie 1440p met 75 en 144hz. Gebruik je een aangepaste Hz of gebruik je 60/120Hz, verlaagd direct de clock en temp. (Je kan in game alsnog altijd voor 144Hz gaan)
Ik durf erop te wedden dat die gekke bug er nog doodleuk inzit in deze versie. Namelijk blijft het geheugen op volledige clocksnelheid draaien en de kaart wordt met ruim 5 graden warmer. Ik kwam er ten eerste achter toen ik een 75 Hz scherm had en zag het terugkomen toen ik overstapte naar een 144 Hz.

Weddenschap gewonnen :P De bug zit er nog steeds in.

Nu heb ik ruzie met HDR. Ik krijg dit op geen enkele mogelijkheid werkend. Iemand die het zelfde scherm (27GL850) heeft, zou dit wel optimaal werkend hebben gekregen, maar *tromgeroffel* met een Nvidia kaart. Ja, tuurlijk het is geen 1000 mits/FALT display, waar je mee doodgegooid wordt met de standaard copy/paste opmerkingen op Reddit. Vooralsnog vermoed ik dat "op de achtergrond" het wel werkt en er een overlay "grijs/vage kleuren" eroverheen gaat, maar kan me vergissen.

Enja, nog een, dit is bug die mogelijk in de game zelf zit, maar toch gebeurt vooral bij AMD. Veelal gebeurd het bij een GPU+CPU combinatie van AMD, waarbij Battlefield V (DX12) crashed gebruik van een type wapen. Je zoomt in, crash. Op DX11 crashte zelfst mijn volledige pc. Top kaart, als het werkt, laten we maar niet beginnen hoeveel BSOD ik had in vorige (19 versie)

EDIT:
1. Bevestiging bug
2. Toevoeging model display

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 23 januari 2021 12:11]

+1-Edwin-
@m.z23 januari 2021 12:12
Inderdaad, die bug met hoge VRAM-clock speeds icm 144 Hz (ook op 1080p overigens!) zit er nog doodleuk in. Als gevolg daarvan heb ik al een jaar een kaart die in "idle" 36W verbruikt en de 65 graden aantikt (wel op 0RPM, fan gaat pas werken bij hogere temps).
+2polli_
@-Edwin-23 januari 2021 12:40
Is een hardware probleem. GDDR5 geheugen biedt op lagere kloksnelheden niet genoeg snelheid om hoge resoluties mogelijk te maken. Alleen AMD videokaarten met HBM geheugen hebben hier geen last van.
https://www.computerbase....esktop_youtube_und_spiele

Ik heb zelf een AMD Radeon Vega 64 zelf met 5 schermen blijft het verbruik op 15 watt steken (toename van 3 watt t.o.v. een single monitor).
+1m.z
@-Edwin-23 januari 2021 12:19
Bij mij werd die kaart ruim 45 graden, maar heb alsnog de fans aan. Ik hoor deze nauwelijks (op lage snelheid), dus heb ze toch liever aan.

Ik heb tot nu toe de verversingsnelheid algemeen op 120 staan, tijdens gamen gaat deze wel naar 144 Hz. Wantja warm wordt die dan toch. :P
+1Countess

@m.z23 januari 2021 12:59
Ik durf erop te wedden dat die gekke bug er nog doodleuk inzit in deze versie.
Daar is een statement over geweest en het is geen bug.

Het zou wel fijn zijn als ze een 2de low power mode voor het geheugen hadden met een iets hogere clocksnelheid zodat ze wel genoeg bandbreedte hadden om meerdere en hogere resolutie, refreshrate, en/of bitdepth schermen aan te kunnen zonder gelijk naar de max memory frequentie te moeten.
+1m.z
@Countess23 januari 2021 13:51
Oh thanks, hier was ik niet van op de hoogte. Ik lees het ook terug in de comment van @polli_ .

Inderdaad, iets vergelijkbaars als hoe de CPU snelheid wordt begrenst voor het geheugen zou ook wel mooi zijn geweest. Al verwacht ik dat niet 123 geïmplementeerd te worden in de drivers.
0Martinez-
@m.z27 januari 2021 11:04
Ah, ik kan de problematiek met HDR bevestigen; afgelopen week geswitcht van Nvidia naar AMD en mijn CRG9 kan in Windows 'opeens' geen HDR meer weergeven. Erg vervelend.
0m.z
@Martinez-27 januari 2021 11:09
Misschien moet je de drivers even installeren? Ik zie wel de optie HDR in Windows/in-game.
0Martinez-
@m.z27 januari 2021 12:05
Het gaat niet zozeer om de optie HDR - het weergeven van HDR is opeens bugged. Waar ik eerst kristalheldere kleuren zag na het aanzetten van HDR, krijg ik nu de grijze waas waar jij ook naar refereert.
0m.z
@Martinez-27 januari 2021 14:08
Oh, had verkeerd begrepen, omdat je aangaf geen HDR.

Mijn scherm zal minder geweldig zijn HDR, maar zou verwachten dat beter is dan wat het is. Helemaal in jou geval/scherm.

Ik heb flinke zoektocht eraan overgehouden, maar geen duidelijke oplossing gevonden. Helaas werken de forums ook niet mee, gezien deze met het standaard opmerking komen dat het geen 1000nits/FALT-display is.

Ik heb drivers verwijderd, diverse andere versie geprobeerd, 10-Bits pixels in-/uitgeschakeld, HDR-switchs geprobeerd, maar vooralsnog grijs. MadVR geprobeerd om te achterhalen of HDR-meta wel verzonden wordt en/of de kleurprofiel daadwerkelijk werkt. CRU gebruikt en geforceerd om HDR-meta te gebruiken, stond ook op SDR, maar hielp niet.

Het vreemde is dat het in HDR wel lijkt te werken via YouTube.

Het enige wat enigszins hielp, is Radeon>spellen>HDR-spel geselecteerd>en aangepaste kleur in te schakelen. Kleurtemperatuur uit en de helderheid omlaag en contrast omhoog. Dit bracht de kleur weer terug, maar dit is vooralsnog niet de oplossing.

Daarbij schiet scherm vaak naar SDR, zodra ik de volume aanpas en verdwijnt dus heel kort deze waas.
0Martinez-
@m.z27 januari 2021 14:56
Begrijp de verwarring, had ik iets beter mogen verwoorden.

Ik heb ook al van alles geprobeerd, maar echt een oplossing vind ik niet voor HDR gebruik in Windows (ook helemaal rot gezocht op internet) - in games werkt hij wel correct. Merk je hetzelfde?
0m.z
@Martinez-27 januari 2021 15:23
Geen punt.

HDR in Windows laat sowieso een waas zien. Je kan via Windows Color-instellingen hier nog wat aan aanpassen. Als ik vervolgens de optie Kleurtemperatuurbeheer uitschakel, via Radeon>instelling>Beeldscherm. Hierna wordt de kleur minder grauw.

Ik schakel dit nooit in Windows in, gezien alles in SDR wordt weergegeven. Ik heb juist andersom, ik heb in-game deze vage/grauwe waas. Heb enkele games getest BFV, Assassins Creed Origins, Borderlands 3, GRID (2019), BF1 en Jedi Fallen Order. Om een idee te geven: https://www.reddit.com/r/...tf_is_anyone_having_good/
0Martinez-
@m.z27 januari 2021 16:01
Ik had exact hetzelfde in DOOM Eternal; alle kleuren heel flets en een grijze waas erover. Dat heb ik nu in ieder geval wel verholpen door in games alleen HDR aan te zetten. Bij FFXV moet ik in Windows HDR aanzetten, anders krijg ik in-game geen HDR -> ook in dat geval geeft hij in-game HDR juist weer.

Overigens heb ik wel een andere ervaring in Windows i.c.m. HDR toen ik mijn 1080ti nog had (ookal is het SDR); daar zag ik duidelijk de dimbare zones (10 verticale kolommen) oplichten wanneer ik over mijn dark-theme instellingenscherm ging. Nu is dat een-en-al een grijze massa. Ik vermoed dat het echt een probleem is dat in AMD software zit, daar de rest van mijn configuratie nog hetzelfde was als voor het switchen van de kaart.
0m.z
@Martinez-27 januari 2021 16:24
De vuistregel zou moeten zijn, schakel Windows 10 HDR alleen in, als de game deze optie heeft verborgen.

Ik vermoed ook dat het een HDR-probleem is. Je zou DDU kunnen gebruiken, om zeker te zijn dat de Nvidia-drivers niet ergens verdwaald is. Verder heeft AMD een tijdje deze know-isseu gehad en zou schijnbaar opgelost moeten zijn (Maarja dat zeiden ze ook in versie 2020.4.1 met het soortgelijk probleem):
With HDR enabled, Windows desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
+1qbig1970
@White Feather23 januari 2021 11:18
test het, en we horen het wel van je
+1qbig1970
23 januari 2021 19:46
Niet compatible met Ryzen 5 3400G ?????

wie weet een oplossing?
0Jan1337
@qbig197023 januari 2021 22:07
Zou er wel gewoon compatible mee moeten zijn, staat in ieder geval wel op de driver pagina. Wellicht met DDU de oude drivers volledig wissen.
0dfury
@Jan133724 januari 2021 14:49
Ik heb een Lenovo laptop met geïntegreerde graphics en zit op de augustus 2020 versie van Lenovo zelf. Alles al geprobeerd maar de drivers van AMD leveren enkel vastlopers op. Maar het werkt an sich dus prima zo. Ze zouden die laptop fabrikanten wel wat meer achter hun broek mogen zitten voor wat meer support.
0qbig1970
@Jan133724 januari 2021 21:38
geprobeerd, werkt nog steeds niet.
0Hackus
@qbig197024 januari 2021 18:41
Niet compatible met Ryzen 5 3400G ?????

wie weet een oplossing?
​​​​AMD Processors with Radeon Graphics Product Compatibility AMD Ryzen™ Processors with Radeon™ Vega graphics. aangezien 3400G Vega 11 aan boord heeft....

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hackus op 24 januari 2021 18:43]

0Wivern
24 januari 2021 09:44
De download link verwijst naar de release notes ipv de effectieve download.
download
0Jan1337
@Wivern24 januari 2021 16:09
Halverwege de pagina staan er toch echt downloadlinks, althans voor Windows 10 en 7.
0Wivern
@Jan133725 januari 2021 09:54
Je hebt gelijk... Dan zal ik die gemist hebben toen ik het las.

