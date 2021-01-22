Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Microsoft Edge 88.0.705.50

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 88 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 88, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, is onder meer de beveiliging verbeterd. Zo wordt http-content in een https-website automatisch omgezet naar https en als er geen https- versie beschikbaar is wordt het niet geladen. Ook kan Adobe Flash en ftp niet meer worden gebruikt, worden wachtwoorden getest of deze gelekt zijn, is er een wachtwoordgenetator aanwezig en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen. De complete releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Feature updates
  • Deprecations:
    • Deprecate support for FTP protocol. Support for the legacy FTP protocol has been removed from Microsoft Edge. Attempting to navigate to an FTP link will result in the browser directing the Operating System to open an external application to handle the FTP link. Alternatively, IT administrators can configure Microsoft Edge to use IE Mode for sites that rely on the FTP protocol.
    • Adobe Flash support will be removed. Starting with Microsoft Edge Beta version 88, Adobe Flash capability and support will be removed. Learn more: Update on Adobe Flash Player End of Support - Microsoft Edge Blog (windows.com)
  • Authentication:
    • Single Sign On (SSO) now available for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) accounts and Microsoft Account (MSA) on down-level Windows. A user signed in on Microsoft Edge on down-level Microsoft Windows (7, 8.1) will now get automatically signed into websites that are configured to allow single sign on with Work and Microsoft accounts (e.g., bing.com, office.com, msn.com, outlook.com).
      Note: A user may have to sign out and then sign back in if they'd signed into Microsoft Edge in a version prior to Microsoft Edge 88 to leverage this feature.
  • Kiosk mode option to end session. The "End session" button is now available in a kiosk mode public browsing experience. This feature ensures that browser data and settings are deleted when Microsoft Edge is closed. Learn more about kiosk mode features and roadmap, Configure Microsoft Edge kiosk mode.
  • Security and Privacy:
    • Alerts are generated if a user's password is found in an online leak. User passwords are checked against a repository of known-breached credentials and sends the user an alert if a match is found. To ensure security and privacy, user passwords are hashed and encrypted when they're checked against the database of leaked credentials.
    • Automatically upgrade mixed content. Secure pages delivered over HTTPS may contain references images that are served over non-secure HTTP. To improve privacy and security in Microsoft Edge 88, those images will be retrieved over HTTPS instead. If the image is not available over HTTPS, it will not be loaded.
    • View site permissions by site and by recent activity. Starting with Microsoft Edge 88, users will be able to manage site permissions more easily. They will be able to view permissions by web site rather than just permission type. Additionally, we’ve added a recent activity section that will show a user all the recent changes to their site permissions.
    • Increased controls for browser cookies. Starting with Microsoft Edge 88, users can delete third party cookies without affecting first party cookies. Users will also be able to filter their cookies by first or third party and sort by name, number of cookies, and the amount of data stored and last modified.
  • Passwords:
    • Password Generator. Microsoft Edge offers a built-in strong password generator that you can use when signing up for a new account or when changing an existing password. Just look for the browser-suggested password drop down in the password field and when selected, it will automatically save to the browser and sync across devices for easy future use.
    • Password Monitor. When any of your passwords saved to the browser matches with those seen in the list of leaked credentials, Microsoft Edge will notify you and prompt you to update your password. Password Monitor scans for matches on your behalf and is on by default.
    • Edit Password. You can now edit your saved passwords directly in Microsoft Edge Settings. Any time a password has been updated outside of Microsoft Edge, it’s easy to replace the saved older password with the new one by editing the saved entry in Settings.
  • Performance:
    • Improve browser performance with sleeping tabs. Sleeping tabs improves browser performance by putting inactive tabs to sleep to free up system resources like memory and CPU so active tabs or other applications can use them. Users can prevent sites from going to sleep and configure the length of time before an inactive tab goes to sleep. To keep users in their flow, there are also heuristics to prevent certain sites from going to sleep, such as intranet sites. This feature is limited to a randomly selected group of users who have enabled experimentation. We are planning to have the sleeping tabs feature enabled by default with Microsoft Edge version 89. This feature can be managed with group policies.
    • Improve Microsoft Edge startup speed with startup boost. To improve Microsoft Edge startup speed, we’ve developed a feature named startup boost. Startup boost makes Microsoft Edge launch faster by enabling Microsoft Edge to run in the background. Note: This feature is limited to a randomly selected group of users who have enabled experimentation. These users are giving feedback to the feature team.
  • Productivity:
    • Improve productivity and multi-tasking with vertical tabs. As the number of horizontal tabs grows, site titles start to get cut off and tab controls are lost as each tab shrinks. This interrupts user workflow as they spend more time finding, switching, and managing their tabs and less time on the task at hand. Vertical tabs let users move their tabs to the side, where vertically aligned icons and longer site titles make it easier to quickly scan, identify and switch to the tab they want to open.
    • Auto filling the date of birth field. Microsoft Edge already helps save time and effort while filling out forms and creating accounts online by auto filling user data such as addresses, names, phone numbers, etc. Microsoft Edge now supports the date of birth field which users can save and auto fill. A user can view, edit and delete this information anytime in their profile settings.
    • Improvements to Recently closed in History. Recently closed now keeps the last 25 tabs and windows from any past browsing session rather than just the previous session. Users can select Recently closed in the new History experience to see all the tabs that were open.
    • “Your day at a glance” feature enabled by default. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 88, information workers can benefit from intelligent productivity features on their New tab page (NTP). Microsoft Edge 87 users will also experience these features within 2 weeks after Microsoft Edge 88 release. We offer users signed in with their work or school account personalized and relevant content powered by their M365 Graph. Users can quickly scan their “Your day at a glance” modules to easily track their meetings and recent work as well as quickly launch the applications they want to use.
  • History and open tabs sync. History and open tabs sync is now available for users to enjoy. Enabling these features will help users pick up where they left off by making their browsing history and open tabs available on all their syncing devices. We've updated sync and browser history policies, so now users are connected and productive across any devices by using Microsoft Edge. Learn more.
  • PDF:
    • PDF document display in book view (two page). Starting with Microsoft Edge version 88, users can view PDF documents in a single page or in the two page book view. To change the view, click the Page View button in the toolbar.
    • Anchored text notes support for PDF files. Starting with Microsoft Edge version 87, users can add typed text notes on any piece of text in PDF files.
  • Fonts:
    • Browser icons are updated to the Fluent design system. As part of our continued work around Fluent Design in the browser, we've made changes to closer align icons to the new Microsoft icon system. These changes will impact many of our high-touch user interfaces, including tabs, address bar, as well as navigational and wayfinding icons found in our various menus.
    • Improved font rendering. Text rendering is improved for better clarity and to reduce blurriness.
New policies

Eighteen new policies were added. Download the updated Administrative Templates from the Microsoft Edge Enterprise landing page. The following new policies were added.

Deprecated Policies Obsoleted Policies

Microsoft Edge

Versienummer 88.0.705.50
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-01-2021 20:16
93 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

22-01-2021 • 20:16

93 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

29-04 Microsoft Edge 101.0.1210.32 7
02-04 Microsoft Edge 100.0.1185.29 45
04-03 Microsoft Edge 99.0.1150.30 2
04-02 Microsoft Edge 98.0.1108.43 29
07-01 Microsoft Edge 97.0.1072.55 23
21-11 Microsoft Edge 96.0.1054.29 18
22-10 Microsoft Edge 95.0.1020.30 32
25-09 Microsoft Edge 94.0.992.31 21
03-09 Microsoft Edge 93.0.961.38 17
07-'21 Microsoft Edge 92.0.902.55 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Edge

geen prijs bekend

Browsers Microsoft

Reacties (93)

-Moderatie-faq
-193092+166+23+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+2Cluefull
22 januari 2021 22:40
Verticale tabs.
Ik weet niet of ik iets over het hoofd zag in de menu's, maar ik moest de mogelijkheid eerst via flags activeren voordat ik de optie had.
In de adresbalk, "edge://flags", zoeken naar "vertical", en #edge-verticle-tabs van Default op Enabled gezet.

In de settings/appearance/customize toolbar kun je dan "show vertical tabs button" desgewenst aanzetten. Het knopje verschijnt links boven, links van de eerste tab als die horizontaal zijn.

Zonder die knop, rechtsklik ergens op de tabbalk (ook op een tab) en vertical aanzetten.
+1Chip.
@Cluefull23 januari 2021 08:16
Dank! Zat hier al naar te zoeken! Echt heel chill vertical tabs, heb ook stiekem gewoon weg te veel tabs open hahaha
+1Roodey
@Chip.23 januari 2021 12:24
Zet gelijk ook even edge://flags/#edge-tab-groups-collapse op Enabled zodat je tab groepen kunt open- en dichtklappen.
+1Chip.
@Roodey23 januari 2021 14:28
Thanks! Eventjes gezocht, alleen de functionaliteit werkt nog niet toch...? Want in de context menu zie ik niet "Add tab to new group" staan zoals in dit plaatje hetgeval is; https://winaero.com/blog/...-Add-Tab-To-Tab-Group.png
+1Cluefull
@Chip.23 januari 2021 19:28
#edge-tabs-groups moet ook enabled zijn om #edge-tab-groups-collapse te laten werken.

Deze werkt ook met horizontale tabs.
+1sellh48
@Cluefull23 januari 2021 17:49
Bedankt. Kende die mogelijkheid nog niet.
Het maakt het scherm overzichtelijker, vooral als je het scherm ook nog samenvouwt. Wel even wennen als je een horizontale balk gewend bent.
+1S4NDERR
22 januari 2021 20:25
Ik heb de switch naar Edge nog steeds niet gemaakt. Ik weet eerlijk gezegd ook niet of die ooit gaat komen. Is er een meerwaarde boven zeg maar Chrome of Firefox?
+1mrgollem
@S4NDERR22 januari 2021 20:47
Ik heb 3 maanden geleden de switch van Chrome naar Edge gedaan. Puur om de snelheid deed ik het in het begin en de rest zou ik wel aan wennen. Ben er enorm tevreden mee. Er zijn twee minpuntjes die ze van mij wel mogen fixen. Als je op F6 drukt om naar je adresbalk te 'tabben' selecteert die eerst je tab en op de tweede klik pas de adresbalk. En als tweede is de adresbalk wel enorm in vergelijking met Chrome.
+2vosManz
@mrgollem22 januari 2021 21:40
Als je op F6 drukt om naar je adresbalk te 'tabben' selecteert die eerst je tab en op de tweede klik pas de adresbalk.
Met F4 ga je direct naar de adresbalk (zo was het volgens mij in IE ook)

Edit: F4 werkt ook in Windows verkenner zoals @jozuf opmerkt over CTRL+L. Persoonlijk vindt ik F4 prettiger omdat het met één hand kan, maar dat zal ook gewenning en persoonlijke voorkeur zijn :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door vosManz op 22 januari 2021 21:51]

+1shredder
@vosManz22 januari 2021 22:11
Het verschil is wel dat met CTRL+ L je meteen de tekst in de adresbalk selecteert en met F4 de cursor aan het einde komt te staan, in de Verkenner. In Edge maakt het niet uit en wordt in beide gevallen de tekst al geselecteerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door shredder op 22 januari 2021 22:12]

+1lifeguard
@shredder22 januari 2021 22:51
Ik weet niet beter dan de combinatie ALT + D :D
+1Eagle Creek
@lifeguard23 januari 2021 00:48
Deze combinatie vind ik goud, gebruik hem al jaren en betrouwbaar.
+1Alex3
@Eagle Creek23 januari 2021 15:03
Ja, bij Firefox kun je dan ook een zoekmachine kiezen.
+1vosManz
@shredder22 januari 2021 23:00
Ah inderdaad. Nog een verschil merk ik nu: met F4 klapt direct de dropdown met recente locaties open in Windows Verkenner, met CTRL+L / ALT+D niet. Ik merk dat ik zelden in de adresbalk type, maar meestal een recente locatie kies.
0mrgollem
@vosManz23 januari 2021 11:03
Ah top, bedankt zal ik m'n muscle memory toch ff moeten tweaken.
+1jozuf
@mrgollem22 januari 2021 21:16
Try ctrl + L. Werkt ook bv in Windows verkenner
+1DancingMonkey
@S4NDERR22 januari 2021 23:17
Zelf gebruik ik nu edge een paar maand, vergeleken Chrome vind ik alles veel soepeler werken maar vooral omdat Chrome een paar rare streken uithaalde die super irritant waren. Zoals delen van de URL verbergen dat je het protocol niet ziet, klik je dan in de adresbalk dan verspringt alles omdat https erbij komt.

Klein dingetje maar ergerde me er kapot aan, Edge heeft dat niet en is qua dev tools en support en identiek aan Chrome. Ook hebben ze heen wat Google troep vervangen voor Microsoft services. Ik vertrouw Google minder met mijn data maar dat is beetje onderbuik gevoel.

Vergeleken Firefox is het echt je eigen keus. Er is niets mis met Firefox maar vind edge wat prettiger qua usability uit gewenning.
+1Lennis
@DancingMonkey23 januari 2021 20:06
...omdat Chrome een paar rare streken uithaalde die super irritant waren. Zoals delen van de URL verbergen dat je het protocol niet ziet, ...
Dat soort streken heeft MS ook wel hoor. Ze zijn ooit begonnen met het standaard verbergen van alle extensies omdat dat niets toevoegde en alleen maar lastig was. Daarmee kon toen een bestandje met (b.v.) de naam "leuk.txt.exe" gemaild worden wat na een keer klikken malware bleek te bevatten.
+1Visgek82
@S4NDERR22 januari 2021 20:32
Jazeker, het zit standaard in Windows, dus geen aparte download nodig, en het gebruikt minder geheugen en is sneller in het gebruik. de nieuwe chronium edge is een uistekende browser.
0Noitisnt
@Visgek8222 januari 2021 23:41
het zit standaard in Windows
Ik had toch liever zelf de keuze gehad. Edge is een prima browser, daar niet van, gebruik 'm zelf ook regelmatig. Maar hij wordt je door MS opgedrongen.
+1Visgek82
@Noitisnt23 januari 2021 00:15
Nee hoor, je hebt de keuze of je het gebruikt of niet.
+1Randomguy369
@Visgek8223 januari 2021 00:18
@Noitisnt zei dat hij het liever zelf zou installeren dan dat het wordt meegeleverd.

Ook dringt Microsoft je edge regelmatig op en staan er meldingen hier en daar als je je standaard browser aanpast, dan opent de zoekbalk standaard edge met Bing.

Dus waar slaat je "Nee hoor" op?
+1Starr0w
@Randomguy36923 januari 2021 08:12
Net zoals Chrome je wordt opgedrongen telkens je een site van Google gebruikt. En dat op even vervelende weg te klikken pop up wijze. :-)
+1wimswa
@Starr0w23 januari 2021 10:55
Ik had hier laatst toevallig naar gezocht. Als oplossing kwam naar voren dat je via de adblocker het element apart mort blokkeren, het is echter te kort geleden om te zeggen of het werkt of niet (en ook meteen voor alle googlewebsites). Volgende x even proberen dus :)
0Frappuccino
@Randomguy36923 januari 2021 07:38
Dat zegt ie niet, dat denk jij dat ie zegt.
0Noitisnt
@Frappuccino23 januari 2021 09:59
Dat zegt ie wel dus. Edge komt hoe dan ook met Windows mee. Dat is niet nodig, kan prima zelf een browser kiezen.
+1Frappuccino
@Noitisnt23 januari 2021 10:19
Je bent niet verplicht om die te gebruiken, net zo min als dat je verplicht bent om het in Windows aanwezige Notepad, Rekenmachine, Corantan, Mail of whatever te gebruiken.

Daar hoor je zelden wat over, maar oh oh als het over een internet browser gaat.
Dan treed er weer spontaan verzuring op bij sommige Tweakers.
0R4gnax

@Frappuccino23 januari 2021 12:27
Je bent niet verplicht om die te gebruiken, net zo min als dat je verplicht bent om het in Windows aanwezige Notepad, Rekenmachine, Corantan, Mail of whatever te gebruiken.

Daar hoor je zelden wat over, maar oh oh als het over een internet browser gaat.
Dan treed er weer spontaan verzuring op bij sommige Tweakers.
Omdat Notepad, Rekenmachine en Mail hun muil houden als je ze niet gebruikt en je Cortana compleet uit kunt schakelen. Ze worden niet zoals Edge elke keer opnieuw te pas en te onpas door het OS voorgedragen. Edge is eigenlijk net dat alsdat ene jochie in de rij bij trefbal, wat elke keer staat te springen en schreeuwen "Kies mij! Kies mij!" en waarbij je op een gegeven moment heel graag die bal wilt pakken en vol tegen zijn muil aan wilt smijten.
+1Frappuccino
@R4gnax23 januari 2021 13:27
Maar ondertussen staan ze wel op je pc.

Ik kan me btw niet heugen wanneer Edge aan mij opgedrongen werd dus dat excuus komt behoorlijk overdreven over.

Hooguit als je het een keer opstart dat het meldt dat het niet de default browser is en of je dat wilt wijzigen.
Maar dat doen Chrome en Firefox ook als ze niet de default browser zijn.
0R4gnax

@Frappuccino23 januari 2021 15:39
Ik kan me btw niet heugen wanneer Edge aan mij opgedrongen werd dus dat excuus komt behoorlijk overdreven over.
MS heeft bijv. een tijd een test gedraaid waarbij het zoeken in het start menu naar een browser naam als "Firefox" of "Chrome" als eerste zoekresultaat Edge produceerde met het onderschrift dat deze aanbevolen werd voor Windows 10, en pas daarna als 2e optie de daadwerkelijke browser waar naar gezocht werd.
0Orgel
@Frappuccino23 januari 2021 11:01
Ik herken het inderdaad. Dat ben je wispelturig merkengeil. Wel het OS gebruiken met al zijn mogelijkheden maar neven applicaties de grond intrappen.
+1Loller1

@Noitisnt23 januari 2021 11:04
Dat het niet nodig is voor jou wil niet zeggen dat het niet nodig is voor de rest van de wereld. Iedere Windows gebruiker heeft een browser nodig, het is dan niet meer dan normaal dat Microsoft er eentje mee geeft met Windows.
+1Nogne
@Noitisnt23 januari 2021 11:31
En hoe wil je Chrome/Firefox downloaden als Microsoft geen browser mee levert? Via een andere computer de installer downloaden en dan overzetten?

Mwah dan heb ik liever dat Microsoft standaard een browser mee levert en dat je de mogelijkheid hebt om een andere te downloaden als je daar behoefte aan hebt.
0Visgek82
@Randomguy36923 januari 2021 09:14
Dit is allemaal prima in te stellen. En dat hoef je maar 1 keer te doen. Niet echt sprake van opdringen, dus.
0ShaiNe
@Visgek8223 januari 2021 10:36
Edge dringt zich wel op door
  • Moeilijk te doen als je van standaardbrowser wil wisselen
  • Edge niet te kunnen deïnstalleren (niet op de normale manier)
  • Bij iedere nieuwe versie Edge ongevraagd op te starten.
0Loller1

@ShaiNe23 januari 2021 11:07
Hoe is de tekst "Recommended for Windows 10" onder Edge in het Default Apps menu exact "moeilijk doen"? Edge is een standaardcomponent van Windows dat gebruikt wordt door verschillende applicaties van Microsoft en derde, natuurlijk kan je het niet deïnstalleren, dat laat geen enkel OS toe en het is absoluut onzin om dit blijven op te brengen keer op keer alsof dit zo'n probleem is. Wat Edge starten bij iedere nieuwe versie van Windows betreft; ja, dat is nu eenmaal Microsofts OOBE, als het een andere app was geweest had iedereen daar ook weer over lopen klagen. Het is een website en de enige zekerheid die Windows heeft is dat Edge geïnstalleerd staat, natuurlijk wordt de logische keuze dan gebruikt.
+1R4gnax

@Loller123 januari 2021 12:29
Hoe is de tekst "Recommended for Windows 10" onder Edge in het Default Apps menu exact "moeilijk doen"?
Microsoft heeft o.a. een tijd een experiment gedraaid wat zelfs als je een andere browser als Edge als standaard ingesteld had, alsnog bij zoekopdrachten in het startmenu naar 'browser' of zelfs de exacte naam van de browser in kwestie alsnog Edge als eerste zoekresultaat toonde met daarbij het onderschrift "Recommended for Windows 10."
Bloed-irritant als je gewend bent om [START] -> "Chrome"/"Firefox" -> [ENTER] te doen, en sowieso enorm opdringerig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door R4gnax op 23 januari 2021 12:31]

0ShaiNe
@Visgek8223 januari 2021 10:33
... maar je hebt niet de keuze om het te deïnstalleren (of toch niet op de gewone manier) en daardoor blijft Edge zich telkens opdringen als er een nieuwe versie (ongevraagd) wordt geïnstalleerd. Daarenboven doet hij moeilijk als je van standaardbrowser wil veranderen en dat alles neem ik MS kwalijk.
+1Berimbau
@S4NDERR22 januari 2021 21:35
Heerlijke browser, ik heb hem nu op al mijn devices. Ik ben overgestapt van Chrome.
+1horizon1978
@S4NDERR23 januari 2021 00:08
Edge is gewoon fijne browser. Zeker als je ook werk met Microsoft 365 werkt. Fijne integratie.

Maar Vivaldi is op dit moment mijn favoriete browser.
+1CAP-Team
@S4NDERR23 januari 2021 00:43
Als je veel met Microsoft producten doet is switchen zeker de moeite waard.
Doe je vooral veel met Google dan zou ik Chrome blijven gebruiken.
+1Loller1

@S4NDERR23 januari 2021 11:19
In vergelijking met Firefox is het vooral wat je een pretigere browser vindt.

In vergelijking met Chrome;

Microsoft heeft nu al enkele malen optimalisaties doorgevoerd in Edge die ze ook naar Chromium hebben gepushed waar Google ze soms weigerde, of soms pas versies later implementeerde. Als gevolg loopt Edge wat prestaties betreft vaak voor op Chromium en als gevolg Chrome.

Edge laat je ook véél meer instellen. Je kan dingen zoals geschiedenis, etc. gewoon langs je adresbalk zetten bijvoorbeeld. Je krijgt verticale tabs.
+1Wouterie
@S4NDERR23 januari 2021 11:49
Ik hou niet zo van Google Chrome, maar helaas is het voor mijn werk wel eens nodig omdat Firefox een 'niet ondersteunde browser' is en ik het vertik op IE te gebruiken. De nieuwe Edge is een nette Chromium variant die geen extra applicatie op je systeem is. Dus dat scheelt weer beheer in een bedrijfsomgeving.
+1desalniettemin
@S4NDERR23 januari 2021 12:14
Heb het nog niet gebruikt, al is het nu ook op Linux te gebruiken, want Firefox gebruiker vanaf versie 1. Ben er zo aan gewend, en ook al heb ik andere geprobeerd, zoals Chrome, Chromium, Waterfox, Brave en Opera, ik altijd weer terug keerde naar Firefox. Sinds ik Linux gebruik, altijd de beta's.
+1sellh48
@S4NDERR23 januari 2021 14:31
Heb de afgelopen jaren afwisselend Firefox en Chrome gebruikt. Beide gaven regelmatig problemen, zoals opeens de instellingen kwijt raken.
Maanden geleden overgestapt naar Edge en nog steeds naar tevredenheid. Stabieler dan Firefox en Chrome bij mij ooit hebben gewerkt.
+1Robthebest
@S4NDERR23 januari 2021 15:05
Die is er zeker wel. Edge laad veel sneller
En de plug-ins zijn eindelijk goed geregeld. In Firefox zagen we nog we eens dat een plug-in wel geladen werd maar niet werkte. Nu met edge hebben we daar totaal geen last meer van!
+1dycell

@S4NDERR23 januari 2021 16:28
Er is geen meerwaarde... Het is een keuze die maakt: Naar wie stuur ik alle gegevens?

Microsoft en Google misbruiken die data beide en daar is verder weinig van te zeggen anders dan dat hun belang is om meer data te verzamelen (niet in jouw belang).
Mozilla is een stichting en het verzamelen van data is niet in hun belang.

Dus de beste keuze is altijd Firefox (of andere open-source browser).
Edge fans claimen minder geheugen gebruik en snelheid als voordeel. Maar dat zijn drogredenen.

Geheugen in gebruik nemen is goed, het is juist slecht als je geheugen over hebt en het niet gebruikt...
Mensen snappen dat niet en zien het als processor gebruik. Meer processor gebruik is slecht want dan is je systeem druk. Maar geheugen werkt zo helemaal niet.....

Dan is er de claim van snelheid. Ik heb even de eerste hit op Google gepakt:
https://www.digitaltrends...oft-edge-vs-google-chrome
Daar zie je dat Chrome sneller is. Dat zijn echter benchmarks en in de praktijd merk je echt 0,0 verschil. Echter zie je ook hier mensen claimen dat Edge sneller is. Dat komt omdat zij van een jarenlange vervuilde browser naar een nieuwe schone browser gaan. Ze hadden ook naar Firefox kunnen gaan en dezelfde ervaring gehad... Maar men kijkt niet verder dan de neus lang is...

Dus is het overstappen waard? Als je op firefox zit dan lever je alleen maar in (privacy). Als je op Chrome zit dan is het een kwestie van geweten: Wil ik Microsoft ook al deze data geven?
Voor mij is dat antwoord: Nee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dycell op 23 januari 2021 16:30]

0dasiro
@S4NDERR22 januari 2021 23:35
- google die niet meer constant alles meeleest en analyseert wat je doet (nu slechts op hun eigen sites)
- nog maar 1 geïnstalleerde browser
0Halfscherp
@dasiro23 januari 2021 07:18
Microsoft doet precies hetzelfde, lees hun privacy policy er maar eens op na.
+1Loller1

@Halfscherp23 januari 2021 11:09
De ene gebruikt het als pure telemetry, de andere om zijn advertentieprofiel van jou uit te breiden ongeacht of je bent ingelogd of niet. Zit toch een klein verschil tussen.
0Fluttershy
22 januari 2021 20:39
Alternatively, IT administrators can configure Microsoft Edge to use IE Mode for sites that rely on the FTP protocol.
Welke waanzinnige use case denken ze hiermee te kunnen bestieren?
0Stannieman
@Fluttershy22 januari 2021 20:50
Weet niet wat die FTP er specifiek mee te maken heeft. Maar interne bedrijfswebsites die in 2021 nog steeds enkel op IE werken dus...

Ipv. dat de gebruiker zelf moet onthouden om IE te openen voor bepaalde websites kan je instellen dat Edge voor bepaalde websites achterliggend IE gebruikt.
Voor de gebruiker lijkt het gewoon Edge, maar de pagine wordt eigenlijk door IE gerenderd.
Vie active directory kan de admin een lijst pushen zodat Edge weet: "als er naar site x, y, of z gesurft wordt render ik met IE".
+2vosManz
@Stannieman22 januari 2021 21:49
FTP heeft er mee te maken omdat FTP deprecated is sinds deze versie in Edge. Voorheen kreeg je in Edge (en andere browsers, al gaat het er volgens mij steeds meer uit) een lijstje met bestanden/mappen te zien wanneer je een FTP adres opende. Dus zonder een losse FTP client nodig te hebben. Handig voor (bedrijfs)websites die mappen met downloads aanbieden (aan medewerkers). Nu dat niet meer in Edge werkt, kun je als alternatief IE-mode gebruiken waarin nog wel FTP ondersteuning zit en het dus nog wel werkt. Een ander alternatief is natuurlijk een los FTP programma gebruiken.

En @Fluttershy, dat is dan ook meteen een use-case. Of ie waanzinnig is mag je zelf bepalen ;)
0WoutervOorschot
@vosManz23 januari 2021 10:44
Waarbij kan worden opgemerkt dat (zover ik weet) windows verkenner gewoon nog ftp support heeft.

Wel vraag ik me af waarom het (in chromium origineel) verwijderd is, code base verkleinen door nauwelijks gebruikte onderdelen weg te halen misschien?
+1P1nGu1n
@Fluttershy22 januari 2021 21:42
nieuws: Ondersteuning voor ftp verdwijnt uit Chromium

FTP ondersteuning is in 2019 verwijderd uit Chromium, de basis voor Edge. IE mode ondersteunt het blijkbaar nog wel.
+1R4gnax

@P1nGu1n23 januari 2021 12:34
FTP ondersteuning is in 2019 verwijderd uit Chromium, de basis voor Edge. IE mode ondersteunt het blijkbaar nog wel.
Ondersteuning is pas recent met Chrome 88 verwijderd. Voorheen is het enkel deprecated geweest en zat het, dacht ik, achter een feature flag die weer opnieuw aangezet kon worden.
+1Tyrian
@Fluttershy22 januari 2021 21:49
Websites die hun downloads aanbieden vanaf een FTP server bijvoorbeeld. Dit is niet zo gebruikelijk meer maar in de jaren '90-'00 kwam dit vaak voor.
0VHware
@Tyrian24 januari 2021 10:09
Nou, bv Realtek en HP hebben dat nog heel lang gedaan. Ook Adobe’s ftp met laatste versies van o.a. adobe reader, acrobat doet het nog prima.
+1[Roland]
@Fluttershy23 januari 2021 08:38
Bijvoorbeeld zo'n "oude" lecacy applicatie die alleen met IE werkt. Oud tussen aanhallingstekens want nog helemaal niet zo oud. Dan is deze optie wel erg handig.

Gebruikers merken er niets van, zitten lekker in Edge en wanneer een bepaalde url opgevraagd word dan word IE op de achtergrond gebruikt. Geen meldingen meer waarom een applicatie het niet doet en geen instructies meer om zelf IE te starten.

En ja, we zijn bezig met vervanging maar dat duurt nog wel een jaar of 2.

edit: dit gaat bij ons dus niet over ftp. niet goed gelezen

[Reactie gewijzigd door [Roland] op 23 januari 2021 08:39]

+1Aloy
22 januari 2021 20:35
Ik zou deze Edge update nog even overslaan. Vanmorgen geinstalleerd maar de service worker op de New Tab pagina schiet constant naar 60-70% CPU usage

https://www.reddit.com/r/...page_after_latest_update/
+1Visgek82
@Aloy22 januari 2021 20:40
Ik zou deze Edge update nog even overslaan. Vanmorgen geinstalleerd maar de service worker op de New Tab pagina schiet constant naar 60-70% CPU usage

https://www.reddit.com/r/...page_after_latest_update/
Geen probleem hier, wellicht een idee om edge even te resetten?
+1Gandalf
@Aloy22 januari 2021 20:56
Heb je al een reboot gedaan na de installatie van deze versie van Edge?
Loste bij mij en bij anderen dat probleem op.
https://malwaretips.com/t...95808/page-39#post-926708
+1Chrisje1983
22 januari 2021 21:01
Ik gebruik al edge sinds het begin, en kan er prima mee overweg. Wel heb ik internet explorer er nog naast om eenvoudig een snelkoppeling voor op het bureaublad te maken, ik mis die functie nog het meest.
+1riquard74
@Chrisje198322 januari 2021 21:41
Kan je zo van je favorieten naar je bureaublad slepen.

edit: en ook het slotje in de adresbalk kan je slepen zie ik nu, dus je hoeft niet eens een favoriet te maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door riquard74 op 22 januari 2021 21:43]

+1Chrisje1983
@riquard7422 januari 2021 21:56
Wauw, Held!

Is dat een nieuwe functie of zat dat er altijd al in? Ik heb nogal eens gegoogeld naar een work arround en normaal gesproken ben ik best handig met het zoeken op google maar dit nooit gevonden.
+1riquard74
@Chrisje198322 januari 2021 22:36
Ik meen dat er aan het begin een functie voor was in de instellingen ergens, dat later weer weg was, dus kan me goed voorstellen dat het later is toegevoegd.

Je hebt mij ook geholpen, want wat ik weer miste in Edge was dat ik geen tabblad in mijn werkblad favorieten kon slepen zoals in firefox, maar net dus ontdekt dat ik dat wel via het slotje kan slepen. :-)
+1musback
@Chrisje198322 januari 2021 22:45
Wat ook wel cool is: Je kan 'apps' van je site(s) maken (drie bolletjes --> apps --> make this site an app) en dan lijken sites op apps ipv een volledig browservenster.
handig voor outlook.office365.com of andere productiviteitssites die je hele dag open moet hebben en waar ruimte op het scherm belangrijk is.
+1Eagle Creek
@Chrisje198323 januari 2021 01:01
Zat er altijd in en werkt ook met ie, Firefox en chrome. Al jaren.
+1lapino
22 januari 2021 20:27
Heeft deze ook M1 ondersteuning?
+1Stannieman
@lapino22 januari 2021 20:51
Deze denk ik nog niet, maar dat komt er wel aan.
Zal nu ergens in het Beta of Dev insider channel zitten dus waarschijnlijk binnen 1 of 2 maanden in de stabiele release.
+1lapino
@Stannieman22 januari 2021 21:41
ah, Edge Canary heb ik geprobeerd maar was niet bepaald stabiel.
0pimsaint
@lapino23 januari 2021 07:58
Heb de laatste dev-versie draaien met ondersteuning voor M1 en dat draait wat mij betreft als een zonnetje.
0honey
@lapino22 januari 2021 21:42
Dan is Safari de beste keus.
0qwerty19
@lapino24 januari 2021 01:51
Jep, na de update zag ik nog 'intel' in de activiteiten weergave staan (en ook zoals elders al genoemd hoog cpu verbruik, herstart loste dit op) en zie nu 'apple' staan in de activiteiten weergave. :)
+1Seleucus
22 januari 2021 21:58
Vreemd. Ik gebruik Edge op een Linux PC (Fedora 33) en mijn versienummer is al een aantal weken: Versie 89.0.767.0 (Officiële build) dev (64-bits). Kan me toch niet voorstellen dat die voorop loopt. Of gebruikt Microsoft hier een ander update schema voor?
+1Patrick
@Seleucus22 januari 2021 22:22
Magische woord is dev denk ik, oftewel developer/test/beta dus die loopt voor op de standaard versie.
+1Seleucus
@Patrick23 januari 2021 11:02
Ik gebruik Edge al maanden en heb nog nooit gemerkt dat het een developer/test/beta versie is. De updates verlopen volledig automatisch via de Fedora 33 OS-updates. Net als Skype overigens, alsof het een onderdeel is van mijn OS. Erg grappig. Ik heb 2 Microsoft programma's die onderdeel zijn van een Linux OS. Als je mij dit minder dan 10 jaar geleden had verteld dan had ik je voor gek verklaard. Nu Office 365 nog. In een GNOME jasje graag. Amen!
+1dasiro
22 januari 2021 23:28
SSO op bing en msn is iets waar ik niet echt op zit te wachten als je er om de een of andere reden per ongeluk of eenmalig op terecht komt, terwijl ik op office en outlook zelfs compleet andere accounts gebruik dan degene waarmee ik thuis in windows inlog :/ hopelijk krijg je gewoon een melding om je windows credentials te gebruiken en kan je opteren om dat niet te doen en die keuze dan ook te onthouden totdat je op een login knop duwt
+1R4gnax

@dasiro23 januari 2021 12:39
SSO op bing en msn is iets waar ik niet echt op zit te wachten als je er om de een of andere reden per ongeluk of eenmalig op terecht komt, terwijl ik op office en outlook zelfs compleet andere accounts gebruik dan degene waarmee ik thuis in windows inlog :/ hopelijk krijg je gewoon een melding om je windows credentials te gebruiken en kan je opteren om dat niet te doen en die keuze dan ook te onthouden totdat je op een login knop duwt
Ik heb het op mn werk al gehad.

Als je lokale account (een AD account is die) gekoppeld is aan een MS account wordt je meteen ingelogd met die MS account als profiel. Je krijgt niet echt een keuze om dat wel/niet te doen. Achteraf kun je wel uitloggen, maar dan krijg je een Guest profiel en in mijn geval kon ik daar niet eens bookmarks mee aanmaken.

Schijnbaar is de situatie anders als je lokale Windows user niet (in)direct aan een MS account is gekoppeld en heb je dan wel de optie om een losgekoppeld profiel zonder single sign on te gebruiken maar wel met de mogelijkheid om gewoon bookmarks en zo te gebruiken.

Zakelijke gebruikers echter worden - zoals gewoonlijk - verder de Microsoft fuik in gedwongen.
+1dasiro
@R4gnax23 januari 2021 13:09
Schijnbaar is de situatie anders als je lokale Windows user niet (in)direct aan een MS account is gekoppeld en heb je dan wel de optie om een losgekoppeld profiel zonder single sign on te gebruiken maar wel met de mogelijkheid om gewoon bookmarks en zo te gebruiken
klinkt logisch, want dan is er ook geen cloud authentication mogelijk, omdat je geen SSO-service hebt draaien op je localmachine
+1stefanhendriks
22 januari 2021 21:49
Is edge de moeite op Mac OS? (Tov Chrome?). Is de integratie met oa 1password net zo goed?
+1DeeD2k2
@stefanhendriks23 januari 2021 00:26
Ik ben van Safari naar Firefox gegaan omdat ik gescheiden profielen wilde gebruiken (prive, werk, klant etc via Multi-Account Containers). Overgestapt naar Edge omdat diverse web-apps niet goed werken in Firefox. Met name onderdelen van Azure zoals DevOps, databricks en ADF.

Chrome heb ik overgeslagen omdat ik, via de websites die ik bezoek, al genoeg info naar Google stuur. Achteraf ben ik vooral blij met de keuze vanwege de duidelijke privacy opties (edge://settings/privacy) en de integratie met de Office 365 omgeving van mijn werk; als ik (met mijn werkprofiel) zoek vanuit de adresbalk, doorzoekt hij ook meteen de bestanden en sites in de zakelijke SharePoint/Teams en OneDrive waar ik toegang toe heb.
0DefaultError
@DeeD2k223 januari 2021 23:30
Met Firefox gaat al je verkeer via, USA, een netwerk dat gegevens analyseert, zelfs via secure dns. Microsoft blijft wat dichter bij huis en hanteert EU richtlijnen.
0sander1095
@stefanhendriks23 januari 2021 01:08
Probeer het uit, laat ons het weten! :)
0Rabuto
@stefanhendriks24 januari 2021 20:52
Gebruik al een hele tijd Edge, Geen problemen met 1Password ondervonden, eigenlijk helemaal geen gedoe gehad. Geen ervaring met Chrome wel met Safari, Opera en FF.
+1Franckey
22 januari 2021 23:45
Je kan automatisch updaten door naar het about scherm van Edge te gaan:
edge://settings/help

[Reactie gewijzigd door Franckey op 22 januari 2021 23:45]

1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True