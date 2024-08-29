Versie 0.269 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. Ook emuleert het een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum via de inmiddels geïntegreerde MESS, wat staat voor Multi Emulator Super System. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

It’s almost the end of August, which means it must be time for MAME 0.269 to be unleashed on the world! The widely-used Zilog Z8410 DMA controller emulation has had an overhaul this month. In concert with the recent Z80 CPU work, this allows more realistic I/O timings for numerous systems. If you’re curious about unreleased prototypes, BASIC is starting to show signs of life on the Commodore 65.

Two additional Japanese releases of Capcom fighting games on CPS-2 hardware have been found this month: a more recent version of X-Men Vs. Street Fighter than any previously dumped set, and a version of Hyper Street Fighter II released a bit over a week before the latest known update. The microcontroller for Irem’s Gallop on M72 hardware has been dumped, allowing simulation code to be removed. Thanks to Peter Wilhelmsen and XingXing, the pace of dumping internal ROMs from IGS027A ARM CPUs has picked up, so we might see more progress on IGS games soon.

Of course, there’s lots more to enjoy, including an 8085-based prototyping board, more chess computers, and improvements to MAME’s debugger. You can read about all the work that went into this release in the whatsnew.txt file.