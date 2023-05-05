Software-update: Brave 1.51.110

Brave icoon Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. In versie 1.51.110 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Web3
  • Added the ability to set Brave Wallet permission duration when connecting to DApps. (#28841)
  • [Security] Prevent blind cross chain signing as reported on HackerOne by julianor. (#29798)
  • Enabled NFT pinning. (#29017)
  • Improved fetching of token balances in Swap. (#28634)
  • Updated supported token list on Sardine. (#29503)
  • Updated IPFS pinning banner text. (#29613)
  • Updated Avalanche RPC to use Infura proxied through Brave. (#29109)
  • Updated default wallet provider behavior of “Extensions (Brave Wallet fallback)”. (#29853)
  • Updated Offramp flow to use token amount instead of fiat amount. (#28960)
  • Updated Brave Wallet to use token’s chainID when fetching Solana NFT metadata. (#29066)
  • Updated “Edit NFT” to “Import NFT”. (#28882)
  • Removed Wyre as Onramp provider on “Buy” screen. (#28918)
  • Removed Celo from preloaded networks. (#29162)
  • Removed network icon in NFT details screen. (#30057)
  • Removed Transak assets which are not supported in the US. (#28866)
  • Fixed browser crash when visiting brave://wallet in a Guest window. (#29925)
  • Fixed NFT discovery from adding NFTs in visible list. (#29575)
  • Fixed “Use ENS domain” button being disabled until an input value is entered. (#29214)
  • Fixed account icon size on the “Portfolio” page when an account name is long. (#29129)
  • Fixed native asset icons for Aurora and Optimism to show ETH icon instead of EVM network icon. (#29225)
  • Fixed partially displayed network icons on the “Send” page. (#29267)
  • Fixed balance and token list alignment on the Brave Wallet panel. (#29038)
  • Fixed selected fiat currency not updating in certain cases on the “Buy” screen. (#28845)
  • Fixed invalid asset being selected on “Buy” and “Deposit” screens. (#28829)
  • Fixed display of “Unlimited” in Brave Wallet panel and “Activity” tab. (#23666)
Brave Rewards
  • Fixed creator counter not being displayed in unconnected state. (#29269)
  • Fixed inline tip buttons not being displayed when a new profile is created. (#28702)
General
  • Added “Google Sign-In” permission prompt. (#29504)
  • Added Naver and Daum to the default search provider list for South Korea. (#18855)
  • Added support for scriptlet arguments with quotes or backslashes. (#29099)
  • Added the ability to “Copy clean link” from context menu on webpage when URL text is highlighted. (#28881)
  • Added a “time to read” estimate for Speedreader articles. (#28827)
  • Added media notifications for player controls on Linux. (#16187)
  • Added a “What’s New” page for major version updates. (#28947)
  • Enabled captive portal detection. (#20181)
  • Implemented the ability to allow or block individual scripts in Brave Shields. (#28510)
  • Implemented WebUSB farbling. (#28146)
  • Updated “HTTPS by Default” to work with “HttpsFirstModeV2" which fixes some capability problems, such as determining the correct referrer policy for a navigation. (#28935 & #28809)
  • Updated “HTTPS by Default” to fallback to HTTP when encountering an HTTP error code in response to an HTTPS upgrade. (#28013)
  • Updated Brave VPN to fetch region listing more often. (#29728)
  • Updated column width to improve readability for Speedreader articles. (#28828)
  • Updated introductory graphic for the “Reading List” in sidebar. (#24927)
  • Updated macOS icon to adhere to Apple’s guidelines. (#14801)
  • Removed redundant browser name from profile import on brave://welcome page. (#29046)
  • Removed the “Share” menu from the URL bar on internal pages. (#27484)
  • Disabled brave://welcome in Guest windows. (#29012)
  • Fixed passwords saved with Google account not being imported. (#29051)
  • Fixed password manager executing unsuccessful requests to https://googleapis.com/affiliation/v1. (#29872)
  • Fixed broken states in Brave VPN which could incorrectly cause “Edit payment method” or loading. (#29846)
  • Fixed missing critical client hints causing some sites to get into infinite loop redirects. (#29875)
  • Fixed issue where multiple profiles could unexpectedly be imported into a single profile. (#29476)
  • Fixed issue where navigating back to the New Tab Page returns the user to the previous location in Brave News feed. (#28351)
  • Fixed issue where element block picker did not work with Dark Reader extension. (#29185)
  • Fixed missing translation for brave://welcome page title. (#29091)
  • Fixed missing tooltip for Brave VPN settings icon. (#22636)
  • Upgraded Chromium to 113.0.5672.77. (#30096) (Changelog for 113.0.5672.77)

Roel1966 5 mei 2023 18:58
biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen
Dit snap ik niet helemaal want zoals het er geschreven staat lijkt het erop dat Brave geen adblockers zou accepteren om te voorkomen dat contentaanbieders inkomsten mislopen. Oftewel voor gebruikers zou dat dan betekenen dat je knettergek word van alle opdringerige reclame.
Wiley99 @Roel19665 mei 2023 19:30
Née, het alternatief voor reclame is wat Brave biedt, het idee erachter. Dus als je geen inkomsten wil mislopen omdat gebruikers je advertenties blokkeren kun je beter, in plaats van advertenties, de methode van Brave gebruiken.
Roel1966 @Wiley995 mei 2023 19:53
Dat vermoeden had ik wel al maar zoals het hierboven omschreven staat lijkt het net erop alsof Brave tegen add-blockers is en die dus niet toestaat. Waarbij ik mij sowieso af vraag of contentcreators wel inkomsten mislopen door die ad-blockers. Ad-blockers vangen de popups en reclame adds op en voor zover mij bekend werken die popups en adds met tikken. Dus op het moment dat zo'n add-blocker een add of popup opvangt is dat in feite ook een tik.
Kenhas @Roel19668 mei 2023 12:50
Ik lees toch nergens dat ze het add blockers niet toestaan. Eigenlijk kan je zeggen dat ze zelf een addblocker zijn aangezien ze de originele reclame blokkeren (en eventueel hun eigen reclame injecteren).

Advertenties genereren inkomsten door erop te klikken. Maar een add blocker voorkomt dat de advertentie wordt opgehaald dus een klik kan er nooit zijn. Geblokkeerde advertenties leveren dus effectief niets op dus worden er wel degelijk inkomsten mislopen
Roel1966 @Kenhas8 mei 2023 18:45
Ik lees toch nergens dat ze het add blockers niet toestaan
Het staat er niet letterlijk nee maar je zo in eerste instantie wel denk aan de hand van de bovenstaande info tekst dat Brave juist adverteerders wil helpen. Wat dan zou kunnen inhouden dat je geen add-blockers kan gebruiken of dat die niet werken in Brave. Dat is mij nu wel duidelijk dat dit niet zo is maar daar ging ik ook wel al vanuit.
Maar een add blocker voorkomt dat de advertentie wordt opgehaald dus een klik kan er nooit zijn.
Ja je ziet de advertenties niet maar als ik b.v. in U-Block kijk dan zie je wel het aantal advertenties die tegengehouden zijn. Dus er is toch een connectie geweest tussen de add-blocker en de advertentie maar oke, of dat dan ook als tik geld weet ik niet. Zou wel dan slim zijn als de makers van advertenties zoiets inbouwen dat een registratie van een add-blocker ook geld als tik.
Kenhas @Roel19669 mei 2023 08:33
aan de hand van de bovenstaande info tekst dat Brave juist adverteerders wil helpen
Volgens Brave zelf willen ze adverteerders helpen maar het is vooral zichzelf helpen. Ze filteren er bepaalde advertenties uit en vervangen die door eigen advertenties waarbij natuurlijk een deel van de opbrengsten bij hen zal blijven kleven. Daarnaast tonen ze advertenties op nieuwe tabbladen e.d. (als je daarmee akkoord gaat). Je kunt er, als gebruiker, zelfs geld mee verdienen
Ja je ziet de advertenties niet maar als ik b.v. in U-Block kijk dan zie je wel het aantal advertenties die tegengehouden zijn. Dus er is toch een connectie geweest tussen de add-blocker en de advertentie
Volgens mji werken alle add blockers (zowel browser extensies als standalone programma's zoals pihole) op dezelfde manier namelijk met blocklists. Staat het domein (bijvoorbeeld advertentie.advertentiefirma.com) op zo'n blocklist, dan wordt de verbinding geblokkeerd. Er wordt dus op geen enkel moment een verbinding gemaakt naar de advertentie
Roel1966 @Kenhas9 mei 2023 18:05
Staat het domein (bijvoorbeeld advertentie.advertentiefirma.com) op zo'n blocklist, dan wordt de verbinding geblokkeerd.
Dat snap ik maar wat ik mij dan wel af vraag is dat je b.v. in U-Block een teller hebt waarin dan bijgehouden word hoeveel advertenties en andere spam geblokkeerd is. Dus er zal dan toch op de een of andere manier een verbinding zijn geweest lijkt mij om dat te detecteren. Maar oke, dat zal misschien niet als tik mee tellen.
Kenhas @Roel19669 mei 2023 18:21
Het gebeurt aan de hand van block lists dus letterlijk een lijst. Dan is het toch niet echt moeilijk om te tellen hoeveel keer een domein voorkomt in die lijst :?

Er moet toch nooit verbinding worden gemaakt met het advertentiedomein om te weten dat die op een lijst staat
Vlizzjeffrey @Roel19665 mei 2023 20:53
Voor mij werkt Brave echt goed als het gaat om adds blokkeren, er komt werkelijk geen 1 add doorheen, met Chrome + addblocker kreeg ik op twitch en youtube nog regelmatig reclames.
Jack77 6 mei 2023 16:00
Brave is geweldig op mobile. Geen adds meer. En ook geen bandbreedte meer die opgaat naar video's die ongewenst starten.

Een enkele website werkt niet geheel correct met Brave. Maar daarvoor heb ik nog steeds Chrome.
Kenhas @Jack779 mei 2023 08:40
Is er dan geen enkele site meer die de auto-play instelling kan negeren? Er zijn veel sites zoals hln.be en (ik dacht) vrt nws die browser instellingen negeren en toch beginnen spelen. Dan kan bijvoorbeeld hln.be bij ieder artikel een video plaatsen (die soms niet veel met het artikel te maken heeft) om dan te pronken met zoveel miljoen video views terwijl 95% na één seconde worden gepauzeerd.

Nu heb ik Firefox met extensie maar die begint minder en minder te werken
Jack77 @Kenhas9 mei 2023 21:18
Net even hond nagekeken met Brave mobile. Wel autoplay, maar met gedempt geluid.

Op sites als road.cc zijn de vervelende video adds en autopromotie filmpjes (die ook picture-in-picture gaan bij scrollen) wel weg.
Dutch_CroniC 7 mei 2023 14:05
Nu werkt alleen de Dark mode niet meer helemaal lekker.
Pagina's die voorheen donker waren zijn nu helaas weer wit.

