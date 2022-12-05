Software-update: FreeCAD 0.20.2

FreeCAD logo (79 pix)Versie 0.20.2 van FreeCAD is uitgekomen. FreeCAD is een gratis en opensource Computer Aided Design-programma en is primair bedoeld voor werktuigbouwkundige ontwerpen, maar kan ook prima voor elektronische ontwerpen of in de architectuur worden gebruikt. Versie 0.20.2 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en deze moet de volgende problemen verhelpen:

Addon Manager fixes:
  • a8cb4e7: Fix bug in dependency resolver
  • #7356: Minor bugfix with Mod folder
  • 83f4b2c: Fix failures with Unicode characters in filenames
  • d1ad3b4: Add try/except to integer conversion
  • 9bf0c58: Fix formatting in error handler
Arch fixes: Core (App and Gui) fixes:
  • 746a56f: Don't show non-existing and unusual directories in file dialog
  • ff876bf: Clear combo boxes before re-filling them and fix handling of icon size in preferences packs
  • 6395465: make FreeCAD 0.20.x to compile with Python 3.11
  • #7388: Prevent crash when trying to create ExpressionBinding without arguments
  • #7422: Allow set up expression even if property value is currently being edited
  • #7444: Assure message boxes appear and stay on top of main window
  • #7507: Allow None parameter again in drag and drop methods in Python ViewProviderPy class
  • #7539: TinkerCAD navigation was always stopping right mouse button propagation
  • #7277: Write to network drive failed on Windows
  • bc9897c: TreeView selection can not be undone
  • #7628: Fix crash after creating a Sketch for a Body
  • 4d8e615: If expression is set for Euler angles in the placement dialog then evaluate the expression instead of determining the angles from the rotation
  • 6f302d3: Backport class WrapperManager to fix possible crashes when using PySide
  • #7737: Add default JPEG save quality and set it to 90%
  • 7d9b344: Fix memory leak
  • 4067cc1: Fix endless-loop in View3DInventorSelection::checkGroupOnTop
  • 710a470: Fix endless-loop in DocumentObject::getParents
  • #5942: Revit navigation: rotation stop on scroll release
  • #7819: ActionGroup: also get its tooltip title updated
Draft fixes:
  • #5765: Clone did not maintain the colours of the original
  • 2b5b7cd: Fix snapper icons
  • #7354: Add tolerance to BoundBox check
  • #7424: Fix working plane auto alignment to front view
  • #7441: Fix flatten wire
  • #7453: Fix alignment of angular dimension arrows
  • #7528: Fix crash related to SoBrepEdgeSet
  • #7616: Make Std_TransformManip work for Point
  • #7670: Fix rectangle with face offset bug
  • #7806: arcFromSpline() function uses wrong parameter
FEM fixes: PartDesign fixes:
  • #7445: Improve offset handling of SubShapeBinder
  • #7504: Add format parameter for Wedge X-min
  • #7626: Hole cut depth was not recalculated correctly
  • #7674: Improve Helix calculation for straight shape
  • #7629: Keep sketch visible during revolution tasks
  • #7722: assure source sketch is visible when in selection mode of Helix
  • 145c3bf: Fix UTF-8 in filename handling for Hole
  • #7943: Fix check for orthogonality when padding/pocketing along a custom direction
Path fixes:
  • #7438: Change Default Drilling Retraction from G99 to G98
  • #7454: Fix for testing verticallity during PathFeedRate generation
  • #7455: Fix for setup-sheet-stepover
Sketcher fixes: Spreadsheet fixes:
  • #7604: Fix multi-screen management of QtColorPicker
  • #7841: Alias field can't be set for empty cells
TechDraw fixes: Compilation:
  • #7389: Fix MacOSX build of FreeCAD 0.20.x
  • #7434: Fix makeWireString for Windows with Python 3.09 and newer
Miscellaneous:

FreeCAD

Versienummer 0.20.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website FreeCAD
Download https://freecadweb.org/downloads.php#
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-12-2022 13:53 8

05-12-2022 • 13:53

8

Bron: FreeCAD

Update-historie

24-07 FreeCAD 1.1.3 8
15-04 FreeCAD 1.1.1 16
25-03 FreeCAD 1.1.0 3
08-'25 FreeCAD 1.0.2 3
05-'25 FreeCAD 1.0.1 23
11-'24 FreeCAD 1.0 21
01-'24 FreeCAD 0.21.2 5
09-'23 FreeCAD 0.21.1 3
08-'23 FreeCAD 0.21.0 0
12-'22 FreeCAD 0.20.2 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

FreeCAD

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
8
8
8
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
deelerke 5 december 2022 13:59
Is er iemand die een linux CAD-software kan aanbevelen die .dwg files kan openen/importeren?
Heb onlangs er een paar geprobeerd, waaronder FreeCAD, ...zonder succes...
himlims_ @deelerke5 december 2022 14:00
LibreCAD
deelerke @himlims_5 december 2022 14:38
inderdaad, LibreCAD kan het!
Ik had het eerder geprobeerd maar keek enkel bij File - Import, terwijl het gewoon blijkt te werken met File - Open !
zzzzap @deelerke5 december 2022 14:02
Ik heb het zelf nooit geprobeerd, maar via deze URL moet het DWG bestand omgezet worden zodat het in FreeCAD te gebruiken is.
cPT.cAPSLOCK @deelerke5 december 2022 20:52
QCAD geloof ik, hoewel de trial misschien niet voldoende is voor je toepassing.
Benjamin- 5 december 2022 14:01
Mijn grootste gemis bij Freecad, is eigenlijk wel dat ik niet meerdere solids kan hebben. Het probleem is dan vooral dat wanneer je een modificatie wilt maken van een object, dat alle objecten die daar aan vast zitten, ook moet verwijderen. Ik zou graag willen zien dat je dit makkelijk even kon wijzigen zonder dat je soms je hele design op nieuw solid moet maken.
PeterT101 @Benjamin-6 december 2022 14:08
Probeer dan de Linkstage3 versie van RealThunder. Deze heeft multiple solids en heeft allerlei mooie nieuwe slimme dingen die het leven makkelijker maken op cad gebied.

Sowieso qua onderhoud beter om de Part Design wb te gebruiken, Part wb is altijd al een vreemd ding geweest.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PeterT101 op 23 juli 2024 03:57]

Uruk-Hai
5 december 2022 18:31
Een handig Youtube kanaal om FreeCAD mee te leren kennen:

https://www.youtube.com/@JayAnAm/search?query=freecad

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 23 juli 2024 03:57]


Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.