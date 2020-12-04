Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Qt 5.15.2

Qt logo (75 pix)Qt versie 5.15.2 is enkele dagen geleden uitgebracht. De naam wordt uitgesproken als cute en het is een opensource- en platformonafhankelijke omgeving waarmee applicaties en grafische gebruikersinterfaces kunnen worden ontwikkeld. Het wordt onder andere gebruikt door Rimac, Formlabs, Lufthansa, Clarius, Imaginando, Xsens, Dolby Labs, Tableau en Holoplot. De aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Qt 5.15.2 Released

We have released Qt 5.15.2 today. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.2 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes.

Compared to Qt 5.15.1, the new Qt 5.15.2 contains 176 bug fixes. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.15.2.

Qt 5.15.2 can be installed by using the maintenance tool. Note that we have recently released new version of the installer, so unless you already have updated to it, you need to run the installer update first .

For new installations, please download the latest online installer from the Qt Account portal or from the qt.io download page. Offline packages of Qt 5.15.2 are available for commercial users via the Qt Account portal.

Qt for Python 5.15.2 was also released and it's available on PyPi (OSS) and on the Qt Account portal (commercial).

Qt 5.15.1 Released

We have released Qt 5.15.1, the first patch release of Qt 5.15 LTS. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.1 does not add any new functionality but provides many bug fixes and other improvements.

Compared to Qt 5.15.0, the new Qt 5.15.1 contains more than 400 bug fixes. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.15.1.

Qt 5.15.1 can be updated by using the online installer’s maintenance tool. For new installations, please download the latest online installer from the Qt Account portal or from the qt.io download page. Offline packages are available for commercial users via the Qt Account portal.
Versienummer 5.15.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Solaris, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Qt Company
Download https://www.qt.io/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 04-12-2020 00:081

04-12-2020 • 00:08

1 Linkedin

Bron: The Qt Company

Update-historie

05-'21 Qt 5.12.11 0
05-'21 Qt 6.1 4
12-'20 Qt 5.15.2 1
09-'19 Qt 5.13.1 0
02-'19 Qt 5.12.1 0
12-'18 Qt 5.12 LTS 0
10-'18 Qt 5.9.7 5
06-'18 Qt 5.11.1 0
03-'18 Qt 5.11 beta1 / 5.10.1 2
05-'17 Qt 5.9 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Qt

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0ToolBee
4 december 2020 16:17
Ik moest bij de naam, zwetend, denken aan Quicktime... :|

