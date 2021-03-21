Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: FreeCAD 0.19

FreeCAD logo (79 pix)Versie 0.19 van FreeCAD is uitgekomen. FreeCAD is een gratis en opensource Computer Aided Design-programma en is primair bedoeld voor werktuigbouwkundige ontwerpen, maar kan ook prima voor elektronische ontwerpen of in de architectuur worden gebruikt. In versie 0.19 is de overstap van Python 2 en Qt4 naar Python 3 en Qt5 nu afgerond, maar er is veel meer gebeurd. Uitgebreide release notes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de inleiding daaruit:

General

With more than 8128 commits in the master branch since the 0.18 release, this is one of the most extensive releases ever, with several new components like the new "App::Link" object, as well as many new tools in the TechDraw Workbench that make FreeCAD even more powerful for 3D solid modelling and assembly. Beside that, the FreeCAD ecosystem has continued to grow with more specialized external workbenches.

Python 3 and Qt5

The effort to migrate from Python 2 and Qt4 to Python 3 and Qt5 is essentially complete and most developers have moved to the Python3/Qt5 toolchains.

Undoubtedly there are unforeseen bugs; these will be addressed as they are reported. Any existing dependence on Python 2 or Qt4 will not be supported beyond 1st January 2020 when Python 2 officially became unsupported by the Python Foundation. Please note that certain addons have not been ported yet to Python3/Qt5. This may be due to several reasons including lack of time by their developers, or broken dependencies that may not be easily fixed, or simply because the addon is considered obsolete. Individuals interested in the migration of a particular workbench or tool are encouraged to participate in the FreeCAD forum; see also, Python3 and Qt5 Compatible Addon Workbenches (in preparation for 0.18).

Some issues

Fixed issue with Std Part containers visibility when the viewport is displayed in full screen in Qt5:

Development

To compile FreeCAD under Windows, there are different Libpacks (prepackaged libraries) available:

Other development news:

  • There is a new Docker container to build FreeCAD, see Compile on Docker; forum discussion.
  • The infrastructure of the bug tracker as well as wiki was moved to a dedicated server, so that it is easier to manage by the project administrators; forum discussion.
Documentation
  • The Compile on Linux page was reviewed to better explain the requisites to compile on different Linux distributions. As many developers use Debian based systems, this section received the most attention. Users of other Linux distributions are encouraged to maintain the documentation for their particular distribution.
  • Compile on Windows was also rewritten to explain how to use the "LibPack" for compilation.
  • Compile on Docker was created to describe the compilation in this system.
  • The Source documentation page also received a clean-up to better explain how to produce the programming (API) documentation from C++ and Python sources.
  • The Doxygen page was reviewed and extended to give more details about the syntax that is used in C++ files to produce the programming documentation.
  • The Source code management page was also reworked with better descriptions and examples of using git to manage branches and contribute code.
  • The External workbenches page was re-organized, so that all feature-rich, publicly available workbenches are listed. If you'd like to add a workbench to this page, showcase it in the forum, and provide supporting information like user manual, wiki pages, and a link to its repository. Then push for it to be included in the Addon Manager.
  • There have been improvements to the Tutorials and Video tutorials pages. In particular, it has been stressed to readers that they should consider only video tutorials that are made with versions 0.17 and above.
Known Limitations
  • Black screen due to video card drivers, while running FreeCAD inside a virtual machine; issue #3939.
  • Logitech Wingman USB joystick can cause erratic behavior when spinning and zooming in the view; forum discussion.
  • Gesture navigation is fully supported for Windows but yet to be maintained in Linux and MacOS. Problem: the developer, DeepSOIC, doesn't have a MacOS machine with its special trackpad, and hasn't tested it on Linux either; forum discussion.

Versienummer 0.19
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website FreeCAD
Download https://freecadweb.org/downloads.php#
Bestandsgrootte 505,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-03-2021 16:22
37

21-03-2021 • 16:22

37 Linkedin

Submitter: MarcelP102

Bron: FreeCAD

Reacties (37)

+1jastas
21 maart 2021 17:18
In welke mate kan freeCAD op tegen een betalend programma, zoals Autodesk Inventor?

Ik ben nu bezig met een opleiding technisch tekenen, en ben een jaartje bezig met Inventor op redelijk hoog niveau (assembly's met meedere sub-assembly's, werkhuis tekeningen, parametrisch, enz.).

Helaas loopt m'n student licentie binnenkort af, en ben ik op zoek naar een degelijk alternatief (ben nu Fusion360 aan het verkennen, maar is ook niet (meer) gratis).
+2Haatweiller
@jastas22 maart 2021 10:36
Dit is altijd een moeilijke vergelijking, er zijn meerdere factoren waar je rekening mee moet houden. FreeCAD levert veel functionaliteit, maar er zit net als in alle CAD software een vrij scherpe learning curve in. Knoppen zien er anders uit per programma en sneltoetsen zijn ander. Daarnaast moet je de waarde van support tegenover de mogelijkheid van het je kan het zelf oplossen voor jezelf kwantificerend. Is het een dag uitzoeken waard tegen over er honderd euro tegen aan te gooien en iemand anders lost het voor je op.

FreeCAD heeft als ontwerp principe genomen dat je met verschillende werkbanken werkt, en deze werkbanken hebben hun eigen dedicated tools. Elke werkbank heeft door dat het open source is ook weer eigen developers, dus soms zit er niet heel veel coherentie "the looks and feels". Persoonlijk gebruik ik alleen Part Design, Spreadsheet, TechDraw en A2Plus voor de kleine persoonlijke knutsel dingen die ik maak.

In vergelijking met Autodesk Inventor is FreeCAD zwak, maar Autodesk Inventor is dan ook een duur programma met een zeer groot development team dat decennia aan ervaring hebben. En een product dat tienduizenden tot miljoenen uren aan ontwikkeling heeft te vergelijken met een programma dat in de duizenden uren ontwikkeling heeft is een beetje appels met peren vergelijken.

Ik kan je vooral aanraden, als je ooit een weekend tijd over hebt (denk dat momenteel met de kroegen dicht die kans vrij groot is) probeer FreeCAD. Maar hou in je achter hoofd dat net als met thuis brouwen, het niet altijd op kan tegen grote industriële tegenhangers. Misschien is het iets dat in jouw workflow past tot je in een groot kantoor werkt en gewoon de CAD tool gaat gebruiken die ze daar al decennia gebruiken.
+1michielRB
@Haatweiller22 maart 2021 12:07
Ik vond Freecad eigenlijk redelijk bruikbaar. Ik ben met 3D printen bezig, en had een specifiek onderdeel nodig die niet op Thingiverse of andere 3D repo's te vinden was.
Nu heb ik werkelijk 0 ervaring met 3D tekenen. (ok, van 35 jaar geleden toen er nog met inkt op kalkpapier getekend werd, weg en waterbouw op de HTS)
Na het bekijken van een paar filmpjes op YT kon ik toch in een uurtje of 2 mijn onderdeel tekenen en vervolgens omzetten naar gcode en er een print van maken. Ik was zelf verbaasd over de eenvoud.
Voor mij heeft het in ieder geval de drempel om gewoon zelf wat te maken behoorlijk verlaagd.
+1Haatweiller
@michielRB22 maart 2021 12:43
Ik vind persoonlijk ook FreeCAD erg goed werken, OpenSCAD is ook niet slecht. Alleen is mijn eigen indoctrinatie van uit mijn opleiding met CAD software is Eagle en dat heeft een hele andere doel. Veel van de duurdere software word graag in een opleidingsprogramma ingebouwd en daar zit een bepaalde subtext in van "je bent te dom om met andere software te werken" en niet iedereen is gemotiveerd om iets nieuws te leren. In mijn omgeving zijn veel mensen die van uit de opleiding een achtergrond hebben in NX en voor hun is FreeCAD een hele grote drempel.
Op YT is er inderdaad een aantal goede kanalen die verschillende tools uitleggen. En de basis is vrij makkelijk te leren. Tot nu toe heb ik met de assembly workbenches nog niet echt een gevonden die voor mij persoonlijk heel natuurlijk werkt, nog even door de drempel heen komen waarschijnlijk.
+1RRRobert
@jastas21 maart 2021 19:08
Helaas loopt m'n student licentie binnenkort af, en ben ik op zoek naar een degelijk alternatief (ben nu Fusion360 aan het verkennen, maar is ook niet (meer) gratis).
Fusion360 is in zekere zin nog steeds gratis te gebruiken, maar alleen is de functionaliteit wel wat geknepen. https://www.autodesk.com/products/fusion-360/personal
Free - for qualified hobbyist users
Wat zo veel wil zeggen dat je je wel moet registreren en deze registratie jaarlijks een keer moet verversen. Maar voor de rest sluit het goed aan bij bijvoorbeeld Inventor. Ik werk professioneel met Solidworks, maar zou willen dat Dassault Systems (moederbedrijf) ook zo'n 'hobby' versie zou uitbrengen.
+1OMEGA_ReD
@RRRobert21 maart 2021 21:50
Fusion360 voor persoonlijk gebruik is onlangs beperkt tot max. 10 actieve bestanden. Dit geldt ook voor als je onderdelen inlaad. Geen ramp maar wel erg jammer.

Bron

[Reactie gewijzigd door OMEGA_ReD op 21 maart 2021 21:51]

0Iruk1981
@RRRobert21 maart 2021 20:15
Thanks, ik kreeg de melding dat mijn gratis versie was verlopen en dat ik niet meer bij mijn modellen kon. Vanavond gelijk eens proberen
0Bammetjes
@RRRobert22 maart 2021 22:30
Kijk eens naar de xDesing suite van solidworks. 3DCreator en 3DSculptor zijn de nieuwste cloud oplossingen van Dassault, vergelijkbaar met Fusion (en zelfs beter in mijn optiek). Kost minder dan een tientje per maand en je hebt aardig wat features voor iets wat op elke html5 browser draait, incl macbook of ipad :)
+1fastedje
@jastas22 maart 2021 07:43
Wellicht bevalt Designspark Mechanical ook goed: Gratis maar wel eerst een account aanmaken.
Verder kan je diverse formaten exporteren.
+1i0ne
@jastas22 maart 2021 12:07
Heb een aantal CAD programma's nu gehad, waaronder Inventor, Solidworks, Creo Parametric, Fusion en sinds kort ook OnShape. Dit laatste steeds vaker aan het gebruiken voor privé doeleinde. Het is een cloud en browserbased CAD programma. Zeer interessant om de ontwikkelingen ervan te zien. Kan "gratis" worden gebruikt door consumenten, met als enige nadeel dat je tekeningen openbaar beschikbaar zijn. Dus mocht je geen NDA of super geheime tekeningen betreffen is het zeker de moeite waard om eens te proberen. OnShape

ps. heb FreeCAD nog nooit geprobeerd, dus kan het niet vergelijken. Zal dit zeker ook nog een gooi geven. In the end lijken alle CAD programma's redelijk op elkaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door i0ne op 22 maart 2021 12:09]

+1Luke Skyballer
21 maart 2021 16:50
Ga deze eens proberen, open source is altijd goed.
+1habbekrats
@Luke Skyballer21 maart 2021 17:02
Ik heb mijn kapschuur compleet in 3d getekend. Op YT zijn 10tallen filmpjes te vinden die je op weg kunnen helpen.
+1Uruk-Hai

@Luke Skyballer21 maart 2021 23:14
Vind ik niet. Ik vind 123D Design veel beter en dat is closed source.

Wat ik aan 123D Design beter vind is dat ronde voorwerpen default ook echt lekker glad geprint worden.

Met FreeCAD had ik allemaal ribbels (wegens te weinig faces). Dit is te ondervangen in FreeCAD, maar na aanpassen zie je dat niet weergegeven in FreeCAD.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 21 maart 2021 23:17]

0Deleon78
@Luke Skyballer21 maart 2021 16:55
In ieder geval goed om een keer te proberen als je iets zoekt.
+1keur0000
21 maart 2021 17:28
Jammer dat dit programma niet om kan gaan met/importeren van dwg files, wel dxf.
+1RRRobert
@keur000021 maart 2021 19:12
Jammer dat dit programma niet om kan gaan met/importeren van dwg files, wel dxf.
Elk dwg (compatibel) producerend CAD pakket kan ook dxf's produceren. En waar een dxf conversie vroeger nog wel eens een gefragmenteerde versie van een dwg opleverde (cirkels en krommingen die uiteen vielen in losse lijnfragmentjes) is een dxf tegenwoordig net zo vector-based als elk ander 2D CAD bestand.

Overigens zit hier ook de crux in, dat FreedCAD geen dxf's kan importeren. Elk native 3D CAD pakket heeft de grootst mogelijke moeite om een 2D CAD bestand te lezen en te adopteren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RRRobert op 21 maart 2021 19:14]

0jjeggink
@RRRobert21 maart 2021 22:40
Overigens zit hier ook de crux in, dat FreedCAD geen dxf's kan importeren. Elk native 3D CAD pakket heeft de grootst mogelijke moeite om een 2D CAD bestand te lezen en te adopteren.
Dat moet je toch even toelichten, want tegen grote problemen loop eigenlijk nooit aan.
0joostiphone
@keur000022 maart 2021 08:21
Als je een nieuw document hebt aangemaakt, kan je toch naar Import en voor DWG kiezen?
+1-tom-562
21 maart 2021 17:33
Ik ga deze eens proberen. Ik werk in het dagelijks leven met NX en SOLIDWORKS. Ben benieuwd hoe dit zich verhoudt tegen professionele pakketten. Wellicht handig voor kleine projectjes thuis.
Ben vooral benieuwd naar de sheet metal functie
+1SillieWous
@-tom-56221 maart 2021 21:09
NX en Solidworks werken een stuk intuïtiever maar als je eenmaal gewend bent aan de eigenaardigheden valt er prima mee te werken. Je moet echt tutorials kijken en de wiki erbij pakken als je een van die twee gewend bent.

Voor sheet metal moet je volgens mij nog steeds een externe add-on installeren, verder geen ervaring mee.
+1SCS2
21 maart 2021 19:02
Voor degene die 2D CAD zoeken, kijk eens naar QCad
https://qcad.org/en/ of https://ribbonsoft.com , Andrew Mustun

Wij gebruikte AutoCad LT , maar is verouderd en ook zeer prijzig.
QCad is niet gratis, maar kost maar e33 ,
Bevalt ons veel beter dan de 2D alternatieven als LibreCad en andere die we gevonden hebben.
+1Lethalis
@SCS221 maart 2021 23:03
Ik ga QCad eens proberen, dank daarvoor.

Heb vroeger veel met AutoCAD en AutoCAD LT gewerkt, maar ben tegenwoordig programmeur :) Alleen mis ik het soms wel voor projecten thuis. Als ik bijvoorbeeld een plattegrond wil tekenen, een badkamer wil ontwerpen, etc.

Die 33 euro heb ik er wel voor over als het goed werkt.
0Bammetjes
@SCS222 maart 2021 22:32
Vergeet DraftSight niet, goed en goedkoper alternatief voor AutoCAD
+1ocf81
21 maart 2021 20:55
Mooi! Dit maakt de weg vrij voor de ontwikkeling van 0.20, de versie waarin het topological naming problem gaat worden aangepakt.
+1MarcelP102
@ocf8122 maart 2021 12:36
In plaats van daar op te wachten kan je ook de branch van Realthunder gebruiken, download: https://github.com/realthunder/FreeCAD_assembly3/releases. Deze loopt qua functionaliteit voor op de officiële release. Hierin is o.a. de topological naming problem opgelost. Daarnaast heeft zijn versie veel nieuwe functionaliteit voor Part Design, UI, schaduw en algehele workflow. Dit jaar gaat hij zich focussen op het opnemen van zijn verbeteringen in de officiële release. Recent is hij gestart met het onderzoeken of het integreren van een nieuwe 3D engine mogelijk is. Dit moet e.a. sneller en mooier maken. Ook behoort hatches in sections dan tot de mogelijkheid.
0ocf81
@MarcelP10222 maart 2021 17:20
Dat zou kunnen, maar ik ben persoonlijk geen fan van onofficiële releases. Ik heb liever iets dat goed getest is etc.
+1GeoBeo
21 maart 2021 17:04
HEEL vet programma. Ik ben fan.

Kan op tegen de grote dikke dure pakketten als Solidworks e.d. voor veel toepassingen.

Check ook zeker de addons (vanuit het programma zelf toe te voegen) als je het uitprobeert.
+1juiced01
21 maart 2021 17:18
Ik ben Fusion 360 aan 't leren om zelf dingen te tekenen die ik kan printen met mijn 3d printer, maar ik ga hier ook eens naar kijken :).
0warhamstr
@juiced0122 maart 2021 07:46
Persoonlijk zou ik bij F360 blijven dan.
+1Parsec01
21 maart 2021 18:19
Ik ben gestopt hiermee toen ik met Boolean operations heel vreemde vervormingen kreeg van m’n object. Misschien gefixt in deze versie
+1PetersNL
21 maart 2021 22:47
Als ik nu voor het eerst een CAD programma had moeten leren, had ik zeker even gekeken naar FreeCAD.

Inmiddels echter aardig wat ervaring opgedaan met Inventor en de stap naar een ander CAD programma is me nu helaas te groot. Pas geleden nog een keer Solidworks geprobeerd, maar vond Inventor fijner werken (ongetwijfeld door gewenning).
1 2

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

