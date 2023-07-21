Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de online veiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Web3 Added the ability to hide and unhide NFTs. (#30367)

Added the option to hide NFTs on the “Portfolio” page. (#30345)

Added sticky header for asset details screen. (#30237)

Added “Buy”, “Send”, “Swap”, and “More” buttons to narrow view of “Portfolio” screen. (#30148)

Added empty state placeholder for NFTs when no NFTs are added. (#30105)

Added API support to accept “Chain_ID” and “Contract_Address” for ETH calls. (#29983)

Added NFT discovery support for “NonFungibleEdition” and “ProgrammableNonFungible” Solana token types. (#29400)

Added support for Phantom derivation paths for importing Solana hardware accounts. (#29186)

Added the ability to remove auto-discovered tokens. (#28749)

Added auto-discovery for Filecoin assets and accounts. (#28002)

[Security] Removed extra fields from “eth_signTypedData_v4” message as reported on HackerOne by matseq. (#30354)

Enabled Sardine On-ramp purchase option for all wallet users. (#30333)

Implemented updated design for the NFT details screen. (#30286)

Implemented discovery of Solana accounts when restoring a wallet from seed phrase. (#22969)

Moved “Portfolio” customization settings to the “Portfolio” sticky header. (#30216)

Updated UI for “Portfolio” settings. (#30422)

Updated Brave Wallet UI to show pending transactions in descending order. (#28409)

Updated Brave Wallet page scrolling and responsiveness. (#30103)

Updated asset discovery to automatically run when NFT discovery setting is enabled. (#30141)

Updated Brave Wallet side navigation bar. (#30122)

Updated Brave Wallet “Portfolio” graph layout. (#29996)

Updated default Brave Wallet auto lock setting to 10 minutes. (#26362)

Fixed Brave Wallet startup crash which occurred in certain cases. (#31423)

Fixed inability to connect wallet on GMX. (#31629)

Fixed duplicate networks being displayed in pre-loaded networks. (#31063)

Fixed Brave Wallet not returning correct selected address from the request account RPC call. (#30802) Brave Rewards Added rounded corners to the Brave Rewards dropdown panel. (#28622)

Updated the “Verified Creator” blue checkmark icon. (#28208)

Updated Brave Rewards settings under brave://settings/rewards. (#30302) General Added the ability to modify keyboard shortcuts under brave://settings/system/shortcuts. (#30840)

Added support for “Off-The-Record” mode. (#28750)

Added a link to the Safe Browsing support page accessible from the interstitial page and the question mark icon under brave://settings/security. (#20514)

[Security] Added support for Certificate Transparency. (#22482)

Updated Brave VPN connection to be removed when Brave is uninstalled on Windows. (#30416)

Updated sidebar to be displayed on the right by default. (#30397)

Removed unnecessary “Shields settings” label under site specific details page of brave://settings/content. (#30208)

Fixed crash when using side panel extensions. (#31328)

Fixed crash which occurred when opening a Private window from a Windows shortcut when a search extension is installed. (#30305)

Fixed login issue on https://login.live.com. (#31196)

Fixed cosmetic filtering unhiding heuristic. (#30202)

Fixed system theme change interfering with explicitly set Brave theme on Linux. (#30766)

Fixed aggressive vertical tab scrolling. (#30627)

Fixed issue where cosmetic filtering could not resolve relative URLs as first-party. (#30062)

Fixed pinned tabs being created in PWA windows. (#29576)

Fixed intermittent issue where Bookmarks menu items were not displayed in the application menu on macOS. (#25644)

Fixed debounced sites displaying a top-level document blocking interstitial. (#22437)

Upgraded Chromium to 115.0.5790.98. (#31682) (Changelog for 115.0.5790.98)