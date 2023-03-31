Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. In de afgelopen paar versies zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Release Notes v1.49.132 Web3 Fixed issue with multiple onboarding tabs opening up for Magic Eden. (#28546) General Disabled keyboard shortcut for “Copy clean link” on macOS by default. (#29303)

Upgraded Chromium to 111.0.5563.147. (#29341) (Changelog for 111.0.5563.147) Release Notes v1.49.128 (Mar 22, 2023) Web3 Fixed inability to connect Brave Wallet to https://snapshot.org. (#28896)

Fixed Brave Wallet to use selected account as “From” when adding Solana DApp transactions. (#28955) General Added clickable centered area on New Tab Page Sponsored Images. (#28736)

Added the ability to disable keyboard shortcut for “Copy clean link” under brave://flags/#brave-copy-clean-link-by-default. (#29177)

Fixed issue where keyboard shortcut incorrectly copied URL instead of selected text in certain cases on macOS. (#28694)

Fixed “Copy clean link” context menu option not displaying the associated keyboard shortcut on Linux. (#28891)

Fixed issue where Brave News subscription modal showed incorrect blog name for https://brave.com/latest. (#28064)

Upgraded Chromium to 111.0.5563.110. (#29219) (Changelog for 111.0.5563.110) Release Notes v1.49.120 (Mar 9, 2023) Web3 Added Ramp as an Offramp provider. (#27872)

Added auto-discovery of Solana assets. (#27246)

Added tooltip reason for disabled “Add” button on the “Add custom asset” screen. (#27636)

Added pending transactions notification badge on Brave Wallet icon. (#24818)

Added a loading state when switching between Filecoin Mainnet and Testnet. (#23201)

Added a 1 second delay in fetching Swap quotes. (#28631)

[Security] Added the ability to distinguish contract address and wallet address when submitting an ETH sign transaction. (#27188)

Enabled Solana Name Service (SNS) by default. (#28282)

Implemented “logs” support for “eth_subscribe”. (#27283)

Implemented Swap quotes fetch to be dropped when the input value is cleared. (#28630)

Updated target link for “Learn more about Brave Wallet” in Brave Wallet onboarding. (#26638)

Updated Sardine description on fund wallet screen. (#28665)

Updated Brave Wallet to cache transaction data. (#27869)

Updated “Token address” to “Mint address” on the “Add custom asset” screen for Solana. (#27664)

Updated error message to indicate why adding an asset failed. (#21296)

Renamed “Transactions” page to “Activity” page for Brave Wallet. (#27650)

Fixed multiple fetch request for token balance when switching networks. (#28635)

Fixed MATIC token balance to display correctly for each network. (#28669)

Fixed issue where user was able to submit a Swap order on Solana without token balance. (#28623)

Fixed issue where deleting Swap input value retained the Swap quotes. (#28618)

Fixed Solana transactions not being displayed in the “Activity” tab. (#28378)

Fixed Brave Wallet to allow values to be set lower than current base fee. (#22648)

Fixed network being reset when selecting a different token on the “Buy” or “Deposit” screen. (#28040)

Fixed inability to hide NFTs with the same contract address. (#27906)

Fixed Brave Wallet panel not being dismissed after rejecting a transaction. (#23673)

Fixed inconsistent casing between panel and “Activity” page. (#27646)

Fixed casing of “Lock wallet” on panel and “Portfolio” page. (#27571) Brave Rewards Implemented vBAT messaging. (#27882)

Fixed issue when solving ad grant CAPTCHA on Linux. (#27463) General Added “Copy Text From Image” entry to image context menu (macOS only). (#27513)

Added a keyboard shortcut for “Copy clean link”. (#26761)

Added “Copy clean link” to the macOS application menu bar. (#26825)

Added the ability to import from Whale browser. (#27641)

Added support for “$match-case” option for adblock filters. (#28194)

Added support for “:has” pseudoclass in cosmetic filters. (#27874)

Implemented EventSource partitioning. (#28077)

Updated default search engine to Brave Search for new installations in India. (#27709)

Updated options for “Show bookmarks” setting under brave://settings/appearance. (#26072)

Updated the Brave Talk sidebar button to activate the Brave Talk tab from any window. (#27794)

Fixed delta updates on macOS. (#27398)

Fixed certain cases where “Person 1” profile could not be deleted. (#4599)

Fixed custom background image not always being displayed on the New Tab Page. (#28493)

Fixed “Background Image” options under “Customize Dashboard” not displaying when the system language is Spanish. (#28144)

Fixed intermittent issue where Brave News would not peek on the New Tab Page. (#28018)

Fixed issue where importing multiple profiles put all imported data into a single profile. (#27591)

Fixed inability to import extensions from Chromium based browsers. (#27770)

Fixed incorrect naming of Safari Reading List after import. (#27738)

Fixed extension import when importing multiple profiles. (#27733)

Fixed sidebar so that the selection which was last displayed is shown on the sidebar when it is reopened. (#25229)

Upgraded Chromium to 111.0.5563.64. (#28922) (Changelog for 111.0.5563.64)