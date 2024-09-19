Software-update: IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.2

IntelliJ IDEA logo (79 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en ActionScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. De releasenotes voor versie IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.2 zijn hieronder te vinden.

Here are some of the notable updates:
  • Highlighting no longer “blinks” upon typing. [IJPL-148285]
  • Debugging for the spring-boot:run Maven goal is once again available. [IDEA-175246]
  • Non-Latin letters and characters are properly displayed in the Run console. [IJPL-160012]
  • It’s again possible to save the project settings with Coverage if the Qodana plugin is enabled. [IDEA-357267]
  • Deleting a draft comment for a GitLab merge request now works properly. [IJPL-82744]
  • The Scene Builder for JavaFX projects again works as intended. [IDEA-357493]
  • The Microsoft Defender configuration script now runs smoothly. [IJPL-37118]
  • The Big Data Tools plugin again works without reinstallation. [IJPL-159827]
  • Running XSLT transformations no longer returns an unknown error. [IJPL-160738]
  • The IDE now correctly shows only one banner when an annotation from an external annotator is added to the file. [IJPL-995]
  • Generating the XML document from an XSD schema again works as intended. [IJPL-160786]

To find out more details about the issues resolved, please refer to the release notes.

Versienummer 2024.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

vbmot 20 september 2024 08:16
Ze mogen de buggy scala plugin wel een keer onder handen nemen. Code die gefixed is als foutief blijven aangeven tot je de regels comment en uncomment is gewoon slordig. Ook het importeren van implicits werkt soms wel en soms niet. Het voelt soms een beetje als Eclipse halverwege de jaren 10, alleen was dat gratis.
stefanhendriks @vbmot20 september 2024 11:32
nu had (heeft?) scala zelf ook al niet het beste imago. Van zichzelf is het al vele trager met compilen. Wil niet zeggen dat de plugin wel gefixt mag worden ;-)
rvt1 @stefanhendriks20 september 2024 11:42
Bij ons gebruiken ze scala for bepaalde libraries.. drama in gebruik vanuit Java of kotlin, debuggen moet je steeds bedelen wat deze one-liner nu weer doet.. liefst zie ik scala alleen als leer taal op universiteiten en dan lekker buiten de professionele wereld houden,zeker als maar 2..5% van de code-base scala is en de rest Java of kotlin.
ari3 @rvt120 september 2024 13:13
Precies, Scala (alsook Clojure en Ruby) hebben nooit voldoende tractie in de markt gekregen om echt als werkbaar alternatief voor Java gezien te worden. Leuk als één iemand in een team of organisatie heel bedreven in Scala is, maar als de rest van de ontwikkelaars dat niet zijn, betaal je iedere keer weer leergeld om de Scala codebase te begrijpen.
vbmot @ari320 september 2024 15:14
Maar geldt dat niet voor elke programmeertaal met bijbehorend ecosysteem? Scala heeft een vrij stijle leercurve, maar je kunt ook argumenteren dat wie het eenmaal redelijk beheerst, sneller code kan lezen omdat Scala over het algemeen als meer expressief wordt gezien dan Java.
jwalters @rvt120 september 2024 17:00
Je mag wel van "ze" verwachten dat ze nette interfaces bruikbaar vanuit Java opleveren (dat is tenminste wat wij doen). Verder wil ik nooit meer terug naar Java. Kotlin valt over te praten...
Left @vbmot20 september 2024 09:24
Precies dat! IntelliJ was ooit het flitsende alternatief voor Eclipse, maar voor Scala voelt het al jaren log en buggy aan.
VisualCode laat zien dat het ook anders kan, alleen is de code refactoring support nog niet zo goed als in Idea helaas.
hugodijkstra @Left20 september 2024 10:00
Hierdoor ben ik geswitched van vscode naar Rider, voor C# is het zo veel beter dan Code, en voor grote projecten krijgt vs code errors waar Rider er geen problemen mee heeft. Enige wat ze nog wel wat mogen verbeteren is het profilen, dat is jammergenoeg nog net wat beter in visual studio imo
DdeM @hugodijkstra20 september 2024 10:57
Heb jij dan alleen Rider of de hele dot ultimate suite? Met die tweede krijg je echt wel wat serieuze profilers erbij.
hugodijkstra @DdeM23 september 2024 07:46
De hele suite, moet gewoon nog aan ze wennen denk ik. Visual studio heeft redelijk simpele en kun je ook makkelijk per lijn zien hoeveel cpu time het opneemt, dit heb ik nog niet kunnen vinden bij rider.
ari3 20 september 2024 13:23
Nog steeds kan je in IntelliJ geen unit testen draaien zonder dat het hele project compileert. Dat staat snel prototypen en refactoren in de weg: productiviteit killer.

Daarnaast werkt het continu in sync houden van alles steeds slechter: continue opnieuw indexeren, opnieuw project bouwen, herstarten, enz. En de performance van grote projecten (> 15000 classes) is dramatisch, IntelliJ blijft eindeloos hangen op bouwen en synchroniseren.

Om deze redenen is IntellliJ voor Java professionals op zijn retour. Het is jammer dat er geen goed alternatief is voor Kotlin. Ik gebruik nu weer Java in plaats van Kotlin voor nieuwe projecten om te voorkomen dat ik met IntelliJ moet werken.
orvintax @ari320 september 2024 15:05
Om deze redenen is IntellliJ voor Java professionals op zijn retour.
Dan vraag ik me af wat het alternatief is, want ik geloof niet dat er iets beter is voor Java. Ik denk als je VS Code op dat project zet dat het helemaal een drama word.

Uit benieuwdheid, tweak je ooit met de IntelliJ settings? Misschien als je hem wat meer RAM geeft dat het beter gaat.
ari3 @orvintax21 september 2024 14:34
Volgens mij had ik IntelliJ ook meer geheugen gegeven. Dat moet in Eclipse trouwens ook om het performant te houden. Ik heb zojuist nog eens een poging gedaan met deze nieuwe versie van IntelliJ, maar liep gelijk direct tegen een ander blokkerend probleem aan: IntelliJ kan mijn Maven project niet importeren vanwege een parse fout in de POM (melding: "start tag has wrong closing tag")

De melding is onzin. Dit project bouwt op de commandline met Maven en kan in Eclipse as-is geïmporteerd worden. De POM XML is dus 100% goed. Dit soort dingen overtuigen mij bepaald niet om IntelliJ te gebruiken voor productiewerk.
Left @ari320 september 2024 15:44
Ik ben heel benieuwd welke IDE je dan gebruikt voor grote projecten met meer dan 15000 classes?
ari3 @Left21 september 2024 14:22
Eclipse presteert goed met meer dan 15000 classes in een project met daarnaast ook nog project referenties naar 20+ dependency projecten die ook in sync gehouden worden. Refactoren werkt nagenoeg instantaan. Wel de JVM die Eclipse draait meer geheugen gegeven:
-Xms1024m
-Xmx8192m
IntelliJ heeft zeker mooie Java features, maar voor refactoring en prototyping is het gewoon onbruikbaar.
devlam @ari322 september 2024 17:36
Ja idd dat van die unit testen is een ramp. Heb wel eens een behoorlijke refactorslag moeten doen en ben toen daarom tijdelijk geswitched naar eclipse. Intellij zorgde er in dit geval voor dat de focus op waar je mee aan de slag was volledig werd ondergesneeuwd door het niet kunnen draaien van unittesten. Geen focus dus.
Begrijp eigenlijk niet waarom dit zo werkt in Intellij. Weet iemand de reden?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

