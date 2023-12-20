Software-update: TrueNAS Scale 23.10.1

TrueNAS Scale logo (79 pix) iXsystems heeft een update voor versie 23.10 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Cobia genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI, wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht staan hieronder.

Notable changes:
  • Reported issues involving cached Web UI artifacts are addressed in 23.10.1 (NAS-124602). After updating, clear the browser cache (Ctrl+F5) before logging in to SCALE. This ensures stale data doesn’t interfere with loading the SCALE UI.
  • OpenZFS is updated to version 2.2.2 to fix a data integrity issue discovered in that project (NAS-125541). While this bug has been present in OpenZFS for many years, this issue has not been found to impact any TrueNAS systems to date. See this TrueNAS Community announcement for more details.
  • The ZFS block cloning feature is temporarily disabled in 23.10.1. This is being done out of an abundance of caution while the OpenZFS project conducts additional testing. While re-enabling this feature is anticipated in a future 23.10 release, SCALE nightly builds continue to have ZFS block cloning enabled for experimentation and testing.
  • Exporting Netdata reporting metrics to a third party database (Graphite) is now supported (NAS-123668).
  • The Linux kernel is updated to version 6.1.63 (NAS-125309).
  • All network interface hardware addresses persist at upgrade to address a name change some TrueNAS Enterprise system NICs experience when upgrading from TrueNAS SCALE Bluefin to TrueNAS SCALE Cobia (NAS-124679).
  • The deprecated Use System Dataset option in System Settings > Advanced > Syslog is removed (WebUI PR #9026).
  • Improved sorting and filtering of replace disk search results (NAS-124732).
  • Fix issue with immutable fields preventing additional storage configuration for applications (NAS-125196).
  • The only install option supported by the 23.10.1 (Cobia) ISO installer is a clean installation. The ISO installer Upgrade Install and Fresh Install options are removed. Only the Fresh Install behavior is supported by the SCALE 23.10.1 (and later versions) ISO file. Continue to use the TrueNAS SCALE update process to seamlessly upgrade from one SCALE major version to another.

Click here for the full changelog of completed tickets that are included in the 23.10.1 release.

Ongoing Issues
  • Importing a designated ix-applications pool does not start the installed applications. This is targeted for resolution in the SCALE 23.10.2 maintenance release.

TrueNAS Scale

Versienummer 23.10.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website iXsystems
Download https://www.truenas.com/download-truenas-scale/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-12-2023 14:50
18 • submitter: patviev

20-12-2023 • 14:50

18

Submitter: patviev

Bron: iXsystems

Update-historie

27-07 TrueNAS Scale 25.10.5 0
19-06 TrueNAS Scale 25.10.4 8
09-05 TrueNAS Scale 25.10.3.1 2
15-04 TrueNAS Scale 25.10.3 5
02-'25 TrueNAS Scale 24.10.2 3
12-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.10.1 5
10-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.10 7
09-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.04.2.1 14
07-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.04.2 22
05-'24 TrueNAS Scale 24.04.1 5
Meer historie

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TrueNAS Scale

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TrueNAS Core 13.3 wordt laatste BSD-versie, Linux-versie wordt standaard
TrueNAS Core 13.3 wordt laatste BSD-versie, Linux-versie wordt standaard Nieuws van 22 maart 2024
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Reacties (18)

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Cybergamer 20 december 2023 15:13
Een geweldige basis om een NAS op te zetten! Zelf ik heb het draaien in een kleine Apevia X-Qpack met 3 HDD brackets/lades voor data, 3 SSD's intern voor systeem en apps. Een of andere mATX board met 16GB RAM en een Intel Core i3-6100.

Ik heb er een paar dockers op draaien (een ervan is een Nextcloud image), werkt allemaal lekker stabiel. Owja, en de NAS functionaliteit is ook erg fijn erbij. :)

EDIT: @psygarden Ik draai Scale, Core heeft een heel andere basis. Die heb ik eerst getest maar beviel mij eigenlijk al meteen niet, ik denk dat het te maken heeft dat die FreeBSD based is. Linux ben ik toch meer bekend mee (en heeft naar mijn idee veel beter/meer support).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybergamer op 22 juli 2024 18:21]

psygarden @Cybergamer20 december 2023 15:38
Bij mij stoppen de plugins te werken bij elke update van Freenas (core) en ben ik vervolgens weer een uur of 2 bezig met het herstellen van de netwerkconfiguratie van de plugins :/
Squixx @psygarden20 december 2023 15:55
yep..

Dit is een stuk minder op scale, gezien alles gewoon linux/docker based is
AvWijk @Squixx20 december 2023 17:58
Ik draai Scale, maar hoezo zijn de apps/plugins hier anders dan? Ik heb (nog) geen docker dingen geconfigureerd maar draai wel wat basis apps.
robpizza @AvWijk21 december 2023 11:57
Volgensmij gebruikt Core 'Jails' en gebruikt Scale Docker/Kubernetes en dus LinuxContainers.

Zie ook Core: https://www.ixsystems.com...loads/2021/09/tn-blog.png
Zie ook Scale: https://www.servethehome....cale-Features-800x490.jpg
AvWijk @robpizza21 december 2023 14:51
Ik kan gewoon apps installeren uit het linkermenu
robpizza @AvWijk21 december 2023 15:12
Dat wel, maar volgensmij werkt het onderwater allemaal op FreeBSD ipv Linux. Geen idee hoe het intussen met app support zit, maar toen ik nog op Core zat liep ik geregeld tegen problemen aan met stabiliteit, daarom destijds de keuze gemaakt om te switchen naar Scale. Verder heb ik daar ook geen verstand van :)
AvWijk @robpizza21 december 2023 17:08
Sowieso vind ik Scale tot nu toe veelbelovend. Als de app of docker niet voor mij zou werken kan ik zonder problemen een VM aanmaken waarop het draait. Win win
mrmrmr @Cybergamer20 december 2023 18:07
De keuze van het moederbord en de processorgeneratie zijn cruciaal bij een NAS.

Een server kost € 15 per Watt (5 jaar altijd aan). Een zuinig 10th/11th gen moederbord is een goede keuze. Tegen die tijd hebben diverse fabrikanten eindelijk ontdekt hoe ze een zuinig bord/BIOS kunnen maken. Voor specifieke modellen is 6th gen t/m 9 gen ook goed (ASRock DeskMini, Fujitsu). Die kunnen ruim onder 10W draaien exclusief hard disks. ConsumentenSSD's hebben vaak een verwaarloosbaar verbruik. Zie zuinige server topic.

De energiebesparing is dus al snel groter dan de waarde van een oud systeem. Het verkeerde oude systeem kost teveel (20-30W en meer).
inhico 20 december 2023 15:48
Werkt dit fijner dan OpenMediaVault?
StormRider @inhico20 december 2023 16:03
Ik heb nu beide draaien:

Openmediavault:
- Mogelijk met een Raspberri Pi 5 met m2 slots.
- Extreem eenvoudige handleidingen beschikbaar.
Nadeel: elke wijziging moet je opslaan waarna het systeem tijdelijk niet beschikbaar is.

Treunas Scale:
- Plugins middels docker
- Wijzigingen direct doorvoeren en werkt heerlijk snel. Maar vereist ook zwaardere hardware.

Zodra beide systemen werken maakt het wat betreft snelheid weinig uit. Uiteindelijk loop je toch snel tegen de snelheid van het lokale netwerk aan. Docker middels scale is dan een leuke bijkomstigheid. Als zou ik zelf eerder een Pi ernaast draaien voor de stabiliteit.

Een andere goedkope oplossing kan zijn:
- 2e hands Synology helemaal dicht bouwen.
- 2e hands PIVPN om hem extern te beanderen. Dan ben je voor 100,- klaar.
Heerlijk stabiele oplossing.

[Reactie gewijzigd door StormRider op 22 juli 2024 18:21]

inhico @StormRider20 december 2023 17:06
Dank u.
Moet me er wat meer in verdiepen. Ik heb nu gewoon een thuisserver met Ubuntu server en dat doet alles wat ik nodig heb. Maar wil wel eens wat gaan experimenteren.
magician2000 @inhico21 december 2023 00:27
Je kunt TrueNAS ook als VM installeren. Om te testen is dat prima. Om te gebruiken wordt het (nog) afgeraden.

Ik hoop binnenkort mijn testsysteem op te bouwen (fysiek, geen VM) om mee te testen en te beoordelen of dit beter (of minimaal net zo goed) werkt als mijn huidige NAS.
AvWijk @StormRider20 december 2023 18:01
Pi en gebruiken als NAS = error bij mij. Waarom zou je dat willen? Dingen zijn overpriced, hebben geen aan/uit knop, en vooral geen SATA aansluitingen. Ik denk dat iedere gratis curbside PC het beter doet dan een raspberry pi, en je kan er ook nog eens interne harde schijven in kwijt. Als t een oude Xeon rackserver is ofzo kun je qua energiegebruik beter een super low power Atom bordje halen van V&A maar zelfs dat is maar 1/10 van de prijs van een Pi.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AvWijk op 22 juli 2024 18:21]

J_C @inhico20 december 2023 15:56
Het is zeker intuïtiever en heeft ook (veel) meer build in opties maar het vereist ook zwaardere hardware
AvWijk @inhico20 december 2023 17:55
100%. Nadeel 1 van OMV is de clunky interface, twee is de stabiliteit.

Ik heb meerdere instanties gehad waarbij ik OMV heel makkelijk sloopte na simpelweg applyen van updates. Ook is 'OMV extras' niet standaard inbegrepen terwijl dat echt wel een must is. Soms sloop je zelf je installatie door installatie van OMV extras..

Enigste voordeel wat ik kan bedenken van OMV is de super lage systeemeisen. Door ZFS heb je met TrueNAS wel 16 GB of meer RAM nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AvWijk op 22 juli 2024 18:21]

AvWijk 20 december 2023 17:57
TrueNAS-SCALE-23.10.1 vlot kunnen toepassen op mijn oudere installatie. Ging een stuk vlotter en sneller dan OMV.
tuxie6 22 december 2023 21:25
Kubernetics slurpt cpu, 6% idle, geen actieve containers ( k3s-server) hebben jullie daar ook last van? dit schijnt in versie 1.28 verholpen te zijn.
Na systemctl stop k3s-server 0.1% idle

[Reactie gewijzigd door tuxie6 op 22 juli 2024 18:21]


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