Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. In versie 1.51.110 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Web3 Added the ability to set Brave Wallet permission duration when connecting to DApps. (#28841)

[Security] Prevent blind cross chain signing as reported on HackerOne by julianor. (#29798)

Enabled NFT pinning. (#29017)

Improved fetching of token balances in Swap. (#28634)

Updated supported token list on Sardine. (#29503)

Updated IPFS pinning banner text. (#29613)

Updated Avalanche RPC to use Infura proxied through Brave. (#29109)

Updated default wallet provider behavior of “Extensions (Brave Wallet fallback)”. (#29853)

Updated Offramp flow to use token amount instead of fiat amount. (#28960)

Updated Brave Wallet to use token’s chainID when fetching Solana NFT metadata. (#29066)

Updated “Edit NFT” to “Import NFT”. (#28882)

Removed Wyre as Onramp provider on “Buy” screen. (#28918)

Removed Celo from preloaded networks. (#29162)

Removed network icon in NFT details screen. (#30057)

Removed Transak assets which are not supported in the US. (#28866)

Fixed browser crash when visiting brave://wallet in a Guest window. (#29925)

Fixed NFT discovery from adding NFTs in visible list. (#29575)

Fixed “Use ENS domain” button being disabled until an input value is entered. (#29214)

Fixed account icon size on the “Portfolio” page when an account name is long. (#29129)

Fixed native asset icons for Aurora and Optimism to show ETH icon instead of EVM network icon. (#29225)

Fixed partially displayed network icons on the “Send” page. (#29267)

Fixed balance and token list alignment on the Brave Wallet panel. (#29038)

Fixed selected fiat currency not updating in certain cases on the “Buy” screen. (#28845)

Fixed invalid asset being selected on “Buy” and “Deposit” screens. (#28829)

Fixed display of “Unlimited” in Brave Wallet panel and “Activity” tab. (#23666) Brave Rewards Fixed creator counter not being displayed in unconnected state. (#29269)

Fixed inline tip buttons not being displayed when a new profile is created. (#28702) General Added “Google Sign-In” permission prompt. (#29504)

Added Naver and Daum to the default search provider list for South Korea. (#18855)

Added support for scriptlet arguments with quotes or backslashes. (#29099)

Added the ability to “Copy clean link” from context menu on webpage when URL text is highlighted. (#28881)

Added a “time to read” estimate for Speedreader articles. (#28827)

Added media notifications for player controls on Linux. (#16187)

Added a “What’s New” page for major version updates. (#28947)

Enabled captive portal detection. (#20181)

Implemented the ability to allow or block individual scripts in Brave Shields. (#28510)

Implemented WebUSB farbling. (#28146)

Updated “HTTPS by Default” to work with “HttpsFirstModeV2" which fixes some capability problems, such as determining the correct referrer policy for a navigation. (#28935 & #28809)

Updated “HTTPS by Default” to fallback to HTTP when encountering an HTTP error code in response to an HTTPS upgrade. (#28013)

Updated Brave VPN to fetch region listing more often. (#29728)

Updated column width to improve readability for Speedreader articles. (#28828)

Updated introductory graphic for the “Reading List” in sidebar. (#24927)

Updated macOS icon to adhere to Apple’s guidelines. (#14801)

Removed redundant browser name from profile import on brave://welcome page. (#29046)

Removed the “Share” menu from the URL bar on internal pages. (#27484)

Disabled brave://welcome in Guest windows. (#29012)

Fixed passwords saved with Google account not being imported. (#29051)

Fixed password manager executing unsuccessful requests to https://googleapis.com/affiliation/v1. (#29872)

Fixed broken states in Brave VPN which could incorrectly cause “Edit payment method” or loading. (#29846)

Fixed missing critical client hints causing some sites to get into infinite loop redirects. (#29875)

Fixed issue where multiple profiles could unexpectedly be imported into a single profile. (#29476)

Fixed issue where navigating back to the New Tab Page returns the user to the previous location in Brave News feed. (#28351)

Fixed issue where element block picker did not work with Dark Reader extension. (#29185)

Fixed missing translation for brave://welcome page title. (#29091)

Fixed missing tooltip for Brave VPN settings icon. (#22636)

Upgraded Chromium to 113.0.5672.77. (#30096) (Changelog for 113.0.5672.77)