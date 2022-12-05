Versie 22.3.0 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 22.3.0 Data editor: Data export button UI was enhanced Fetch all data and fetch size controls were returned to status bar Lasso tool was added to spatial viewer Bug in spatial viewer initialization was fixed BLOB contents opening in external editor was fixed for MacOS and Linux Browser-based image viewer control was fixed (null or invalid images handle)

SQL editor: Big SQL files support was improved (automatic disablement of syntax validation) Table auto-completion tooltips UI was redesigned Error on unassociated script opening was fixed

General: Default SSL truststore selection was fixed (it is now configurable) Connection edit/create dialog performance was improved Database server version is now shown in connections’ tooltip Object delete dialog was redesigned Database create button was removed from the connection dialog for databases which don’t support it Security patch for packaged drivers (additional validation of zip archives was added)

SSH: tunnel invalidation was fixed for SSHJ

Tasks: problem with tasks operating with missing (deleted) tables was fixed

Clickhouse: identifiers quoting was fixed (for non ASCII characters)

Intersystems Cache: community driver was added again

MySQL: Hyperlinks navigation was fixed for procedures Complex identifiers quoting was fixed

Netezza: columns metadataread ws improved

PostgreSQL: Role create/edit command was fixed PostgreSQL 15 support was improved (new data type category)

