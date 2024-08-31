Software-update: IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.1

IntelliJ IDEA logo (79 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en ActionScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. De releasenotes voor versie IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.1 zijn hieronder te vinden.

IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.1 Is Out

We’ve just released IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.1. You can update to this version from inside the IDE, via the Toolbox App, or by using snaps for Ubuntu. You can also download it from our website. This release brings support for a variety of Java 23 language features, including module import declarations, basic Markdown comments, and primitive types in patterns, instanceof, and switch, as well as other minor JEPs. We’ve also fixed a number of bugs. Here are some of the most notable updates:

  • The IDE no longer crashes on macOS when the terminal is open. [IJPL-157074]
  • The IDE no longer fails to start when non-ASCII characters are present in the installation path. [IJPL-156417, IJPL-35364]
  • The IDE now correctly recognizes java-test-fixtures as generated test sources. [IDEA-353172]
  • The IDE now saves projects more quickly upon closing, resolving the issue of occasional delays. [IJPL-148614]
  • Inspection once again works as expected for MVC path variables for @ModelAttribute in Spring projects. [IDEA-347097]
  • With the GitLab plugin enabled, you can once again open a new merge request after merging a previous one from the same branch. [IJPL-81309]
  • Actions in the JPA Buddy’s toolbar are working once again. [IDEA-356485]
  • Numeric and alphabetic dynamic variables now work as intended in the HTTP Client. [IDEA-357259]

To find out more details about the issues resolved, please refer to the release notes. If you encounter any bugs, please report them to our issue tracker. Happy developing!

Versienummer 2024.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/idea/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

ari3 31 augustus 2024 13:19
Tja, nieuwe features zijn leuk, maar ik wacht al jaren op performance- en productiviteitsverbeteringen:
- Runnen van unit testen zonder dat het hele project compileert.
- In de project browser en geopende bronbestanden alle compilatie problemen melden in plaats van alleen het bronbestand waar de laatste build op faalde.
- Automatische refactoring correct doen als er meerdere classes met dezelfde naam in een project zitten.

Daarnaast kun je iets vinden van de kwaliteit: IntelliJ is een product met heel veel clear cache, restart this, reload that in de menu structuur om alles werkend te houden. Dat men de boel niet automatisch consistent kan houden zegt mij dat het ontwerp of implementatie van het product niet op orde is.
Eelco de V @ari331 augustus 2024 20:29
Inderdaad. Nooit een goed teken als 'Repair IDE' zo prominent in je programma menu staat :D

Zie zelf ook veel synchronisatie problemen met lokale bestanden, waarbij de directory structuur in IntelliJ minuten lang maar niet wil verversen (ondanks handmatige Refresh).

Zou ook fijn zijn als je gewoon verschillende projecten als losse IDE processen kan draaien. Zodat threads in het ene project je productiviteit niet stoppen in het andere open project.
Zidane007nl 1 september 2024 21:47
Ik ben de laatste tijd niet echt te spreken over IntelliJ IDEA. Ik krijg regelmatig de melding dat deze low on memory raakt terwijl de Xmx op 4GB staat. Ook is het openen van projecten traag en soms hangt de IDE gewoon helemaal waardoor ik het idea proces hard moet killen.

