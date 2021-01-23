Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Brave 1.19.86

Brave icoonBrave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.19.86 uitgebracht en de uitgavenotities daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Release Notes V1.19.86
  • Added native IPFS support. (#10220)
  • Added Greaselion support for Twitch creators. (#11466)
  • Added “Tabs from other devices” under brave://history when sync is enabled. (#10473)
  • Updated pre-populated search engine list. (#13283)
  • Updated visuals for both “New private window” and “New private window with Tor” to make it easier to distinguish between the two windows. (#2735)
  • Updated New Tab Page background images. (#12508)
  • Updated Brave Rewards onboarding panel under brave://welcome. (#13119)
  • Update referrer handling for better compatibility. (#13464)
  • Updated directory path of admin policy on Linux. (#12426)
  • Implemented ad conversion against the complete URL chain of trust. (#13033)
  • Removed Chromium noscript dialog from the URL bar. (#199)
  • Removed duplicate controls from brave://settings/newTab. (#12505)
  • Replaced the “Add Card” tab under New Tab Page with sub-tab “Edit Cards”. (#12625)
  • Fixed ad crash when refilling unblinded tokens after downloading catalog due to invalid blinded tokens. (#12836)
  • Fixed ads not being displayed after restart if catalog fails to download but a previous catalog bundle exists. (#10904)
  • Fixed fifth background image (yellow) not being used on tip banner. (#12596)
  • Fixed clicking on “Open in Tor” button from Guest window does not connect to Tor network. (#12470)
  • Fixed Tor crash in certain cases. (#12798)
  • Fixed Tor not working when multiple profiles are opened at the same time. (#12650)
  • Fixed open tabs not always being synced to other devices in sync chain. (#11183)
  • Fixed autoplay dialog being displayed under URL bar if global content settings under brave://settings/content/autoplay is toggled. (#12795)
  • Fixed brave://discards loading blank page. (#10451)
  • Fixed incorrect number formatting for Crypto.com widget. (#12816)
  • Fixed Brave Today intro card not being dismissed after being viewed. (#12960)
  • Fixed Brave Today history scoring being limited to 100 items. (#13041)
  • Fixed geolocations using the wrong endpoints in certain cases. (#11862)
  • Upgraded Chromium to 88.0.4324.96. (#13637)

Brave 1.0

Versienummer 1.19.86
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Brave
Download https://brave.com/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-01-2021 09:51
30 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

23-01-2021 • 09:51

30 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Brave

Update-historie

28-04 Brave 1.38.109 0
03-03 Brave 1.36.109 0
06-02 Brave 1.35.100 21
22-01 Brave 1.34.81 17
07-01 Brave 1.34.80 0
15-12 Brave 1.33.106 0
26-11 Brave 1.32.113 5
30-10 Brave 1.31.88 7
20-10 Brave 1.31.87 1
29-09 Brave 1.30.86 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

Brave

geen prijs bekend

Browsers

Reacties (30)

-Moderatie-faq
-130029+115+22+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+2henk717
23 januari 2021 10:26
Brave gaat helaas steeds meer de verkeerde kant op. Het is de meest functionele browser die ik ken. Normaal gesproken was het de perfecte browser als je niet in ging op het rewards programma. Toen kwamen daar meer startpagina advertenties bij maar dat vond ik nog kunnen, kun je uitzetten maar je kunt ook de startpagina veranderen dus het was nooit een probleem.

Maar nu proberen ze hun rewards programma aan te prijzen door ook als ik daar geen toestemming voor heb gegeven pagina's aan te passen en te voorzien van hun donatie knoppen. En hoewel dit niet stoort in het gebruik vind ik het een van de grootste zonden van eem browser dat deze pagina's aanpast zonder toestemming en zonder dat dit uit kan.

Prettige alternativen voor Brave kan ik tot nu toe niet vinden omdat het oprecht een geweldige browser is als iemand dat rewards programma en overige advertentiee er uit sloopt.

Het verbaast me dat echt goede forks ontbreken. Braver browser is gestopt na het gedoe over de naam en nu een ungoogled chromium fork. Dissenter is nog veel erger door diepe social media integratie waar zij kunnen zien wat je bezoekt en die laatste wordt ook nog eens niet geupdate.

Dus browser suggesties (voor Linux) zijn welkom. Iets dat op chromium is gebasseerd en niet iets als vivaldi maar iets dat echt prettige features bevat zoals die snel toegankelijke Tor tabs.
+2ndonkersloot
@henk71724 januari 2021 08:07
Ik was vervebt Brave gebruiken zowel op mijn Linux cliens als op mobiel. Echter door verschillende dingen is het vertrouwen in Brave weg gegaan, ik was dus ook op zoek naar een alternatief.

Ik weet niet wat jou exacte reden is om voor een chromiuim gebaseerde browser te gaan, maar ik had hetzelfde. Heel stom, vooral door de interface die vertrouwd was. Daarnaast wachtten ik al lang op de brave sync functie die maar niet kwam.. Ik had een hekel aan Firefox en wilde dan dus een privacy gericht chromium alternatief.

Bij gebrek aan een geschikt alternatief uiteindelijk toch maar Firefox geïnstalleerd en besloten het echt een kans te geven. En ik moet zeggen, ik ben om. De standaard privacy features zijn erg goed, en als je kiest om de knoppen op klein te zetten is de browser erg clean. Ook op mobiel is de browser erg prettig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ndonkersloot op 24 januari 2021 08:09]

+1henk717
@ndonkersloot24 januari 2021 16:14
Firefox is voor censuur, heeft automatisch adware geinstalleerd in het verleden en doet standaard aan telemetry. Als je firefox een prima browser vind onder de motorkap zou ik persoonlijk een van de forks nemen die je een schone build geven.

Maar als ik objectief kijk zie ik geen bestaansrecht meer voor Firefox. Het bedrijf er achter vind ik door hun acties onetisch dus de browser steunen voor dat vlak heeft geen nut. Chrome ben ik het ook niet mee eens met alle callbacks en beperkingen op extenties. Dus je komt of bij een Chrome fork uit of bij een Firefox fork uit als je een vrije browser wenst.

En firefox forks zie ik geen nut van in omdat de browser engine van Firefox slechter is dan die van Chrome. Zo zou ik niet zonder extentie mijn mega account kunnen gebruiken bijvoorbeeld. Zijn sommige sites trager of wordt firefox niet getest. Dan kun je in mijn ogen beter een etische chrome fork pakken die eventuele slechte beslissingen van chrome niet over neemt.

Brave is voor mij op hun advertenties na de perfecte fork. Ze nemen de addon beperkingen van chrome niet over, laten extenties buiten de store toe zonder deze continu uit te schakelen en hebben prettige features zoals een tor tab wat weer handig is als je snel wil weten of je shadowbanned bent.

In geval van nood en bij het ontbreken van een Brave fork zal ik dus eerder overstappen op ungoogled chromium dan Firefox.

Op mobiel kan ik je van harte de Kiwi browser aanraden. De enige mobiele browser die echt mijn stempel verdient omdat het de perfecte browser is. Geweldige dark mode voor websites (Ik schrijf dit in kiwi's dark mode) basale adblock maar nu komt het, addon support. Dus je kunt zelf adblockers, userscripts en wat je dan ook maar wil installeren. Iets dat vroeger ook in de mobiele firefox kon maar nu erg is beperkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door henk717 op 24 januari 2021 16:17]

0Jogai
@henk71725 januari 2021 12:35
Hmm, zit ook op brave, maar was van plan over te stappen naar firefox. Dacht dat de huidige consensus wel was dat firefox met een paar instellingen wel het best was voor je privacy. Zie bijvoorbeeld https://www.privacytools.io/browsers/#browser

Welke builds zijn interresant om te volgen?

Wat je zegt over de engine snap ik wel, maar ik ben voor concurrentie, dus ondanks dat ik misschien niet de beste ervaring krijg zou ik toch liever ook geen chrome fork meer draaien.
0Elefant
@Jogai26 januari 2021 20:09
Ik vind dat Henk overdrijft. Firefox is een prima browser en heel belangrijk dat we die juist wel overeind houden. Het is het enige echte alternatief voor Chrome. Beetje dom om die maar af te schrijven. Dan houdt je alleen maar eendagsvliegjes over die baseren op Chrome. Want de meeste mensen willen toch net wat meer dan Chromium.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 26 januari 2021 20:09]

+1Tsunami
@henk71723 januari 2021 13:20
Ik vond het ook vreemd dat die Tip knoppen ineens aanstonden, zonder enige uitleg.

Om ze uit te zetten ga je naar brave://rewards, scroll je naar Tips, klik je rechts op de knop Tips Instellingen en vink je alles uit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tsunami op 23 januari 2021 13:22]

+1nietes
@Tsunami23 januari 2021 14:08
Bedankt voor de tip, voor de rest gewoon een goeie browser
+1Jester-NL
@Tsunami23 januari 2021 16:40
Het blijft bijzonder dat je zo diep moet gaan voor iets dat opt-in zou moeten zijn... Maar goed, ik heb in het verleden voldoende gemopperd op Brave.
+1GenomDalar1983
@henk71723 januari 2021 11:22
Rewards en hun startpagina is nog steeds niet verplicht dus snap het probleem niet zo wat men met Brave heeft hieromtrent.
+1dvanmaanen
@henk71723 januari 2021 14:44
Joh, pak gewoon een browser. Wat al is ingebakken ofzo. Of Firefox. Wat kan jou het jasje schelen? Als je die website maar ziet, toch? Ja, tenzij je webdeveloper bent. Dan ben je haast wel aan Chrome/Chromium gebonden, want dat is wat je publiek gebruikt. Ik zou me er verder niet zo druk over maken.

Zelf gebruik ik op Windows de Edge browser. Is prima. Beetje traag sinds de update van gisteren(?). Dan maar Chrome of FF.

Op Linux doe ik er niet moeilijk over. Gewoon wat voor-geïnstalleerd is. Wat ik op windows normaal gesproken dus ook doe. Als de websites die ik moet hebben goed werken, vind ik het goed.
0antipode
@henk71723 januari 2021 13:12
Bromite?

Ah voor Linux... nevermind

[Reactie gewijzigd door antipode op 23 januari 2021 13:13]

+1djwice
23 januari 2021 13:27
Wat als een Chromebook omgezet zou kunnen worden naar een Bravebook?

Zou wel erg vet zijn!
+1beerse

@djwice23 januari 2021 17:25
Zelf ben ik een tijdje bezig geweest met chromium-os op een laptop. Daar krijg ik het idee dat chromium-os een linux installatie met echt minimale instellingen waar binnen dan chromium draait.

Doe je best en je kan van 2 kanten af werken: Pak chromium-os en hak daar de browser naar keuze in. Of pak een linux distributie waar je browser in werkt en hak die terug tot een kiosk-machine.

Zelf heb ik in dat kader meer behoefte aan firefox-os.
+1djwice
@beerse24 januari 2021 18:11
Oh, ik dacht meer aan een bedrijf dat dit voor me doet, netzoals brave dat met de browser doet. Chromebooks zijn voor mij namelijk heerlijk om mee te werken - starten snel, updaten snel, nooit pop-ups bij starten met "maak de installatie nu compleet" - elke 3 dagen - zoals bij Windows als je Cloud er af gooit.

Helaas zijn er 2 programma's die Windows/Apple only zijn die ik veel gebruik (stud.io & Ableton) anders was alles voor mij Chromebook ;)
+1flojisan
23 januari 2021 10:17
Fijne browser! Ik ben al een tijd geleden overgestapt. Gebruik het nu standaard op Win10, Linux Mint & Android. _/-\o_ _/-\o_
+1Ablaze
23 januari 2021 10:38
Mooi dat er een eerste versie van ipfs support in zit. Opera voor Android schijnt dat ook te ondersteunen. Misschien dat ipfs een topic is dat Tweakers een keer kan belichten?
+1Lohengrin
23 januari 2021 12:15
Brave is geweldig als browser. Praktisch geen fingerprinting meer.

IPFS is huge, zie graag dat Tweakers een artikel over schrijft. Prachtig dat ze gisteren een ama hadden op Reddit.
0z1rconium
@Lohengrin23 januari 2021 12:32
Prachtig ? Heb je de comments van de CTO gelezen ? Ze maken het niet echt verleidelijk zo (eerder ook al niet met dat "foutje" van affiliate links).
0djwice
@z1rconium23 januari 2021 13:51
Wellicht is de CTO een zeer goede analytische denker en is een van zijn basis principes dat jij moet beschikken over jou data.

Als je dan zegt 'it's userbase' dus bezittelijk over de groep gebruikers in plaats van 'its user base' behorend bij en een basis voor de gebruiker.

Is dat niet slechts een semantisch verschil maar essentieel in hoe hij tegen de wereld, de producten en gebruikers aan kijkt.
Hij distancieerd zich met die opmerking dus van de het standpunt die de vraag insinueert dat het bedrijf heeft.

De vraag is m.i. dus bewust uitlokkend gesteld om de CTO een verkeerde hoek in te duwen. De CTO kiest er voor daar niet in mee te gaan.

Lijkt me een net antwoord dus. Helaas anders opgevat dan m.i. bedoeld.
0luke22
23 januari 2021 11:30
Tijdje Brave gebruikt , maar de ervaring leert dat er meer bende in komt dan functionaliteit. Werd mij allemaal wat TE shady. Dus ik ben weggerend naar Edge. Dat werkt en bevalt goed.
0Hackus
@luke2223 januari 2021 14:32
Tijdje Brave gebruikt , maar de ervaring leert dat er meer bende in komt dan functionaliteit. Werd mij allemaal wat TE shady. Dus ik ben weggerend naar Edge. Dat werkt en bevalt goed.
Lol, als één ding shady is, is het Edge wel. pushed nog steeds eigen zoekmachine, en zet voor de gein maar eens Duck duck go add-on er op, met hen zoekmachine ;)
0luke22
@Hackus23 januari 2021 15:34
Ik heb hem 1maal met instellen op google gezet en daarna niks meer van andere zoekmachines gemerkt. Misschien dat je toen de oude edge had?

Verder heb ik nog niks gevonden dat edge shady maakt.
+1Hackus
@luke2223 januari 2021 16:12
Ik heb hem 1maal met instellen op google gezet en daarna niks meer van andere zoekmachines gemerkt. Misschien dat je toen de oude edge had?

Verder heb ik nog niks gevonden dat edge shady maakt.
Kijk maar eens wat Edge van je gegevens verstuurt, en probeer maar wat ik net zei. Google is net zo btw.
als je privacy niet boeit, gewoon blijven gebruiken.(Edge Chromium net zo)
0amigob2
@luke2223 januari 2021 15:59
komt nog wel, had laatst een update van windows en verrek edge stond weer als default brouwser
0Jester-NL
@amigob223 januari 2021 16:44
Apart... daar heb ik nog nooit wat van gemerkt (al jaren braaf FF gebruiker)
0Fraaank
@Hackus24 januari 2021 10:53
Wel gek hè dat een browser z'n eigen zoekmachine pusht...Net zoals dat ik elke keer naar Google Search ga ik toch vooral Chrome moet installeren van Google.
0Hackus
@Fraaank24 januari 2021 11:31
Wel gek hè dat een browser z'n eigen zoekmachine pusht...Net zoals dat ik elke keer naar Google Search ga ik toch vooral Chrome moet installeren van Google.
Dat kan, maar dan moet je niet een add-on als duck duck go adviseren voor privacy, als je die amper kunt instellen :)
0katertje1
23 januari 2021 11:38
Firefox focus doet het hier prima
0korenpc
@katertje123 januari 2021 14:41
Ik gebruik ook firefox, met aanbevolen tweaks / configuratie + de aanbevolen addons. Zowel desktop als mobiel en heb nooit meer naar een andere browser gekeken. en verder voor anonimiteit gebruik ik Tor.

Brave in het begin paar keer bekeken, kon er niet duidelijk de voordelen van merken, maar kwam en komt nog steeds over als een marketing gedreven bedrijf.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True