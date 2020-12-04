Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 3.5.3.RBH1

Asustor heeft vorige maand een nieuwe versie van zijn ADM-firmware uitgebracht voor zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 3.5.3.RBH1 en de bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

ADM 3.5.3.RBH1

Installation Notes
  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • After upgrading to ADM 3.5.3, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
Change log
  • Activity Monitor is now able to monitor M.2 SSD performance.
  • System Migration now supports M.2 volumes.
  • Proxy domains and rules can now be named easy identification in reverse proxy settings.
  • ADM can now convert videos that cannot be previewed in ADM File Explorer.
  • Added media conversion options in settings.
  • EZ-Connect share links now are created with the same HTTP security protocol as a logged in user.
  • Applied Samba patch to fix vulnerability: CVE-2020-1472 (ZeroLogon).
  • Fixed abnormal IP range display in ADM Defender.
  • ADM File Explorer and Storage Manager bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • EZ Sync bug fixes.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
ADM 3.5.2.RAG2

What’s New
  • New feature: Reverse proxy servers
  • New feature: M.2 volumes on supported NAS devices
Change log
  • Rearranged app layout on App Central.
  • Search bar on App Central now searches all apps.
  • IronWolf Pro 18 TB HDD and IronWolf/IronWolf Pro 125 SSDs now supported in IronWolf Health Management.
  • ADM File Explorer can now use Enter, Backspace and arrow keys.
  • Apacer S.M.A.R.T tool added to support Apacer NAS-class SATA and M.2 SSDs.
  • Remote sync (Rsync) now allows the administrator account to enable encrypted transmissions through SSH.
  • Administrator account can enable or disable USB external hard drives.
  • Users can now create an EZ Sync Share link with EZ-Connect URLs.
  • AS-6 series can now schedule power normally.
  • ADM File Explorer and Storage Manager bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • EZ Sync bug fixes.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
ADM 3.5.1.R8C1

Change log
  • Lockerstor series can now apply default specific wallpaper and ADM login template.
  • Corrected the number of app downloads displayed in App Central.
  • Applied Samba patch to fix occasional recordings of nobody connections when connecting to a NAS shared folder in Windows 10.
  • ADM File Explorer and Storage Manager bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • EZ Sync bug fixes.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
ADM 3.5.1.R7E4

Change log
  • Keyboard shortcuts now supported in ADM File Explorer to cut, copy, paste, select all, delete and rename files and folders.
  • Rearranged app categories on App Central.
  • App installation can now be cancelled midway.
  • Related beta apps now found within the categories of ‘All Apps’, ‘ASUSTOR Apps’, ‘Top Apps’ and ‘Latest Apps’.
  • IronWolf M.2 NVMe SSDs now supported in IronWolf Health Management.
  • Download the scan logs of IronWolf drives if IHM report an error, and provide logs to Seagate for analysis.
  • Optimized EZ Sync recycle bin deletion performance, and added a progress bar.
  • ADM Searchlight now supports EZ Sync files.
  • ADM File Explorer can now create permanent share links and a share link with EZ-Connect URLs.
  • ADM File Explorer and Storage Manager bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • EZ Sync bug fixes.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
ADM 3.5.0.R5D3

What’s New
  • MyArchive now supports Btrfs and snapshots.
    *MyArchive snapshots are only supported on: AS40, 50, 51, 61, 62, 63, 64, 70, Nimbustor and Lockerstor.
  • New Preferences widget integrates all ADM settings.
  • ADM File Explorer is now able to browse and access MyArchive snapshots and EZ Sync files.
Change log
  • MariaDB is now available as a separate app on App Central and will be installed automatically after upgrading ADM. Original database will be retained.
  • When myasustor.com DDNS is enabled without a certificate, a reminder will now be displayed urging application for a Let’s Encrypt certificate.
  • Advanced searching in ADM File Explorer now can support EZ Sync files.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • EZ Sync bug fixes.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Versienummer 3.5.3.RBH1
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 04-12-2020 00:083

04-12-2020 • 00:08

3 Linkedin

Bron: Asustor

Update-historie

13-10 Asustor ADM 4.0.0.RMD2 15
05-'21 Asustor ADM 3.5.6.RHA2 0
12-'20 Asustor ADM 3.5.3.RBH1 3
11-'19 Asustor ADM 3.4.4.RAT2 0
11-'18 Asustor ADM 3.2.4.RNN1 1
10-'18 Asustor ADM 3.2.2.RM92 0
07-'18 Asustor ADM 3.1.5.RJ42 4
08-'17 Asustor ADM 3.0.0.R8N2 1
06-'17 Asustor ADM 2.7.3.RHQ3 0
Meer historie

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+12+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Kird03
4 december 2020 12:55
update werkt weer probleenloos zoals gebruikelijk :)

Vraag me wel eens af hoe populair Asustor nu eigenlijk is, developments gaan als een trein en mooie producten, maar hoor er niet veel mensen over.
+1Bull
@Kird034 december 2020 19:58
Ik heb al bijna vijf jaar een Asustor AS1002T NAS in gebruik en ik ben er erg blij mee.
0F-I-X
@Kird039 december 2020 01:23
Ik heb nu al een eeuwigheid een 604T, eens in een bui gekocht, dacht de HDMI uitgang wel een bepaalde meerwaarde zou hebben (icm met XMBC toen). Uiteindelijk nooit wat van terecht gekomen.

Toen zat ik nog vrij vaak op de asustor forums, maar echt actief was het daar niet. Waren maar een paar echte developers die nog wat aangepaste apps maakte, de rest kwam allemaal van Asustor zelf.
Veel andere verzoeken werden eigenlijk niet opgepakt, toen waren ze ook net opgestart met minimaal personeel denk ik.

Al een tijdje niet meer gevolgd. Je ziet Asustor geloof nog wel in de US maar NL en denk ook Europa is niet echt gelukt met de overmacht van Synology.

Gebruik hem zelf eigenlijk te weinig terwijl je er toch veel mee kan doen als je hem aan laat staan. Beetje huiverig om een NAS op het internet te zetten als je niet echt goed weet hoe en wat er voor risco's zijn met hacken e.d. En dat voor een technicus...
Moet erin duiken maar ook verder weinig behoefte meer aan...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

