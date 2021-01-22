Microsoft heeft versie 88 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 88, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, is onder meer de beveiliging verbeterd. Zo wordt http-content in een https-website automatisch omgezet naar https en als er geen https- versie beschikbaar is wordt het niet geladen. Ook kan Adobe Flash en ftp niet meer worden gebruikt, worden wachtwoorden getest of deze gelekt zijn, is er een wachtwoordgenetator aanwezig en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Deprecations: Deprecate support for FTP protocol. Support for the legacy FTP protocol has been removed from Microsoft Edge. Attempting to navigate to an FTP link will result in the browser directing the Operating System to open an external application to handle the FTP link. Alternatively, IT administrators can configure Microsoft Edge to use IE Mode for sites that rely on the FTP protocol. Adobe Flash support will be removed. Starting with Microsoft Edge Beta version 88, Adobe Flash capability and support will be removed. Learn more: Update on Adobe Flash Player End of Support - Microsoft Edge Blog (windows.com)

Authentication: Single Sign On (SSO) now available for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) accounts and Microsoft Account (MSA) on down-level Windows. A user signed in on Microsoft Edge on down-level Microsoft Windows (7, 8.1) will now get automatically signed into websites that are configured to allow single sign on with Work and Microsoft accounts (e.g., bing.com, office.com, msn.com, outlook.com).

Note: A user may have to sign out and then sign back in if they'd signed into Microsoft Edge in a version prior to Microsoft Edge 88 to leverage this feature.

Kiosk mode option to end session. The "End session" button is now available in a kiosk mode public browsing experience. This feature ensures that browser data and settings are deleted when Microsoft Edge is closed. Learn more about kiosk mode features and roadmap, Configure Microsoft Edge kiosk mode.

Security and Privacy: Alerts are generated if a user's password is found in an online leak. User passwords are checked against a repository of known-breached credentials and sends the user an alert if a match is found. To ensure security and privacy, user passwords are hashed and encrypted when they're checked against the database of leaked credentials. Automatically upgrade mixed content. Secure pages delivered over HTTPS may contain references images that are served over non-secure HTTP. To improve privacy and security in Microsoft Edge 88, those images will be retrieved over HTTPS instead. If the image is not available over HTTPS, it will not be loaded. View site permissions by site and by recent activity. Starting with Microsoft Edge 88, users will be able to manage site permissions more easily. They will be able to view permissions by web site rather than just permission type. Additionally, we’ve added a recent activity section that will show a user all the recent changes to their site permissions. Increased controls for browser cookies. Starting with Microsoft Edge 88, users can delete third party cookies without affecting first party cookies. Users will also be able to filter their cookies by first or third party and sort by name, number of cookies, and the amount of data stored and last modified.

Passwords: Password Generator. Microsoft Edge offers a built-in strong password generator that you can use when signing up for a new account or when changing an existing password. Just look for the browser-suggested password drop down in the password field and when selected, it will automatically save to the browser and sync across devices for easy future use. Password Monitor. When any of your passwords saved to the browser matches with those seen in the list of leaked credentials, Microsoft Edge will notify you and prompt you to update your password. Password Monitor scans for matches on your behalf and is on by default. Edit Password. You can now edit your saved passwords directly in Microsoft Edge Settings. Any time a password has been updated outside of Microsoft Edge, it’s easy to replace the saved older password with the new one by editing the saved entry in Settings.

Performance: Improve browser performance with sleeping tabs. Sleeping tabs improves browser performance by putting inactive tabs to sleep to free up system resources like memory and CPU so active tabs or other applications can use them. Users can prevent sites from going to sleep and configure the length of time before an inactive tab goes to sleep. To keep users in their flow, there are also heuristics to prevent certain sites from going to sleep, such as intranet sites. This feature is limited to a randomly selected group of users who have enabled experimentation. We are planning to have the sleeping tabs feature enabled by default with Microsoft Edge version 89. This feature can be managed with group policies. Improve Microsoft Edge startup speed with startup boost. To improve Microsoft Edge startup speed, we’ve developed a feature named startup boost. Startup boost makes Microsoft Edge launch faster by enabling Microsoft Edge to run in the background. Note: This feature is limited to a randomly selected group of users who have enabled experimentation. These users are giving feedback to the feature team.

Productivity: Improve productivity and multi-tasking with vertical tabs. As the number of horizontal tabs grows, site titles start to get cut off and tab controls are lost as each tab shrinks. This interrupts user workflow as they spend more time finding, switching, and managing their tabs and less time on the task at hand. Vertical tabs let users move their tabs to the side, where vertically aligned icons and longer site titles make it easier to quickly scan, identify and switch to the tab they want to open. Auto filling the date of birth field. Microsoft Edge already helps save time and effort while filling out forms and creating accounts online by auto filling user data such as addresses, names, phone numbers, etc. Microsoft Edge now supports the date of birth field which users can save and auto fill. A user can view, edit and delete this information anytime in their profile settings. Improvements to Recently closed in History. Recently closed now keeps the last 25 tabs and windows from any past browsing session rather than just the previous session. Users can select Recently closed in the new History experience to see all the tabs that were open. “Your day at a glance” feature enabled by default. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 88, information workers can benefit from intelligent productivity features on their New tab page (NTP). Microsoft Edge 87 users will also experience these features within 2 weeks after Microsoft Edge 88 release. We offer users signed in with their work or school account personalized and relevant content powered by their M365 Graph. Users can quickly scan their “Your day at a glance” modules to easily track their meetings and recent work as well as quickly launch the applications they want to use.

History and open tabs sync. History and open tabs sync is now available for users to enjoy. Enabling these features will help users pick up where they left off by making their browsing history and open tabs available on all their syncing devices. We've updated sync and browser history policies, so now users are connected and productive across any devices by using Microsoft Edge. Learn more.

PDF: PDF document display in book view (two page). Starting with Microsoft Edge version 88, users can view PDF documents in a single page or in the two page book view. To change the view, click the Page View button in the toolbar. Anchored text notes support for PDF files. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 87, users can add typed text notes on any piece of text in PDF files.

Fonts: Browser icons are updated to the Fluent design system. As part of our continued work around Fluent Design in the browser, we've made changes to closer align icons to the new Microsoft icon system. These changes will impact many of our high-touch user interfaces, including tabs, address bar, as well as navigational and wayfinding icons found in our various menus. Improved font rendering. Text rendering is improved for better clarity and to reduce blurriness.

New policies Eighteen new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added. BasicAuthOverHttpEnabled - Allow Basic authentication for HTTP.

BlockExternalExtensions - Blocks external extensions from being installed.

InternetExplorerIntegrationLocalFileAllowed - Allow launching of local files in Internet Explorer mode.

InternetExplorerIntegrationLocalFileExtensionAllowList - Open local files in Internet Explorer mode file extension allow list.

InternetExplorerIntegrationLocalFileShowContextMenu - Show context menu to open a link in Internet Explorer mode.

IntranetRedirectBehavior - Intranet Redirection Behavior.

PrinterTypeDenyList - Disable printer types on the deny list.

ShowMicrosoftRewards - Show Microsoft Rewards experiences.

SleepingTabsEnabled - Configure Sleeping Tabs.

SleepingTabsTimeout - Set the background tab inactivity timeout for Sleeping Tabs.

SleepingTabsBlockedForUrls - Block Sleeping Tabs on specific sites.

StartupBoostEnabled - Enable startup boost.

TargetBlankImpliesNoOpener - Do not set window.opener for links targeting _blank.

UpdatePolicyOverride - Specifies how Microsoft Edge Update handles available updates from Microsoft Edge.

VerticalTabsAllowed - Configures availability of a vertical layout for tabs on the side of the browser.

WebRtcAllowLegacyTLSProtocols - Allow legacy TLS/DTLS downgrade in WebRTC.

WebWidgetAllowed - Enable the Web widget.

WebWidgetIsEnabledOnStartup - Allow the Web widget at Windows startup. Deprecated Policies ProactiveAuthEnabled - Enable Proactive Authentication.

ProxyBypassList - Configure proxy bypass rules.

ProxyMode - Configure proxy server settings.

ProxyPacUrl - Set the proxy .pac file URL.

ProxyServer - Configure address or URL of proxy server.

WebDriverOverridesIncompatiblePolicies - Allow WebDriver to Override Incompatible Policies. Obsoleted Policies AllowPopupsDuringPageUnload - Allows a page to show popups during its unloading.

DefaultPluginsSetting - Default Adobe Flash setting.

PluginsAllowedForUrls - Allow the Adobe Flash plug-in on specific sites.

PluginsBlockedForUrls - Block the Adobe Flash plug-in on specific sites.

RunAllFlashInAllowMode - Extend Adobe Flash content setting to all content.