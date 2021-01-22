Versie 6.1.4 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij elf dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

6.1.4 (Windows) New Features Added option --remove-password to remove password for unattended access via command line Fixed Bugs Fixed crash related to muting audio during privacy mode

Fixed alias registration in incoming connection only clients

Fixed window size problems in some cases in incoming connection only client

Fixed cursor rendering when using DirectDraw

Fixed scaling of custom logos

Fixed bug that caused address book tags to not show on individual addresses

Fixed crashes related to displays with large resolutions

Fixed bug that caused incorrect keyboard handling on windows login screen Other Changes Improved memory usage when using preserve details option 6.1.4 (Android) New Features Auto switch to monitor with focus: Automatically switches to remote monitor that has the focused window.

Lock remote desk on session end: If supported by the remote desk, automatically locks remote desk when the session ends.

Auto disconnect: Disconnects incoming connections after a configurable time of inactivity.

Support for high quality screen transmission. Fixed Bugs Fixed injection of wrong touch coordinates on Samsung devices.

Improved injection of special characters on Samsung devices.

Minor improvements and fixes. 5.3.0 (iOS) New Features: Added Device and Microphone Audio Transmission

Added display option to preserve details when encoding image Fixed Bugs: Fixed saving image/video to photo library 5.3.0 (tvOS) New Features: Added display option to preserve details when encoding image