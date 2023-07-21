Software-update: LibreELEC 11.0.3

De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 11.0.3 uitgebracht, 11.0.2 is wegens problemen nooit verschenen. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 11 wordt onder meer de overstap naar Kodi versie 20 gemaakt en is er ondersteuning voor add-ons in de Google Chrome-browser. Verder worden enkele oudere Amlogic-modellen, waarvoor de ondersteuning was komen te vervallen, weer ondersteund. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC (Nexus) 11.0.3

The final stable version of LibreELEC 11.0.3 has been released, bringing Kodi (Nexus) v20.2. There was no LibreELEC 11.0.2 release, we skipped it due a last minute Linux kernel fixes. With the new release cycle we add a Generic-Legacy image supporting nVidia cards, Chrome Browser add-on, and older hardware. We also reintroduce support for older Amlogic devices (S905, S905X/D, S912). If you use them make sure to read the paragraphs below. LibreELEC 10.0 installs will not automatically update, but you can manually update. Older LibreELEC installs must make a clean install due to the Python 3 changes since Kodi v19.

Changes since 11.0.1

updates:

  • Kodi: update to 20.2
  • linux: update to 6.1.38
  • a complete list of fixes

fixes:

  • RPi: several small fixes
Raspberry Pi
  • 50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping
  • Kodi at RPi4 runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation. Configure Kodi as described at the wiki and optionally add hdmi_enable_4kp60=1 to config.txt and enable HDMI UltraHD Deep Color in your TV’s HDMI port configuration to get 4kp60 modes
Generic (x86_64)

The Generic image now runs the same GBM/V4L2 graphics stack we have long used with ARM platforms. It now supports HDR with recent AMD and Intel GPUs. We have added a Generic-Legacy image that runs the older X11 graphics stack used in LE v7-v10. You can update between the GBM and X11 images without issues. Use the Generic-Legacy image if:

  • You need support for nVidia GPUs
  • You need support for the Chrome Browser add-on
  • You see graphical glitches on older hardware, e.g. NUC 6th Gen, AMD GPUs

NB: In the last year nVidia has made progress in their support for modern graphics standards. Drivers are now mesa/GBM compatible but still have dependencies on Wayland which we do not use, and Kodi has no plan to support proprietary NVDEC decoding (but VDPAU remains). We still recommend users avoid investing in nVidia GPUs.

Allwinner

Support for the Orange Pi 3 LTS board is still “work in progress” and there are known problems.

Amlogic

Support for Amlogic S905, S905X/D, and S912 devices resumes. b64 playback and seeking is solid. HEVC playback is okay and seeking recently improved from 2/10 to maybe 7/10. HDR works with HEVC/VP9 media on S905X/D and S912 devices. Multi-Channel PCM and Pass-Through audio works on HDMI up to 7.1 channels. With typical 1080p oriented media collections the AMLGX image is quite usable and provides access to the latest Kodi release and compatible add-ons. To be crystal clear: the AMLGX image is not perfect, but cost-of-living is high and $0 updates to old hardware are more appealing to users than $150+ purchases of new hardware. If we resume support (with caveats) fewer old boxes end up in landfill. There’s also an increased chance of people contributing improvements to smooth the rough edges that exist. To set expectations, here’s the ‘No’ list:

  • No support for updates from older LE releases (clean install is mandatory)
  • No support for internal eMMC install except WeTek Hub/Play2 and SBC boards
  • No support for SSV6501 and S908CS WiFi chips
  • No drivers for in-box DVB tuners
  • No hardware deinterlacing
  • No HDR to SDR tonemapping
  • No formal support for newer S905X2/D2/Y2, S905X3, S922X, A311D devices (read below)

The reason for not formally supporting newer hardware generations is all about hardware decode drivers and user expectations. Amlogic hardware video decoding requires the “VDEC” driver for older GXBB/GXL/GXM hardware and “HEVC” driver (driver, not codec) for newer G12A/G12B/SM1 hardware, and both generations prefer a later iteration of “multi” decoder firmware. The current upstream driver code attempts to mix both drivers in a common codebase with partial success and does not support multi firmware blobs. As a result, the current drivers work well on older hardware, but bugs prevent 10-bit and 4K output on newer hardware, and users with newer and (on paper) more capable hardware generally have higher expectations and more demanding media. To avoid negative feedback and user frustration; if you have newer Amlogic hardware our recommendation is to run Kodi on the Android install that shipped with the box. If you choose to run AMLGX images on newer hardware; expect 1080p maximum output, and minimum interest from developers if you post known issues in the forums.

AMLGX has a different boot and SD card preparation process, i.e. no renaming of device-tree files, so PLEASE READ THIS WIKI ARTICLE for more info on differences between AMLGX and legacy images.

DVB Add-ons

DVB Add-Ons are currently deactivated. Digital Devices and TBS have currently no support for recent kernels so we are out of options. If you require support for those devices please stay at LE10.

Make Backups

We always recommend you to create a backup BEFORE you upgrade. Otherwise, rolling back is basically impossible. Kodi does not support downgrades; if it ever worked for you in the past it was luck, not design. The Python3 changes that took place between LE9.x and LE10.x guarantee in-situ upgrade challenges, so unless you are already running LE10 a clean install is mandatory.

LibreELEC

Versienummer 11.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-07-2023 07:42
10 • submitter: terradrone

21-07-2023 • 07:42

10

Submitter: terradrone

Bron: LibreELEC

Update-historie

23-01 LibreELEC 12.0.2 1
29-08 LibreELEC 12.0.1 9
05-'24 LibreELEC 12.0.0 1
02-'24 LibreELEC 11.0.6 3
01-'24 LibreELEC 11.0.5 2
12-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.4 38
07-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.3 10
03-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.1 0
03-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.0 45
02-'23 LibreELEC 11 bèta 2 19
Meer historie

Reacties (10)

Eek! 21 juli 2023 09:19
Als CoreELEC gebruiker op 3 van mijn ODROID N2's vind ik het jammer dat de S922X chipset niet meer ondersteund wordt in de nieuwere versie. Zo te zien is dat bij LibreELEC niet anders.

Ik vrees dat ik mijn relatief nieuwe ODROID N2's moet gaan vervangen mocht ik de nieuwere versies van Kodi willen gaan gebruiken.
Dushi 21 juli 2023 09:41
Mijn Odroid N2+ heeft volgens mij een S922X CPU, jammer dat de ondersteuning verdwijnt.
Comp User @Dushi22 juli 2023 12:25
Als het goed is heb je hier een alternatief mee.
wim1928 21 juli 2023 08:35
jarenlang tevreden gebruikt op een 170 ITX bordje met een I7 7700 .
Makkelijke installatie van de software van enkele minuten op een SSD.
HollowGamer @wim192821 juli 2023 08:41
Helemaal mee eens. :)

Draai LibreELEC op een rPi 4 op een SSD met een case ervoor.
Voorheen deed ik het altijd met iets als Arch, maar deze distro is erg eenvoudig op te zetten en minder maintenance.
WRT54G 21 juli 2023 08:46
Wel fijn dat ze Amlogic (S905, S905X/D, S912) weer ondersteunen.
Destijds, toen ze waren gestopt met support hiervoor, ben ik overgestapt op CoreELEC.
Tot nu toe draait dat prima op mijn (2x) MeCool M8S Pro+ devices dus voor nu geen reden om terug over te stappen naar Libre maar wel goed dat er nu weer keuze is!
Cheeeese 21 juli 2023 08:51
Ik draai nog steeds Librelec Matrix, aangezien dat de laatste versie is die Ambilight nog steeds ondersteunt.
Echt heel jammer dat ze dat niet aan de praat krijgen met huidige video codecs/grabber
Robertdw @Cheeeese21 juli 2023 10:09
Dacht dat Ambilight door je tv aangestuurd wordt?
Cheeeese @Robertdw22 juli 2023 12:04
Hyperion wordt aangestuurd door de raspberry en geeft Ambilight op kodi
Robertdw @Cheeeese22 juli 2023 22:02
Oké dus geen Philips Ambilight maar een doe het zelf oplossing. Laat Philips je maar niet horen :) :)



