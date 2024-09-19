JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en ActionScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. De releasenotes voor versie IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.2 zijn hieronder te vinden.

Here are some of the notable updates: Highlighting no longer “blinks” upon typing. [IJPL-148285]

Debugging for the spring-boot:run Maven goal is once again available. [IDEA-175246]

Maven goal is once again available. [IDEA-175246] Non-Latin letters and characters are properly displayed in the Run console. [IJPL-160012]

It’s again possible to save the project settings with Coverage if the Qodana plugin is enabled. [IDEA-357267]

Deleting a draft comment for a GitLab merge request now works properly. [IJPL-82744]

The Scene Builder for JavaFX projects again works as intended. [IDEA-357493]

The Microsoft Defender configuration script now runs smoothly. [IJPL-37118]

The Big Data Tools plugin again works without reinstallation. [IJPL-159827]

Running XSLT transformations no longer returns an unknown error. [IJPL-160738]

The IDE now correctly shows only one banner when an annotation from an external annotator is added to the file. [IJPL-995]

Generating the XML document from an XSD schema again works as intended. [IJPL-160786] To find out more details about the issues resolved, please refer to the release notes.