Versie 21.0.1 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 21.0.1 Connection management: Automatic ending of idle transactions was added Network profiles configuration page was fixed Filters in the connection selector dialog were fixed

Data transfer: Possibility to disable foreign keys was added (PostgreSQL, Oracle) Numeric data types mappings were improved “Skip all errors” button added in the error dialog

Metadata editor: Column delete now checks for dependent objects Constraint/index create command now available in the columns edit tab Problem with deleted object dup was fixed

SQL editor: Script selector popup panel UIX was improved Hex constants and scientific numbers formatting was fixed Columns alias generation was improved Multi-line comments support was fixed

Data editor: Column filter UI was improved (value count column) Extra configuration was added to SQL script generator Better support of IE browser in the spatial viewer (GIS) Virtual columns support (rows add/delete) was fixed Cells selection was fixed (MacOS)

Automatic app version upgrade was implemented

Notification popup rendering in dark theme was fixed

Perspective customization UI was fixed

ERD: Export as image: image cropping problem was fixed Export in SVG format was improved Diagram save now forces UTF encoding Tables coloring was fixed Show/hide system object option is now respected Print command enablement was fixed

PostgreSQL: PgBouncer support was fixed (problem with prepared statements) Data types read queries were fixed for older (8.4 and earlier) versions Role permissions editor was fixed Infinity timestamp values support was added Auto-generated columns support was added Role name DDL was fixed

Teradata: Triggers management was added Views metadata read was fixed

Informix: foreign key DDL was fixed

Clickhouse: Table data edit support was added Tables and indexed create/drop DDL was fixed

Sybase IQ support (server version detection) was fixed

Vertica: view create/edit was fixed

Firebird: Procedure parameters’ default value read was fixed View metadata read was improved

Data Virtuality driver was added (thanks to @sebcom-gmbh)

Preferences localization was updated