Versie 0.20.2 van FreeCAD is uitgekomen. FreeCAD is een gratis en opensource Computer Aided Design-programma en is primair bedoeld voor werktuigbouwkundige ontwerpen, maar kan ook prima voor elektronische ontwerpen of in de architectuur worden gebruikt. Versie 0.20.2 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en deze moet de volgende problemen verhelpen:
Addon Manager fixes:
Arch fixes:
- a8cb4e7: Fix bug in dependency resolver
- #7356: Minor bugfix with Mod folder
- 83f4b2c: Fix failures with Unicode characters in filenames
- d1ad3b4: Add try/except to integer conversion
- 9bf0c58: Fix formatting in error handler
Core (App and Gui) fixes:
- #6140: fix wrong line spacing in 3D-view
- #6178: External Reference does not load Windows nested in Walls
- #7370: Wall not visible when base sketch lines overlap
- #7528: Fix crash related to SoBrepEdgeSet
- #7591: Improve handling of window hosts
- #7859: Fix CutPlane color
Draft fixes:
- 746a56f: Don't show non-existing and unusual directories in file dialog
- ff876bf: Clear combo boxes before re-filling them and fix handling of icon size in preferences packs
- 6395465: make FreeCAD 0.20.x to compile with Python 3.11
- #7388: Prevent crash when trying to create ExpressionBinding without arguments
- #7422: Allow set up expression even if property value is currently being edited
- #7444: Assure message boxes appear and stay on top of main window
- #7507: Allow None parameter again in drag and drop methods in Python ViewProviderPy class
- #7539: TinkerCAD navigation was always stopping right mouse button propagation
- #7277: Write to network drive failed on Windows
- bc9897c: TreeView selection can not be undone
- #7628: Fix crash after creating a Sketch for a Body
- 4d8e615: If expression is set for Euler angles in the placement dialog then evaluate the expression instead of determining the angles from the rotation
- 6f302d3: Backport class WrapperManager to fix possible crashes when using PySide
- #7737: Add default JPEG save quality and set it to 90%
- 7d9b344: Fix memory leak
- 4067cc1: Fix endless-loop in View3DInventorSelection::checkGroupOnTop
- 710a470: Fix endless-loop in DocumentObject::getParents
- #5942: Revit navigation: rotation stop on scroll release
- #7819: ActionGroup: also get its tooltip title updated
FEM fixes:
- #5765: Clone did not maintain the colours of the original
- 2b5b7cd: Fix snapper icons
- #7354: Add tolerance to BoundBox check
- #7424: Fix working plane auto alignment to front view
- #7441: Fix flatten wire
- #7453: Fix alignment of angular dimension arrows
- #7528: Fix crash related to SoBrepEdgeSet
- #7616: Make Std_TransformManip work for Point
- #7670: Fix rectangle with face offset bug
- #7806: arcFromSpline() function uses wrong parameter
PartDesign fixes:
- b716644: Fix handling of case fluids + solid materials
- bd796c9: Fix error for 2D shapes
- 08af39c: Fix heat flux handling
- #7360: CalculiX write_constraint_temperature.py outputs incorrect file name format
- b14a909: Fix flux equation
- #7538: Fix remaining result object in memory in FemMesh2Mesh
- c0a45ec: Add standard path for Gmsh on MacOSX
Path fixes:
- #7445: Improve offset handling of SubShapeBinder
- #7504: Add format parameter for Wedge X-min
- #7626: Hole cut depth was not recalculated correctly
- #7674: Improve Helix calculation for straight shape
- #7629: Keep sketch visible during revolution tasks
- #7722: assure source sketch is visible when in selection mode of Helix
- 145c3bf: Fix UTF-8 in filename handling for Hole
- #7943: Fix check for orthogonality when padding/pocketing along a custom direction
Sketcher fixes:
- #7438: Change Default Drilling Retraction from G99 to G98
- #7454: Fix for testing verticallity during PathFeedRate generation
- #7455: Fix for setup-sheet-stepover
Spreadsheet fixes: TechDraw fixes:
- #7324: Fix WhatsThis for Constrain an arc or circle
- #7426: Prevent dangling state of Shift key if key released out of Quarter
- #7429: Some user colors were not taken into account
- 2d5b874: PointOnObject: do not substitute constraint if conditions are not OK
- #7641: Correct icon for CreatePointFillet in menu
- e3cd132: Fix typo in tooltip for Clone
- #7082: Dimension size on perspective view scales "backwards"
- #7860: Dimensions became unreadable small if a second sketch is visible
Compilation:
- #7351: Fix multiple dimension drag
- #7362: Fix hatch file default handling
- ff01905: Fix UTF-8 handling in LineGroup
- #7463: Fix extent dimension
- #7555: Encode XML characters in SpreadsheetView
- #7856: Segfault when opening task on DetailView for which the parent View was deleted
Miscellaneous:
- #7389: Fix MacOSX build of FreeCAD 0.20.x
- #7434: Fix makeWireString for Windows with Python 3.09 and newer
- #7358: XDGData: fix wrong xml element in mimetype file
- #7447: StartPage: fix Wiki link to Reverse Engineering workbench