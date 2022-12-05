JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java. IntelliJ Idea biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en Actionscript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ Idea is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft kort geleden IntelliJ Idea 2022.3 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Key updates In IntelliJ IDEA 2022.3 you can switch to the new UI using a setting and preview the IDE’s completely reworked look and feel while working on your projects. Learn more about our plans concerning this change in this blog post.

The new Settings Sync plugin is now available for all IntelliJ-based IDEs (except Rider), both the free and paid editions. The new solution is capable of syncing most of the shareable settings from the platform, bundled plugins, and some third-party plugins. For more details about the new Settings Sync plugin and the migration process, refer to this article.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate 2022.3 offers an alternative way to work with projects running in WSL 2 file systems. Instead of running a full IDE on Windows, your IDE backend will launch directly in WSL 2 itself. You then simply connect to it the same way you would connect to any remote machine when using remote development in IntelliJ IDEA.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate 2022.3 provides new actions to easily autowire Spring beans right from where you need them. Also, you can now instantly generate an OpenAPI definition for Spring controllers or JAX-RS resources. For more details about these improvements, refer to this blog post.

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate 2022.3 adds the long-awaited support for Redis. See the details in this blog post. These are the most notable improvements introduced in IntelliJ IDEA 2022.3. You can find a more detailed list of updates in the release notes.