Software-update: TrueNAS Scale 24.04.2

TrueNAS Scale logo (79 pix) iXsystems heeft versie 24.04.2 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Dragonfish genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI, wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Notable changes:

  • Fixes implemented for CVE-2024-6387, noted as the “regreSSHion” vulnerability. Additional details and links to the technical discussion and analysis of the vulnerability are available from NAS-129828.
    TrueNAS SCALE Enterprise users should update to 24.04.2 as soon as possible to address this vulnerability.
  • Linux kernel updated to 6.6.32 (NAS-129293).
  • TrueNAS zfs synced with upstream OpenZFS 2.2.5-staging (NAS-129592).
  • Additional fixes to prevent OOM errors due to ZFS ARC caching with heavy NFS workloads (NAS-129533).
  • Simplify file artifact generation that prevented debug generation with large numbers of files per directory (NAS-128779).
  • Fixed ACL form bug when directory services cache is disabled (NAS-129528).
  • Prevent app service disruption when the interface has a configured description (NAS-129150).
  • Show only pods which are running when retrieving choices for pod console access (NAS-128919).
  • Bug fix for cloud sync tasks with filename encryption (NAS-127485).
  • Fix range validator for apps config arguments (NAS-128590).
  • Fixed bug that caused cloud sync tasks to include the ix-applications dataset when it should have been excluded (NAS-129488).
  • Fixed bug that prevented editing the share Purpose for existing SMB shares (NAS-128987).
  • Allow configuration of a wider range of MTU values (NAS-129608).
  • Prevent Netdata and k3s log spam that caused excessive writes to the boot pool (NAS-129384 and NAS-129383).
  • Fixed ipmitool bug with updated IANA Enterprise numbers (NAS-128598).
  • Prevent 90 second shutdown timeout for VMs that are not started (NAS-129481).

Click here to see the latest information about public issues discovered in 24.04.2 that are being resolved in a future TrueNAS SCALE release.

TrueNAS Scale

Versienummer 24.04.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/download-truenas-scale/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-07-2024 18:30
22 • submitter: patviev

12-07-2024 • 18:30

22

Submitter: patviev

Bron: iXsystems

Update-historie

10:00 TrueNAS 25.10.6 2
27-07 TrueNAS Scale 25.10.5 0
19-06 TrueNAS Scale 25.10.4 8
09-05 TrueNAS Scale 25.10.3.1 2
15-04 TrueNAS Scale 25.10.3 5
02-'25 TrueNAS Scale 24.10.2 3
12-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.10.1 5
10-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.10 7
09-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.04.2.1 14
07-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.04.2 22
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Reacties (22)

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Verwijderd 12 juli 2024 21:30
Al met docker ondersteuning of volgende versie?
ThibautK @Verwijderd12 juli 2024 21:47
Nog niet. Pas vanaf versie 24.10, die release zal "Electric Eel" noemen.
Wil je ondertussen al wat spelen met docker kan je wel een jail opzetten.
Zie: https://github.com/Jip-Hop/jailmaker
naaitsab @ThibautK13 juli 2024 11:20
Ben toch wel benieuwd waarom ze zo blijven stuntelen met de Docker ondersteuning. Zou graag willen overstappen van Synology naar een custom-build NAS. Gezien Synology qua hardware ontwikkeling van de DS lijn al zo'n beetje 5 jaar stil staat. Echter zo lang de Docker support nog niet goed is en ook vooral blijft werken zonder kunst- en vliegwerk, wacht ik nog wel even.
ThibautK @naaitsab13 juli 2024 11:58
Het beleid van truenas valt niet echt te begrijpen.
Er was reeds docker ondersteuning in vorige releases tot bluefin. Dan droppen ze docker met dragonfish. Nu gaan ze weer het omgekeerde doen. 8)7
naaitsab @ThibautK13 juli 2024 12:14
Dit soort acties maakt ze in ieder geval geen serieuze partij voor commercieel gebruik. Of eigenlijk gebruik in zijn algemeen. Zou een beetje zijn als Windows bij de volgende grote update ineens ondersteuning voor SMB zou verwijderen. Elk OS wat een grote focus heeft op NAS moet tegenwoordig toch wel container/Docker ondersteuning hebben. De tussen"oplossingen" om toch containers te kunnen draaien waren natuurlijk ook ronduit kansloos.

Proxmox is ook nog een alternatief maar omdat dit een pure hypervisor is zit je wel met een redelijk zware overhead omdat je de NAS software als VM/container moet draaien. Dus voor een thuis-NAS niet echt geschikt als je stroomgebruik/warmte wilt beperken.
ThibautK @naaitsab13 juli 2024 12:21
Zeker, heb sinds die aankondiging exact hetzelfde al gedacht. Ze maken het zichzelf ook wat te moeilijk vind ik. Geef gewoon de mogelijk tot docker of k3s en een keuze naar een management systeem (portainer, dockge) en daarmee basta. Laat de gebruiker dan zijn ding doen met reeds bestaande repo's (linuxserver, bitnami, ..) .Maar laat het dan voor wat het is.
Buiten het 'apps' gedeelte is de rest wel redelijk stabiel gebleven.
Heb de indruk dat ze apps eerder als een speeltuin beschouwen.
aadje93 @naaitsab13 juli 2024 12:50
truenas scale is dan ook niet bedoeld voor productie, dat is truenas enterprise. De scale/core is gewoon eenzelfde systeem als proxmox. Succes ermee, bugs horen we graag en de rest zoek je zelf maar uit onderling met de community. Ze bieden het gratis aan zodat bug rapporten gebruikt kunnen worden voor hun enterprise channel.
aadje93 @naaitsab13 juli 2024 12:48
gewoon een VM draaien met een disk ruimte die je intern via NFS deelt. Ja het is iets omslachtiger en iets meer resources gebruik maar ik draai al sinds truenas (wat nu core is) gewoon op die manier docker en het werkt perfect. Ja qua management etc is het native misschien iets beter, maar als je dat nodig gaat hebben moet je niet eens naar truenas willen kijken maar gewoon proxmox oid gaan gebruiken.

Draaien bij mij een kleine 50 docker stacks in een VM en gaat perfect.
naaitsab @aadje9313 juli 2024 13:01
Als ik je goed begrijp draai je Proxmox met een ZFS diskset welke je via NFS deelt. Als VM draai je TrueNAS puur voor filesharing die de NFS share gebruikt en daarnaast andere VM's/Containers? Die waarschijnlijk ook weer met de TrueNAS VM communiceren voor data.

Heb je ook nog gekeken naar het verschil in 'kwaliteit' van ZFS tussen Proxmox en TrueNAS? Daar heb je natuurlijk aardig wat opties en vinkjes als je de diepte in gaat. Waarbij als je dingen niet goed doet je aardig de mist in kan gaan. Zoals Linustech een paar jaar geleden heeft gemerkt toen hun dataset corrupt raakte door een verkeerde config.
aadje93 @naaitsab13 juli 2024 13:25
ik draai zelf een VM op truenas met daarin dus docker/portainer setup waar ik alles in regel. Op truenas heb ik gewoon een dataset gemaakt welke ik via NFS alleen intern op de host deel (ip wat niet aan netwerk poort gekoppeld is en dus alleen voor de eigen VM's bereikbaar is via de virtuele bridge die truenas voor je maakt)

Eigenlijk draaien er 2 datasets, 1 is een "raid 1" van 2x M2 voor hoge iops waar de vm zelf op draait samen met nog wat test VM's en dus de main disk voor iops intensieve operaties (niet heel veel in mijn geval)

En dan een nfs share die alleen intern bereikbaar is op de grote bulk opslag pool welke ik ook via samba extern kan bereiken om zo bijvoorbeeld mijn documenten digitalisatie mogelijk te maken door hier een sub-map te maken die 777 is waar ik documenten kan droppen welke dan door 1 van de docker stacks opgepikt word en verplaatst word en verwerkt word.

1. je zit niet vast aan het ge-jo-jo van truenas developpers. Truecharts was in het begin een draak met snapshots etc, letterlijk duizenden snapshots als je de een taak had die alles snapshotte.
2. je kunt makkelijk resources "knijpen" mocht je dat willen zodat je NAS performance niet lijd onder de docker host (als het goed is moet dit natuurlijk in native docker ook te regelen zijn)
3. in het geval een docker een escape doet zitten ze nog steeds in een VM en niet direct op je NAS OS.
4. De cool factor van een VM draaien :+

En het is in feite maar enkele stappen extra vergleken met "native" op de host draaien, VM maken, een NFS share maken in truenas en deze delen ipv direct op de truenas host draaien. En in je VM dan even een regeltje maken dat de NFS share dus automatisch gekoppeld word bij opstart.

Ja performance zal logischerwijs minder zijn dan native docker draaien* maar als dat een probleem word kun je beter niet meer met truenas proberen je VM's te draaien gezien truenas al een draak van een OS is wat resources gebruikt. Zet dan een simpel debian machine op voor je docker, of draai proxmox om het iets gemakkelijker te maken.

Truenas scale draai ik zelf omdat het gewoon voor mij "goed genoeg" is en uiteindelijk zuiniger draait qua stroomverbruik doordat truenas " toch al draaide" voor de NAS doeleinden en ik daarnaast dus een proxmox server had draaien toen scale er nog niet was.

Met scale is de VM mogelijkheid voor mij voldoende en draait er dus 1 vm waar alle docker naartoe verhuist is (dat was echt zo gebeurd omdat dat op proxmox alle persistent storage al op de truenas machine stond via de NFS share dus daar was niets veranderd). En daarnaast wat losse VMs voor test doel einden, beetje hobby etc.
naaitsab @aadje9313 juli 2024 15:08
Ah op die manier. Ik dacht dat je Proxmox draaide met TrueNAS en docker als VM's/containers op Proxmox. Wat je schetst had ik zelf ook ingedachte. Niet al te zware CPU op een micro ATX bordje met flink wat RAM. Dan 2 RAID SSD's voor cache en de bulk in ZFS "RAID6" HDD's.

'Electric Eel' lijkt wel aardig wat stappen te zetten om de 'apps' daadwerkelijk nuttig te maken en niet langer een hobbybob brouwsel. https://forums.truenas.co...lectric-eel-and-apps/5409
Kan in ieder geval geen kwaad omdat nog even af te wachten. De Synology pruttelt nog prima en zo lang ik nog geen 5 of 10GB actief heb thuis is de snelheid ook nog toereikend.
wim1928 @naaitsab15 juli 2024 10:59
Ja, oude troep bij Synology en ik koop het voorlopig ook niet en het duurt zo niet lang meer en ze zijn ter ziele, het lijkt wel of ze dat zelf ook al weten.
Echnon @ThibautK12 juli 2024 23:13
Wel een beetje vervelend dat ze met k3s stoppen en daardoor het drama met Truecharts.
relativity @Echnon13 juli 2024 07:51
Ik zit daardoor ook nog op de oudere versie. Nu is het aanbod van true charts verder wel top, echter vind ik de support via discord wel zwaar ruk.

Buiten dat vind ik truenas wel echt een geweldig systeem. Draai het al jaren en nog nooit echt problemen mee gehad. In de Core tijd wel met jails en updaten...
Giesber @Verwijderd14 juli 2024 10:56
Ik heb al docker images draaien sinds ik van Truenas Core naar Scale gegaan ben eind vorig jaar, op 23.10 (Cobia).

Je kan toch gewoon een docker image ingeven als je naar 'apps -> discover apps -> custom app' gaat? Smokeping had ik op 5 minuten aan het draaien (volledig geconfigureerd) op die manier.

Die draaien wel op een Kubernetes cluster, maar is dat een probleem?

Ik heb overigens wel geleerd om weg te blijven van derde partij oplossingen zoals Truecharts. IxSystems houdt er niet altijd rekening mee in hun roadmap, en da's eigenlijk maar logisch ook. Waardoor je dus problemen kan hebben bij een major update. Maar voor hun eigen applicaties verzorgen ze (nagenoeg) altijd een propere migratie oplossing.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Giesber op 22 juli 2024 14:12]

Zettie 12 juli 2024 20:55
Is er veel verschil met OpenMediaVault? Dat is ook gebaseerd op Debian.
AvWijk @Zettie13 juli 2024 00:04
OpenMediaVault vraagt stukken minder resources, die kun je al op een toaster draaien waarbij TrueNAS toch wel 16 GB RAM nodig heeft voor ZFS. OMV is wel stukken meer clunky, heeft een programmer-centric UX en is nogal instabiel. Heb meerdere installaties al gesloopt door gewoon via de UI updates of OMV extras te draaien, iets wat veel beter zou werken als het geintegreerd in OMV was.
Kortom, bouw je een serieuzere NAS met meer dan 16 GB RAM ga voor TrueNAS.
arnovr @AvWijk13 juli 2024 14:34
Ik gebruik zelf truenas op 16gb en 3 2tb disks en stuk of 10 Docker containers. Ik heb zelf niet echt last van memory problemen. Maar ze adviseren zeker meer
AvWijk @arnovr14 juli 2024 00:02
Bedoelde ook gewoon om een hele simpele NAS te draaien. Daar zou je echt geen 16 Gb ram nodig voor moeten hebben. Ik draaide een debian fileserver op een oude Compaq pentium 3 met 256mb
SilentDecode @Zettie12 juli 2024 20:59
Dat kan je beter met je eigen research doen. Het ligt er maar net aan wat je gebruikt en wat je fijner vind.
duderuud 12 juli 2024 18:50
Update liep hier zonder problemen
punishedbrains 12 juli 2024 19:53
Hier ook geen problemen, wel altijd confuratie downloaden voor de update. Ze hebben geloof ik wel de tijd genomen voor het SSH lek.

[Reactie gewijzigd door punishedbrains op 22 juli 2024 14:12]


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