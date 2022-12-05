Versie 0.20.2 van FreeCAD is uitgekomen. FreeCAD is een gratis en opensource Computer Aided Design-programma en is primair bedoeld voor werktuigbouwkundige ontwerpen, maar kan ook prima voor elektronische ontwerpen of in de architectuur worden gebruikt. Versie 0.20.2 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en deze moet de volgende problemen verhelpen: