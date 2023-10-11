Software-update: Qt 6.6

Qt logo (75 pix) Versie 6.6 van Qt is uitgebracht. Qt, uitgesproken als cute, is een opensource- en platformonafhankelijke omgeving waarmee applicaties en grafische gebruikersinterfaces kunnen worden ontwikkeld. Het wordt onder andere gebruikt in Calibre, KDE, Opera, Skype, VLC Media Player, Digikam, Wireshark en VirtualBox. Meer informatie over deze release is hier te vinden; dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

Qt 6.6 Released!

Today marks the 6th time we are releasing new functionality in the Qt 6 series, with small and large additions that make both UI and backend development more productive and fun. Several of the new features come as technology previews, and we are looking forward to your feedback so that we can get everything in tip-top shape for the next LTS release! Let's start with some highlights for user interface developers.

  • Technology Preview: Responsive Layouts with Qt Quick
  • Technology Preview: Qt Graphs
  • Window Capturing in Qt Multimedia
  • Qt GRPC and Qt Protobuf improvements
  • Qt WebEngine adding APIs to Access privacy and security settings
  • Fine-grained rendering control for application developers
  • Qt TextToSpeech: Generate PCM data and easier text and voice management
  • Qt for Python: Support for asyncio and better tooling
  • Updated Platform support

Qt

Versienummer 6.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Qt
Download https://www.qt.io/download-qt-installer
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-10-2023 17:13
1 • submitter: ATS

11-10-2023 • 17:13

1

Submitter: ATS

Bron: Qt

Update-historie

10-'23 Qt 6.6 1
09-'22 Qt 6.4 11
05-'21 Qt 5.12.11 0
05-'21 Qt 6.1 4
12-'20 Qt 5.15.2 1
09-'19 Qt 5.13.1 0
02-'19 Qt 5.12.1 0
12-'18 Qt 5.12 LTS 0
10-'18 Qt 5.9.7 5
06-'18 Qt 5.11.1 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Qt

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
0
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
Immutable 13 oktober 2023 06:14
Niet alleen desktop applicaties. Qt is ook voornamelijk commercieel ingezet voor embedded systemen. Juist daar is het heel groot. Denk aan vele auto infotainment systemen zoals Tesla. Koffiezet apparaten, publieke kiosk systemen en noem het maar op. Het is vooral de complete en sterke ecosysteem dat dat zo succesvol maakt.

Mis alleen een goede integratie met de Rust programmeer taal voor QtQuick. Zou wel nice zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Immutable op 25 juli 2024 08:24]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq