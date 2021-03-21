Versie 0.19 van FreeCAD is uitgekomen. FreeCAD is een gratis en opensource Computer Aided Design-programma en is primair bedoeld voor werktuigbouwkundige ontwerpen, maar kan ook prima voor elektronische ontwerpen of in de architectuur worden gebruikt. In versie 0.19 is de overstap van Python 2 en Qt4 naar Python 3 en Qt5 nu afgerond, maar er is veel meer gebeurd. Uitgebreide release notes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de inleiding daaruit:

With more than 8128 commits in the master branch since the 0.18 release, this is one of the most extensive releases ever, with several new components like the new "App::Link" object, as well as many new tools in the TechDraw Workbench that make FreeCAD even more powerful for 3D solid modelling and assembly. Beside that, the FreeCAD ecosystem has continued to grow with more specialized external workbenches.

The effort to migrate from Python 2 and Qt4 to Python 3 and Qt5 is essentially complete and most developers have moved to the Python3/Qt5 toolchains.

Undoubtedly there are unforeseen bugs; these will be addressed as they are reported. Any existing dependence on Python 2 or Qt4 will not be supported beyond 1st January 2020 when Python 2 officially became unsupported by the Python Foundation. Please note that certain addons have not been ported yet to Python3/Qt5. This may be due to several reasons including lack of time by their developers, or broken dependencies that may not be easily fixed, or simply because the addon is considered obsolete. Individuals interested in the migration of a particular workbench or tool are encouraged to participate in the FreeCAD forum; see also, Python3 and Qt5 Compatible Addon Workbenches (in preparation for 0.18).

Fixed issue with Std Part containers visibility when the viewport is displayed in full screen in Qt5:

To compile FreeCAD under Windows, there are different Libpacks (prepackaged libraries) available:

Other development news:

There is a new Docker container to build FreeCAD, see Compile on Docker; forum discussion.

The infrastructure of the bug tracker as well as wiki was moved to a dedicated server, so that it is easier to manage by the project administrators; forum discussion.

The Compile on Linux page was reviewed to better explain the requisites to compile on different Linux distributions. As many developers use Debian based systems, this section received the most attention. Users of other Linux distributions are encouraged to maintain the documentation for their particular distribution.

Compile on Windows was also rewritten to explain how to use the "LibPack" for compilation.

Compile on Docker was created to describe the compilation in this system.

The Source documentation page also received a clean-up to better explain how to produce the programming (API) documentation from C++ and Python sources.

The Doxygen page was reviewed and extended to give more details about the syntax that is used in C++ files to produce the programming documentation.

The Source code management page was also reworked with better descriptions and examples of using git to manage branches and contribute code.

to manage branches and contribute code. The External workbenches page was re-organized, so that all feature-rich, publicly available workbenches are listed. If you'd like to add a workbench to this page, showcase it in the forum, and provide supporting information like user manual, wiki pages, and a link to its repository. Then push for it to be included in the Addon Manager.

There have been improvements to the Tutorials and Video tutorials pages. In particular, it has been stressed to readers that they should consider only video tutorials that are made with versions 0.17 and above.