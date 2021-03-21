Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PeaZip 7.8.0

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 7.8.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • PEA 0.77
Code
  • (Linux) Alternative Qt5 build is now available as portable package
  • If a setting requires to restart PeaZip (localization, system integration, change work folder) it is told in the hint text for the item
  • Various fixes and improvements
File Manager
  • (Windows) Drag&drop now allows to drag-extract files directly to other applications, previoulsy it was possible to drag-extract to the system only
  • Righclicking an element on the breadcrumb it is now possible to use context menu functions on it - e.g. display properties, open the path in system's file explorer, open command prompt here, etc
Extraction and archiving
  • Interactive extraction option (checked by default on Windows) enables two-step extraction for all archive types supported through 7z/p7zip: content is extracted to a fresh folder and then moved to actual output destination with standard system's calls.
    • When interactive extraction is used, all unneeded levels of directory nesting are removed, and conflicts with existing files are prompted interactively to user.
    • Unchecking the option, it is possible to perform single-step extraction as in previous versions, with policy based directives to resolve naming conflicts without needing user interaction (recommended when creating scripts).
  • It is now possible to set custom extensions for "Extract everything for" in Options > Settings > Archive manager, Extract group
  • It is now possible to replace archive extension with a custom extension from archiving screen, Advanced tab
    • In res/presets/custom directory are provided some pre built compression settings for comic book archive formats which uses the new custom extension feature
  • Priority for archiving and extraction tasks can now be permanently set from Options > Settings > General, Tasks priority
  • (Windows 7+) Global progress is shown in application's icon in taskbar

PeaZip 7.5.0

Versienummer 7.8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PeaZip
Download https://github.com/peazip/PeaZip/releases/tag/7.8.0
Bestandsgrootte 9,09MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-03-2021 • 13:52

21-03-2021 • 13:52

8 Linkedin

Bron: PeaZip

Reacties (8)

+1Flappie
21 maart 2021 14:57
Is dit een goed alternatief voor 7-Zip?
Ik bedoel, de laatste 7-zip versie is uit 2019 volgens mij en de interface daarvan is ook wel erg gedateerd. Werkt verder prima, daar niet van, maar dit ondersteunt ook het 7-zip formaat en wordt volgens mij actiever ontwikkeld?
+1unfor
@Flappie21 maart 2021 15:30
7-zip word nog steeds doorontwikkeld, maar moet dat verplicht steeds geupdate worden als het goed werkt?
+1henk717
@Flappie21 maart 2021 16:10
Het is een schil voor 7-zip en veel andere programma's, voor mij was het programma nog niet goed genoeg dus ik heb een bug rapport geopend dat ik geen bestanden kon kopieren naar andere programma's, iets dat ik erg vaak doe. Dat is dus met deze versie opgelost dus ben daar erg blij mee. Het programma is hard op weg om een hele goede archiver te worden die zeker dan 7-zip's schil kan vervangen. Ik ga in iedergeval versie 7.8 weer vlink door testen.
+1Goudhaar
@Flappie21 maart 2021 16:38
Voor Windows ja. Ik gebruik deze nu al weer een paar jaar als de standaard (un)-zipper. GUI heeft betere look and feel dan die van 7-zip en ik vind het prettig dat de zip bestanden in/door een apart programma worden afgehandeld i.p.v. door de explorer zelf.
+1i-chat
21 maart 2021 14:22
leuk programma al moet ik zeggen dat ik voor dat pea-formaat nog nooit een use-case ben tegen gekomen, als ik de inhoud van een bestand veilig moet houden dan sla ik het gewoon niet op op een plaats waar het gejat kan worden.

maar wat me eerlijk gezegd keer op keer blijft opvallen, hoe goed deze programmatjes ook werken, de interface ziet er niet uit, is nog net zo onpractisch als 20 jaar geleden en het integreert niet met het OS waarin je het gebruik, niet (of zeer slecht) bij gnome, niet bij KDE en al helemaal niet bij Windows.


ik heb me daarom altijd afgevraagd waarom er überhaupt een 'gui' nodig is, als je ook gewoon extentions aan explorer kunt hangen, of op zijn minst een windows native applicatie kunt maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 21 maart 2021 14:24]

+1henk717
21 maart 2021 16:17
I know the PeaZIP dev checks these logs since in a previous update i commented that i did not think it was a very good archiver because of all the drag and drop and stability issues. He encouraged me to try the last version and it has been much improved indeed! I am glad that with this version one of my biggest gripes with the archiver that i filed a bug report for is fixed, i will give it a good test soon.

I also noticed that the archiver tends to spam tempoary folders in my working directories which remain if things were still in use or if the archiver wasn't closed properly, this can really clutter up my external drives over time. Luckily there is a setting in the options that can change that to the temp folder most archivers use, which to me is better than the default behavior.

The last issue i ran into but can't properly reproduce yet with the previous version is that i am having a lot of difficulty closing the program at times, where it says files are in use despite to my knowledge the files not being in use. A close anyway button would be useful for this, since especially with it extracting to a temp folder instead of the working folder it would not be such a big problem. Ill file a bug report if i ever find out how to reproduce this reliably.

Update: Tested 7.8 and noticed partially improved drag and drop behavior with applications. With some applications like a WinRAR instance this now works fine. However, with other applications like Virtualbox and MobaXTerm PeaZIP's instance crashes when the drag and drop is attempted. I have commented this on the original sourceforge ticket but do not know how to change its status.

[Reactie gewijzigd door henk717 op 21 maart 2021 19:16]

+1beerse

22 maart 2021 10:01
Backend: PEA 0.77
Houdt dit in dat het pea-formaat pas in versie 0.77 is? Als het formaat nog niet in versie 1 is zou ik interpreteren als dat ze zelf nog geen vertrouwen hebben in hun eigen formaat.

Aan de andere kant: pea-zip, 7-zip of elke andere archiver/packer/zipper: Naar mijn idee is het formaat van zo'n pakket geaccepteerd andere zippers het in ieder geval kunnen uitpakken. De tool zelf moet 'zo breed mogelijk' beschikbaar zijn: liefst op de 3 grote desktop platformen: windows, MacOS en linux en daarbij het liefst goed integreren met de filemanagers op die systemen en commandline of script mogelijkheden bieden.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

