Versie 0.4.20 van OpenRCT2 is uitgekomen, de opensourceversie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven, wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD en OpenRA. Om het te kunnen spelen, is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer geluidsbestanden en de afbeeldingen nodig. De changelog voor deze uitgave, die de naam 'Both peaks of Mount Kilimanjaro' heeft meegekregen, is hieronder te vinden:

New: [#22905] Add diagonal downward-inclined brakes to hybrid coaster and single rail coaster.

[#23759] Add see-through option to the “Cut-away View“. Improved: [#23677] Building new ride track now inherits the colour scheme from the previous piece.

[#23720] Text fields now allow cutting to clipboard (Ctrl+X) in addition to copy and paste.

[#23874] The load/save file browser window now uses icons for its action buttons.

[#23875] Rides forbidden to be modified or destroyed can now be edited with the All destructible cheat.

[#23879] Unique weather icons for snow, heavy snow and blizzard. Fixed: [#1972, #11679] Vehicles passing by toilets can cause them to glitch (original bug).

[#9999, #10000, #10001, #10002, #10003] Truncated scenario strings when using Catalan, Czech, Japanese, Polish or Russian.

[#14486] Guests will fall through upwards sloped paths when making their way through a park entrance or ride exit (original bug).

[#15826, #23835] Wooden Roller Coaster steep turn supports glitch when train goes over them (original bug).

[#16357] Chairlift station covers draw incorrectly.

[#16657] Mine Ride right S-bend uses Mini Roller Coaster sprite (original bug).

[#18376] Ghost train gentle to flat track is not visible in tunnels.

[#18389] Gentle sloped track pieces are not visible in low clearance height tunnels (original bug).

[#18423] Underground Mini Golf holes can draw over land edges (original bug).

[#18433] CJK TrueType fonts cannot be located when font names are translated by the OS.

[#18436] Scenery on the same tile as steep to vertical track can draw over the track (original bug).

[#18711] Park entrances with their sides underground can cause glitching.

[#20848] Junior Roller Coaster booster track does not draw correctly in tunnels.

[#20948] Incorrect diagonal brakes supports on the Giga Coaster, Looping Roller Coaster and Wooden Roller Coaster.

[#21768] Dirty blocks debug overlay is rendered incorrectly on high DPI screens.

[#22229] Opening a park save file from a newer version of OpenRCT2 yields an unhelpful error message.

[#22617] Sloped Wooden and Side-Friction supports draw out of order when built directly above diagonal track pieces (original bug).

[#22620] Mine Train Coaster trains glitch on large banked turns.

[#23522] Diagonal sloped Steeplechase supports have glitched sprites at the base.

[#23580] Table header labels may overlap if the window is made very small.

[#23641] Steep to flat track is not drawn correctly in tunnels (original bug).

[#23795] Looping Roller Coaster vertical loop supports are drawn incorrectly.

[#23797] 3D Text cut off too early on multi-line signs.

[#23809] Trains glitch on Bobsleigh Coaster small helixes.

[#23811] Land edges glitch when vehicles go through gentle to flat tunnels.

[#23814] Scenarios not indexed on first start.

[#23818] Spinning tunnels can draw over sloped terrain in front of them.

[#23828] Vehicles passing by station entrances and exits can cause them to glitch (original bug).

[#23831] Hybrid Coaster large gentle banked right turns glitch when diagonal track is above them.

[#23832] Hybrid Coaster large gentle banked left turns supports glitch as train passes.

[#23836] Adjacent track can draw over large turns (original bug).

[#23858] LSM launched lift hill has a misaligned sprite.

