Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.19.86 uitgebracht en de uitgavenotities daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Release Notes V1.19.86 Added native IPFS support. (#10220)

Added Greaselion support for Twitch creators. (#11466)

Added “Tabs from other devices” under brave://history when sync is enabled. (#10473)

Updated pre-populated search engine list. (#13283)

Updated visuals for both “New private window” and “New private window with Tor” to make it easier to distinguish between the two windows. (#2735)

Updated New Tab Page background images. (#12508)

Updated Brave Rewards onboarding panel under brave://welcome. (#13119)

Update referrer handling for better compatibility. (#13464)

Updated directory path of admin policy on Linux. (#12426)

Implemented ad conversion against the complete URL chain of trust. (#13033)

Removed Chromium noscript dialog from the URL bar. (#199)

Removed duplicate controls from brave://settings/newTab. (#12505)

Replaced the “Add Card” tab under New Tab Page with sub-tab “Edit Cards”. (#12625)

Fixed ad crash when refilling unblinded tokens after downloading catalog due to invalid blinded tokens. (#12836)

Fixed ads not being displayed after restart if catalog fails to download but a previous catalog bundle exists. (#10904)

Fixed fifth background image (yellow) not being used on tip banner. (#12596)

Fixed clicking on “Open in Tor” button from Guest window does not connect to Tor network. (#12470)

Fixed Tor crash in certain cases. (#12798)

Fixed Tor not working when multiple profiles are opened at the same time. (#12650)

Fixed open tabs not always being synced to other devices in sync chain. (#11183)

Fixed autoplay dialog being displayed under URL bar if global content settings under brave://settings/content/autoplay is toggled. (#12795)

Fixed brave://discards loading blank page. (#10451)

Fixed incorrect number formatting for Crypto.com widget. (#12816)

Fixed Brave Today intro card not being dismissed after being viewed. (#12960)

Fixed Brave Today history scoring being limited to 100 items. (#13041)

Fixed geolocations using the wrong endpoints in certain cases. (#11862)

Upgraded Chromium to 88.0.4324.96. (#13637)