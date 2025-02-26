Versie 0.275 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een groot aantal klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. Ook emuleert het een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum via de inmiddels geïntegreerde MESS, wat staat voor Multi Emulator Super System. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.275 is out now! It’s been a short month, but there’s still been plenty of interesting development. This release adds support for several arcade games on PlayStation-based hardware, a few PowerBook Duo sub-notebook computers, some hand-held LCD games, and a couple of Casio music keyboards.

Support for the Zorro II bus used in the Amiga 2000 has been improved, including DMA support and a few more emulated cards. Some graphical glitches in Konami arcade games have been fixed. The Oberheim DMX drum machine is now fully emulated. We’ve even optimised the recompilers a little more this month.

You can read about all the work that’s gone into this release in the whatsnew.txt file.