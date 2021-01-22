Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: AnyDesk 6.1.4

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 6.1.4 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

6.1.4 (Windows)

New Features
  • Added option --remove-password to remove password for unattended access via command line
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed crash related to muting audio during privacy mode
  • Fixed alias registration in incoming connection only clients
  • Fixed window size problems in some cases in incoming connection only client
  • Fixed cursor rendering when using DirectDraw
  • Fixed scaling of custom logos
  • Fixed bug that caused address book tags to not show on individual addresses
  • Fixed crashes related to displays with large resolutions
  • Fixed bug that caused incorrect keyboard handling on windows login screen
Other Changes
  • Improved memory usage when using preserve details option

6.1.4 (Android)

New Features
  • Auto switch to monitor with focus: Automatically switches to remote monitor that has the focused window.
  • Lock remote desk on session end: If supported by the remote desk, automatically locks remote desk when the session ends.
  • Auto disconnect: Disconnects incoming connections after a configurable time of inactivity.
  • Support for high quality screen transmission.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed injection of wrong touch coordinates on Samsung devices.
  • Improved injection of special characters on Samsung devices.
  • Minor improvements and fixes.

5.3.0 (iOS)

New Features:
  • Added Device and Microphone Audio Transmission
  • Added display option to preserve details when encoding image
Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed saving image/video to photo library

5.3.0 (tvOS)

New Features:
  • Added display option to preserve details when encoding image
AnyDesk
Versienummer 6.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-01-2021 • 20:00
22-01-2021 • 20:00

Bron: AnyDesk

+1om3ega
23 januari 2021 09:06
Voor de thuisgebruiker een prima en beter alternatief dan Teamviewer. Voor remote support op niet commerciële basis een goed product.
+1Rataplan_
@om3ega23 januari 2021 10:03
Waarom alleen voor gratis gebruik? Wij gebruiken het commercieel in mijn bedrijf, voor ongeveer 15% van de kosten van Teamviewer. Nou moet ik erbij zeggen dat wij een 6 jarige afkoopsom hadden van voor de tijd vam de subscriptions. Maar dan nog is Anydesk miles ahead wat ons betreft. Teamviewer: 150+MB geïnstalleerd. Anydesk: 3MB geïnstalleerd. Diskruimte is (bijna) geen issue meer vandaag de dag, maar het geeft wel aan hoe inefficiënt Teamviewer gebouwd is en hoeveel bloat erin zit. Bovendien knijpt Anydesk de filetransfers niet als je eens iets naar een client wil sturen, wat Teamviewer bij de Pro licenties (destijds althans) op ik meen 200KB/s capte.

Teamviewer komt er bij ons niet meer in.
+1om3ega
@Rataplan_23 januari 2021 12:04
Sorry. Ik bedoelde niet alleen voor gratis gebruik, maar zeker voor gratis gebruik. Geen gezeur en het werkt gewoon.

Ik twijfel er eigenlijk niet aan dat dit product commercieel ook prima werkt en dat heb je hierboven al aangegeven.
0Toff
24 januari 2021 22:48
Is dit dat programma dat ik van William van Microsoft (met Indiaas accent) moest installeren, omdat er een probleem was met mijn computer?
0pauluzz178
@Toff30 januari 2021 13:37
Dat zou best heel goed kunnen... Ongeacht het programma is het sowieso slecht om zaken te installeren, omdat iemand zegt van Microsoft te zijn... Dat kan tenslotte iedereen roepen ;-). Ik blijf het een top programma vinden. vraagt ook veel minder en omvangrijke updates dan teamviewer.

