Versie 4.0 van het opensource-officepakket Calligra is uitgekomen. Deze opvolger van KOffice bestaat uit tekstverwerker Words, spreadsheetprogramma Sheets, presentatieprogramma Stage, tekenprogramma Karbon, databaseprogramma Kexi en projectmanagementprogramma Plan. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Linux, een versie voor Windows is nog in ontwikkeling. In versie 4.0 heeft de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen en is alle software over op Qt6 en KDE Framework 6.

The most significant updates are that Calligra has been fully transitioned to Qt6 and KF6, along with a major overhaul of its user interface.

Words, Sheets, and Stage now feature a new sidebar design. Currently, this is implemented using a proxy style, which will no longer be necessary once the related merge request in Breeze is merged. I revamped the content of each sidebar tab, addressing various visual glitches and making the spacing much more consistent.

The “Custom Shape” docker has been removed, and custom shapes are now accessible through a popup menu in the toolbar across all Calligra applications. Regarding the toolbar, I streamlined the default layout by removing basic actions like copy, cut, and paste. The settings dialogs were also cleaned up and are now using the new FlatList style also used by System Settings and most Kirigami applications.

Word now features the new sidebar design, and the main view uses a shadow to define the document borders.

Stage didn’t really change aside of the sidebar redesign. But I am using it to work on my slides for Akademy and it is a pretty solid choice. The tooltip for the slides are now compatible with Wayland.

As part of the Qt6 port, Sheets lost its scripting system based on the unmaintained Kross framework. In the future, it would be possible to add Python scriping, thanks to the work of Manuel Alcaraz Zambrano on getting Python bindings for the KDE Frameworks. Visually a noticable change is that the cell editor moved from a docker positioned on the left of the spreadsheet view by default to a normal widget on the top. This takes a lot less space which can be used by the spreadsheet.

Karbon didn’t received much change outside of the one affecting the whole platform.

The intial window when opening one of the Calligra application was redesign and adopted the new “frameless style”.