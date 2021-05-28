Qt versie 5.12.11 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht in de lts-branch. De naam wordt uitgesproken als cute en het is een opensource- en platformonafhankelijke omgeving waarmee applicaties en grafische gebruikersinterfaces kunnen worden ontwikkeld. Het wordt onder andere gebruikt door Rimac, Formlabs, Lufthansa, Clarius, Imaginando, Xsens, Dolby Labs, Tableau en Holoplot. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Qt 5.12.11 Released
We have released Qt 5.12.11 today.
Qt 5.12.11 provides fixes to over 40 bugs compared to Qt 5.12.10 release. Please check details about the release from Qt 5.12.11 Release Note.
As earlier Qt 5.12.11 can be updated to existing online installation by using the maintenance tool. For new installations, please download the latest online installer from Qt Account portal or from qt.io Download page. Offline packages are available for commercial users in the Qt Account portal and at the qt.io Download page for open-source users.
Qt 5.12 LTS is supported until December 2021 and we are still planning to release the last patch release for it before end of support. Exact schedule will be agreed later.