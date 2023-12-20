De tweede bètarelease van Kodi versie 21.0 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 21.0, die de codenaam Omega draagt, wordt nu van de upstream-ffmpeg 6.0 gebruikgemaakt, wat het bijwerken van ffmpeg in de toekomst eenvoudiger maakt. Verder is er ondersteuning voor NFS versie 4 en zijn in bijna alle onderdelen verbeteringen aangebracht. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

A few dependencies have been bumped ( openssl , python ) as part of the normal update process.

@jjd-uk has made a fix for Shift view overlays (more info).

Media flags for music have been added to Estuary by @jjd-uk as well (more info).

A change was made by @CastagnaIT that narrows the scope of the optional track title providing language specific audio track data. Information regarding this advanced setting can be found on the wiki here.

@rschupp has contributed to the removal of Kodi's use of the library pcrecpp . The use of this was changed to use C++ standard library capabilities.

. The use of this was changed to use C++ standard library capabilities. A fix has been made for when some XML files written by Kodi would add a trailing null character, therefore making the XML invalid.

Several users contributed to compiler warning fixes affecting multiple platforms. Thanks to @CrystalP, @fuzzard, @thexai.

@Rechi has made further fixes to satisfy more static analysis based fixes/warnings.

The FFmpeg library has been updated to 6.0.1 for all platforms that don't use a system-provided FFmpeg version.

@rmrector continues to improve artwork cache handling. PVR images are now handled like most other image types for the caching system.

@ksooo has been fixing further context menu fallout as he endeavours to improve the maintainability and consistency across Kodi's context menus.

A couple of fixes to IPv6 usage by @joseluismarti.

Android: More Dolby Vison updates have been submitted by @quietvoid. The latest fixes playback when some data is not provided by the FFmpeg library, and we would incorrectly categorise it as a different Dolby Vision profile (more info).

Linux: @smp79 has submitted a fix to VDPAU HQ scalers.

macOS: @kambala-decapitator has updated our macOS signing tools to use Apple's newer notarytool . The previous usage of altool was deprecated/shutdown by Apple in November.

Windows: The much-awaited HDR10 support was added for Xbox (@thexai more info). The crash with VC-1 and some MPEG-2 videos when using DXVA decoding was corrected (@thexai more info). A crash when closing Kodi on Xbox has been fixed by @thexai.



@ksooo continues to fix/improve Kodi's PVR system. Multiple fixes for different race conditions were merged for Beta2.

Fix recordings with a path containing a ':' not displayed in recordings window.

@the-black-eagle has added songVideoURL to the InfoTagMusic interface.

xbmc.gui version has been bumped to 5.17 (more info).

version has been bumped to 5.17 (more info). @DeltaMikeCharlie has added infolabels for locale based information (more info).

@enen92 has continued making improvements in the long neglected UPnP feature of Kodi. The ability to serve smartlists via UPnP was added here, as well as a fix to the case where sometimes some UPnP usage to stop before it was started (more info).

@thexai has upgraded what was traditionally an advanced setting regarding Caching to a category in Settings > Services, containing the buffering fine-tuning settings. If you previously used these advanced settings, you will need to make the changes in the normal settings windows to make use of them now. The settings made in advancedsettings.xml are no longer handled (more info, more info).

are no longer handled (more info, more info). More settings were added to control the NFS and SMB chunk size (@thexai https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24019).

The setting Player > Videos > Use Display HDR capabilities was renamed to Adjust display HDR mode and moved next to Adjust refresh rate (@crystalp more info).

After playing more than 5 seconds in a chapter, the Previous chapter action rewinds to the beginning of the chapter for a more intuitive behaviour (@crystalp https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24066).

You can see open issues on our tracker here. However, to call out a couple of specifics, please be aware of the following if you're planning on upgrading: