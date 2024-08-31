JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql, PhpStorm gericht op php en IntelliJ IDEA gericht op Java. IntelliJ IDEA biedt slimme codecompletion, deep static analysis, intelligent refactorings, een debugger en een testrunner, en kan ook overweg met Kotlin, Groovy, Coffee- en ActionScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. IntelliJ IDEA is beschikbaar in twee smaken, een gelicentieerde Ultimate-smaak met meer functionaliteit en een gratis opensource-Community-smaak. Voor de Ultimate-smaak zal voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik betaald moeten worden, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. De releasenotes voor versie IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.1 zijn hieronder te vinden.

We’ve just released IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2.1. You can update to this version from inside the IDE, via the Toolbox App, or by using snaps for Ubuntu. You can also download it from our website. This release brings support for a variety of Java 23 language features, including module import declarations, basic Markdown comments, and primitive types in patterns, instanceof , and switch , as well as other minor JEPs. We’ve also fixed a number of bugs. Here are some of the most notable updates:

The IDE no longer crashes on macOS when the terminal is open. [IJPL-157074]

The IDE no longer fails to start when non-ASCII characters are present in the installation path. [IJPL-156417, IJPL-35364]

The IDE now correctly recognizes java-test-fixtures as generated test sources. [IDEA-353172]

as generated test sources. [IDEA-353172] The IDE now saves projects more quickly upon closing, resolving the issue of occasional delays. [IJPL-148614]

Inspection once again works as expected for MVC path variables for @ModelAttribute in Spring projects. [IDEA-347097]

in Spring projects. [IDEA-347097] With the GitLab plugin enabled, you can once again open a new merge request after merging a previous one from the same branch. [IJPL-81309]

Actions in the JPA Buddy’s toolbar are working once again. [IDEA-356485]

Numeric and alphabetic dynamic variables now work as intended in the HTTP Client. [IDEA-357259]

To find out more details about the issues resolved, please refer to the release notes. If you encounter any bugs, please report them to our issue tracker. Happy developing!