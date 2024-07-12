iXsystems heeft versie 24.04.2 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Dragonfish genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI , wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Notable changes:

Fixes implemented for CVE-2024-6387, noted as the “regreSSHion” vulnerability. Additional details and links to the technical discussion and analysis of the vulnerability are available from NAS-129828.

TrueNAS SCALE Enterprise users should update to 24.04.2 as soon as possible to address this vulnerability.

TrueNAS SCALE Enterprise users should update to 24.04.2 as soon as possible to address this vulnerability. Linux kernel updated to 6.6.32 (NAS-129293).

TrueNAS zfs synced with upstream OpenZFS 2.2.5-staging (NAS-129592).

Additional fixes to prevent OOM errors due to ZFS ARC caching with heavy NFS workloads (NAS-129533).

Simplify file artifact generation that prevented debug generation with large numbers of files per directory (NAS-128779).

Fixed ACL form bug when directory services cache is disabled (NAS-129528).

Prevent app service disruption when the interface has a configured description (NAS-129150).

Show only pods which are running when retrieving choices for pod console access (NAS-128919).

Bug fix for cloud sync tasks with filename encryption (NAS-127485).

Fix range validator for apps config arguments (NAS-128590).

Fixed bug that caused cloud sync tasks to include the ix-applications dataset when it should have been excluded (NAS-129488).

Fixed bug that prevented editing the share Purpose for existing SMB shares (NAS-128987).

Allow configuration of a wider range of MTU values (NAS-129608).

Prevent Netdata and k3s log spam that caused excessive writes to the boot pool (NAS-129384 and NAS-129383).

Fixed ipmitool bug with updated IANA Enterprise numbers (NAS-128598).

Prevent 90 second shutdown timeout for VMs that are not started (NAS-129481).

Click here to see the latest information about public issues discovered in 24.04.2 that are being resolved in a future TrueNAS SCALE release.