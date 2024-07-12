Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.3.1.R752

Asustor logo Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheersoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Notes:
  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.3.1, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
Change log:
  • OpenSSH package updated to version 9.8p1 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2024-6387. (AS-2024-004)
  • ADM 4.3.1 and Web Center now supports the new PHP 8.3.
  • Support added NFSv4. Devices or software using NFSv4 can now be mounted to NAS normally.
  • Server-side configuration files can now be imported to the WireGuard VPN client.
  • Web Center bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.3.1.R752
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-07-2024 17:00
3 • submitter: mikeoke

12-07-2024 • 17:00

3

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Asustor

Update-historie

03-08 Asustor ADM 5.1.4.RJV2 5
09-06 Asustor ADM 5.1.3.RI81 1
27-04 Asustor ADM 5.1.3.RGO1 1
26-02 Asustor ADM 5.1.2.REO1 0
03-02 Asustor ADM 5.1.2.RE31 4
22-12 Asustor ADM 5.1.1.RCI1 3
11-'25 Asustor ADM 5.1.0.RN42 0
10-'25 Asustor ADM 5.1.0.RMG1 20
05-'25 Asustor ADM 5.0.0.RHJ2 7
05-'25 Asustor ADM 4.3.3.RH61 13
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mikeoke 12 juli 2024 22:40
Update naar deze versie ging bij mij zonder problemen. (AS7602T)
Tijdens de update word je NAS wel herstart, dit kan niet uitgesteld worden zodra je de update start.

Weet iemand hoe je kunt zien welke PHP versie je op de Asustor draait?
Bij mij blijft
PHP implementation: PHP 8

Mijn docker vitrual machines moet ik ook altijd na een update handmatig starten.
Kird03 12 juli 2024 23:51
Phpinfo.php bestandje oproepen in de root van je webserver?
Of beboel je de webinterface zelf
Nijl 13 juli 2024 11:09
Update is probleemloos binnengekomen. Wat een fijne NAS is dit zeg!

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