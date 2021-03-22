Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenRA 20210321

OpenRA logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van OpenRA beschikbaar gekomen. OpenRA is een opensource- en cross-platformkloon van Dune 2000 en de Command and Conquer-titels Tiberian Dawn en Red Alert. De basisonderdelen, die voldoende zijn om het spel te kunnen spelen, zijn van internet te downloaden. Voor alle onderdelen zoals muziek en filmpjes heb je wel de originele cd nodig. OpenRA kent enkele verbeteringen ten opzichte van de originele spellen. Zo kunnen ze in een hogere resolutie worden gespeeld en kunnen er multiplayer-spellen tegen spelers op andere platforms worden gespeeld. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release 20210321 and a new website

Today is the day that many have been waiting for: the new stable OpenRA Release 20210321 is now available!

We had originally planned to announce this release with a new patch spotlight video, but an unfortunately timed computer failure has left FiveAces’ battlefield control offline until repairs are completed.

Many of the biggest changes in this release were focused around the in-development Tiberian Sun mod, which continues to make slow progress in our development repository. There are many great changes for Red Alert, Tiberian Dawn, and Dune 2000 too, focusing mainly around streamlining some awkward gameplay mechanics, improving community integration, and improving our singleplayer content:

  • Support for Discord integration and community-run ladders
  • New lobby features for player handicaps and disabling spawn points
  • Community balance updates and a refreshed map selection for Red Alert and Tiberian Dawn
  • Further adjustments to make Dune 2000 more faithful to the original game
  • More fluid infantry combat after fixing several long-standing combat bugs
  • Nine more campaign missions have been ported for Red Alert
  • Improved AI behaviour and performance

These features and more will be explained in more detail in the upcoming release spotlight, but for now you can look back over the previous news posts [1, 2, 3] or the full changelog for more information.

An important compatibility note is that OpenRA now requires GPU support for either OpenGL 3.2, DirectX 11, or OpenGL ES 3. Moving away from the legacy OpenGL 2.1 is important for future compatibility with modern rendering APIs (Vulkan/Metal) and for improving rendering performance with Tiberian Sun and the C&C Remastered Collection. This does unfortunately mean dropping support for some older systems (typically 10+ years old) that currently can run OpenRA, but we believe that this is a necessary tradeoff for the future.

We are also today deploying a brand new website design. Lead by @Fauntleroy with feedback from our GitHub and Discord communities, the fresh look also brings some important technology upgrades that improve the website behaviour on mobile devices, and adds new features for the live games list. We expect to continue improving and iterating on the new site, so let us know if you think that something important is missing or simply doesn’t look right.

Let us know what you think of the new release and updated website in the comments below, on our forum, community discord, or GitHub. We hope you’ll enjoy these new updates! Have fun!

Versienummer 20210321
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website OpenRA
Download https://www.openra.net/download/
Bestandsgrootte 26,44MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-03-2021 04:47
10

22-03-2021 • 04:47

10

Submitter: scorpie

Bron: OpenRA

Update-historie

03-'21 OpenRA 20210321 10
05-'20 OpenRA 20200503 10
02-'20 OpenRA 20200202 9
11-'19 OpenRA 20191117 3
03-'19 OpenRA 20190302 3
12-'18 OpenRA 20181215 16
03-'18 OpenRA 20180307 4
02-'18 OpenRA 20180218 7
10-'17 OpenRA 20171014 20
04-'17 OpenRA 20170421 11
Meer historie

Reacties (10)

+1Mortov Molotov
22 maart 2021 07:09
CnC Remastered ten spijt, is dit juweeltje nog altijd superieur als 't om multiplayer gaming gaat. Qua gameplay is het dan ook een totaal andere game dan de originele cnc' s uit de jaren '90.

Hopelijk slagen ze er vlot in om de assets van CnC Remastered te importeren (je moet dus wel eigenaar zijn van een kopie), dan krijgen de graphics ook een update.
+1Sinester
@Mortov Molotov22 maart 2021 10:23
is dit juweeltje nog altijd superieur als 't om multiplayer gaming gaat
Is dat zo? want wat ik vaak heb met OpenRA als we potjes online tegen de CPU spelen, dat de gameplay echt ontiegelijk traag gaat na een tijdje

Had toch wel gehoopt dat dit bij de remaster opgelost zou zijn
+1Mortov Molotov
@Sinester22 maart 2021 19:46
Remaster houdt zich bezig met revival van games uit de jaren '90, inclusief online gameplay (maar wel met leader boards etc). OpenRA speelt eerder als de recentere RTS games.
+1rookie no. 1
@Sinester22 maart 2021 20:08
Misschien bedoel je de Ai bug die er al jaren in zit dat er units bruggen/overgangen blokkeren (of de bruggen zijn stuk) en wel hun doel massaal op daardoor een niet haalbare locatie zetten? Geldt ook voor Ai die op een eiland zitten en eraf willen.

Volgens mij krijgen ze die bug er niet uit.
+1Eduardboon
22 maart 2021 12:13
Heel vet deze engine. Ik kan alleen helemaal niks met de AI, kan er absoluut niet van winnen met mijn speelstijl, daarom speel ik alsnog de originele versie vaker
+1B_FORCE
@Eduardboon22 maart 2021 13:38
Voor zover ik weet kun je ook kiezen voor de originele AI?
+1Mortov Molotov
@B_FORCE22 maart 2021 19:47
Nope dat kan niet. Enfin, je kan die AI wel zelf programmeren in een eigen mod, maar dat is het dan ook
0Cowamundo
@Eduardboon22 maart 2021 17:51
Super veel gespeeld toen het gereleased werdt. Handmatig je video en geluidsopties gonfigureren :D
Tijdje terug openRA geïnstalleerd en idd ook afgemaakt door de computer speler.

Misschien toch maar weer eens opstarten om door de missies heen te lopen . O+
0rookie no. 1
@Eduardboon22 maart 2021 20:10
Bedoel je skirmish? Best te doen, toch!? Kun je ook enigszins aanpassen.
Ik speel alleen maar skirmish (lukt me tot 6 Ai's in een team tegen mij), want online word ik zo de pan in gehakt.
0genesisfm
@Eduardboon23 maart 2021 01:08
Ik vind de AI nog erg tegenvallen, daarom speel ik alleen online.
Nu merk ik dat ik alleen een kans op verliezen heb als ik in het begin meteen gerushed wordt.
Als ik eenmaal 10 minuten op gang ben dan verlies ik niet snel meer.
Het is vooral het ritueel zien te vinden om snel te kunnen bouwen en goed inschatten waar de enemy zit, als je dat eenmaal weet is het snel saai.

