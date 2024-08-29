Software-update: LibreELEC 12.0.1

LibreELEC logo De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 12.0.1 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. LibreELEC versie 12.0.1 gebruikt Kodi versie 21.1 als basis, heeft een nieuwere Linux-kernel en bevat verder een verzameling aan kleine verbeteringen en updates. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC (Omega) 12.0.1

LibreELEC 12.0.1 with Kodi (Omega) v21.1 has been released!

IMPORTANT

64-bit capable ARM SoC devices including Raspberry Pi 4/5 have been switched from ‘arm’ to ‘aarch64’ userspace. Manual update in LibreELEC settings will not list LibreELEC 12.0 releases on switched devices as there are no matching arm images (only aarch64). You can manually update by placing a LibreELEC 12 release file (.tar or .img.gz) in /storage/.update and rebooting.

If using Widevine to access DRM protected streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, etc. the Widevine CDN folder in /storage/.kodi/cdm on switched devices must be deleted before first use as the existing arm libraries do not work on aarch64 systems. On first use after deletion aarch64 Widevine libraries will be downloaded and installed.

If using Docker containers via LinuxServer.io add-ons the arch change should be handled automatically. If using containers installed from the console: arm containers must be removed before updating as they will not run on aarch64. After updating aarch64 (arm64) compatible versions of your containers can be (re)installed.

Updating from LibreELEC 9.x and older requires a clean install due to the Python 3 changes introduced since LibreELEC 10.x (Kodi v19).

CHANGES SINCE 12.0.0 RPi gpiozero
  • RPi gpiozero is broken (due kernel version) and requires a workaround for now at LE 12.0.1
    If you want to use it change line 66 of /storage/.kodi/addons/virtual.rpi-tools/lib/gpiozero/pins/lgpio.py

from "chip = 4 if (self._get_revision() & 0xff0) >> 4 == 0x17 else 0"
to "chip = 0"

KNOWN PROBLEMS
  • Allwinner OrangePi Win does not work properly, currently unfixed.
  • Allwinner and Rockchip devices are not widely tested. If there are problems please report them.
  • Rockchip RK3328 (Rock64 …) devices are currently are not working.
RASPBERRY PI
  • 50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping
GENERIC (x86_64)

The Generic image uses GBM/V4L2 graphics stack and supports HDR/HDR10/HLG with recent AMD and Intel GPUs. The Generic-Legacy image runs X11 graphics stack and does not support HDR. Use Generic-Legacy if:

  • You need support for nVidia GPUs
  • You need support for the Chrome Browser add-on
  • You see graphical glitches on older hardware, e.g. NUC 6th Gen

Intel and AMD hardware can switch between Generic/Generic-Legacy versions. Note that Generic (GBM) uses OpenGLES while Generic-Legacy (X11) uses OpenGL so visualiser and screensaver add-ons need to be removed and reinstalled when switching. You also need to clear the package cache in /storage/.kodi/addons/packages else reinstalling reuses the (wrong) cached package instead of downloading from the LibreELEC repo.

NB: nVidia made progress in support for modern graphics standards and recent cards (with recent drivers) can use mesa. However the mesa (GBM) drivers depend on Wayland which lacks automatic refresh-rate switching for a good Kodi experience and Kodi supports VDPAU not NVDEC. In short: there is still no clear technical path for modern nVidia cards to use the Generic (GBM) image, only Generic-Legacy (X11) and we continue to recommend users do not invest in nVidia GPUs.

AMLOGIC

The AMLGX image allows older Amlogic hardware to run the latest Kodi version and add-ons but it is not as feature-complete or stable as older vendor-kernel releases. It is not perfect but quite usable with typical 1080p-oriented media collections:

  • Supports Amlogic S905, S905D/X, and S912 hardware
  • b64 1080p playback and seeking work well
  • HEVC and VP9 1080p/4K playback work well but seeking is 50/50
  • HDR works on S905X/D and S912 devices
  • Multi-Channel PCM and Pass-Through audio works on HDMI up to 7.1 channels
  • Software-only decoding on S905X2/D2/Y2, S905X3, S922X,and A311D devices

To set expectations the ‘No’ list includes:

  • No support for updates from older LibreELEC and CE releases (clean install is mandatory)
  • No support for internal eMMC install on box hardware except WeTek Hub/Play2
  • No support for SSV6501 and S908CS WiFi chips
  • No drivers for in-box DVB tuners
  • No hardware deinterlacing
  • No HDR to SDR tonemapping

The AMLGX image has a different boot and SD card preparation process so PLEASE READ THIS WIKI ARTICLE for more info on differences between AMLGX and older LibreELEC (and CE) releases.

BACKUPS

Kodi supports upgrades not downgrades. We recommend creating a backup BEFORE upgrading else rolling back to the previous release can be complicated.

LibreELEC

Versienummer 12.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 29-08-2024 12:30
9 • submitter: terradrone

29-08-2024 • 12:30

9

Submitter: terradrone

Bron: LibreELEC

Update-historie

23-01 LibreELEC 12.0.2 1
08-'24 LibreELEC 12.0.1 9
05-'24 LibreELEC 12.0.0 1
02-'24 LibreELEC 11.0.6 3
01-'24 LibreELEC 11.0.5 2
12-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.4 38
07-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.3 10
03-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.1 0
03-'23 LibreELEC 11.0.0 45
02-'23 LibreELEC 11 bèta 2 19
Meer historie

h8bal 29 augustus 2024 12:44
Jaren gebruikt, afwisselend met Kodi maar sinds een jaar of 2 over naar Plex en niet meer omgekeken.

Ik vraag me af, wat is op dit moment de meerwaarde nog van Libreelec/Kodi/... ?
NIK0 @h8bal29 augustus 2024 13:26
ik ben wsnl te oud maar ik snap die hele plek hype niet. ik wil gewoon een simpel kastje ala odroid om bronmateriaal af te kunnen spelen zonder decoding gedoe en daar zijn libreelec en coreelec prima geschikt voor
h8bal @NIK029 augustus 2024 13:57
Ik ben net naar plex overgegaan omdat ik al het geklooi met kodi en/of librelec beu was. Ondertussen zal dat allicht wel allemaal wat beter zijn maar enkele frustraties waren toen:

- Geen standaard sync tussen devices zonder sql(?) database over te hevelen
- Geen pasklaar delen van libraries met andere personen
- Bepaalde combinaties van codecs, bitrates,.. die niet afspeelden met bepaalde versies
- CEC issues waardoor je manueel de mapping van remotes moest aanpassen
- Wisselvallige bediening via APP
...

Nu gewoon inloggen op de plex app op een smarttv of appletv en ik kan aan alle content van mezelf en mijn vrienden. Hoeveel simpeler kan het zijn? In mijn huishouden met 4 kinderen wordt plex gebruikt op een tiental devices, inclusief de mogelijk om wat content offline op een telefoon te bewaren wat ook best wel handig is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door h8bal op 29 augustus 2024 13:59]

JSBach @NIK029 augustus 2024 13:59
Het is een keuze: transcoderen door je server laten doen (bijv. door Plex) of door je client (met een béétje power) aan je tv. Ik gebruik al jaren een Raspberry pi, die m’n content via samba eenvoudig naar m’n Apple TV streamt, die genoeg processor power heeft om van alles af te spelen. Oh ja, natuurlijk met Infuse afspelen op de Apple TV; geweldig programma.
Ivolve @h8bal29 augustus 2024 13:58
Ik was al iets langer geleden overgestapt naar Plex. Grote voordeel is dat de library server-side beheert wordt in plaats van iedere client appart. Ik heb 1 library die wordt gebruikt of ik nu afspeel op mijn tv, computer, of telefoon. In die zin vind ik eigenlijk dat Kodi gewoon een beetje de boot gemist heeft...
faim @Ivolve29 augustus 2024 22:16
Dit kan bij Kodi al sinds jaar en dag doormiddel van een MySQL of SQLite database. Dus denk dat jij eerder de boot gemist hebt. 😅
pennywiser @faim30 augustus 2024 09:15
Ik gebruik ook LE, maar het klinkt alsof die functie in Plex wat eenvoudiger is ingeregeld - als het al ingeregeld moet worden door de gebruiker.

Ik merk ook dat Kodi sommige IPTV kanalen niet afspeelt. Overigens legale, die heb je ook :)
The Zep Man @h8bal29 augustus 2024 12:50
Onafhankelijk van commerciële software waar steeds meer functies en vrijheden uitgesloopt worden. Onafhankelijk van server-side software. Heeft koppelingen met Plex en andere pakketten die Plex inmiddels ingehaald hebben.

LibreELEC gebruik ik al een tijdje niet meer. Kodi gebruik ik liever op Android TV vanwege Widevine L1-ondersteuning.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 29 augustus 2024 12:51]

maikvitesse @h8bal29 augustus 2024 13:19
Speelt meer en draait op meer apparaten. Ik kan plex niet zomaar op een Amlogic bordje gooien.
Zo gebruik ik jellyfin (plex alternatief) als server, maar nog altijd CoreELEC (alternatief van LibreELEC) op een odroid n2+ met daar een jellyfin client op als mediaspeler.

Speelt alles, kost weinig :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door maikvitesse op 29 augustus 2024 13:20]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

