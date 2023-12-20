iXsystems heeft een update voor versie 23.10 van TrueNAS Scale uitgebracht, ook wel Cobia genaamd. Met TrueNAS kan een computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Waar TrueNAS Core gebaseerd is op FreeBSD, gebruikt TrueNAS Scale Debian als basis en bevat het onder meer een HCI , wat het mogelijk maakt om virtuele machines te gebruiken en applicaties in containers te draaien. Overige verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht staan hieronder.

Reported issues involving cached Web UI artifacts are addressed in 23.10.1 (NAS-124602). After updating, clear the browser cache ( Ctrl + F5 ) before logging in to SCALE. This ensures stale data doesn’t interfere with loading the SCALE UI.

+ ) before logging in to SCALE. This ensures stale data doesn’t interfere with loading the SCALE UI. OpenZFS is updated to version 2.2.2 to fix a data integrity issue discovered in that project (NAS-125541). While this bug has been present in OpenZFS for many years, this issue has not been found to impact any TrueNAS systems to date. See this TrueNAS Community announcement for more details.

The ZFS block cloning feature is temporarily disabled in 23.10.1. This is being done out of an abundance of caution while the OpenZFS project conducts additional testing. While re-enabling this feature is anticipated in a future 23.10 release, SCALE nightly builds continue to have ZFS block cloning enabled for experimentation and testing.

Exporting Netdata reporting metrics to a third party database (Graphite) is now supported (NAS-123668).

The Linux kernel is updated to version 6.1.63 (NAS-125309).

All network interface hardware addresses persist at upgrade to address a name change some TrueNAS Enterprise system NICs experience when upgrading from TrueNAS SCALE Bluefin to TrueNAS SCALE Cobia (NAS-124679).

The deprecated Use System Dataset option in System Settings > Advanced > Syslog is removed (WebUI PR #9026).

Improved sorting and filtering of replace disk search results (NAS-124732).

Fix issue with immutable fields preventing additional storage configuration for applications (NAS-125196).

The only install option supported by the 23.10.1 (Cobia) ISO installer is a clean installation. The ISO installer Upgrade Install and Fresh Install options are removed. Only the Fresh Install behavior is supported by the SCALE 23.10.1 (and later versions) ISO file. Continue to use the TrueNAS SCALE update process to seamlessly upgrade from one SCALE major version to another.

Click here for the full changelog of completed tickets that are included in the 23.10.1 release.