Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheersoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important Notes: ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.

Your NAS will restart to complete the update.

After upgrading to ADM 4.3.1, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version. Change log: OpenSSH package updated to version 9.8p1 to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2024-6387. (AS-2024-004)

ADM 4.3.1 and Web Center now supports the new PHP 8.3.

Support added NFSv4. Devices or software using NFSv4 can now be mounted to NAS normally.

Server-side configuration files can now be imported to the WireGuard VPN client.

Web Center bug fixes.

Improved multilingual strings.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.