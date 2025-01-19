Software-update: Kodi 21.2

Kodi logoVersie 21.2 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 21.0, die de codenaam Omega draagt, wordt nu van de upstream-ffmpeg 6.0 gebruikgemaakt, wat het bijwerken van ffmpeg in de toekomst eenvoudiger maakt. Verder is er ondersteuning voor NFS versie 4 en zijn in bijna alle onderdelen verbeteringen aangebracht. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Library/Sources and Management
  • Fixed a bug that ignored images in the ...\season\.actors folder. The \season\.actors folders have been deprecated and all actors are saved in the \TV Show\.actors folder. (forum, PR)
  • Restore performance of movie addition to the library to v20 (Nexus) level (PR)
  • Fixed/improved playback from some UPnP server software (at least UMS and Gerbera. Some NAS UPnP servers are based on UMS under the covers). Playback starts faster and multiple videos can be played consecutively. (PR)
  • Preserve special characters in names of scanned or added movie extras (PR)
  • Replace context menu items 'Set actor/artist thumb' with 'Choose art' to make it possible again to add/and set other artwork, not only thumbnails (PR)
  • Fixed mark watched/unwatched operations missing in certain context menus (PR)
  • Honour importwatchedstate and importresumepoint settings from advancedsettings.xml (PR)
Video
  • Fixed HDR passthrough on video sources with partial or missing display metadata (only GL/GLES platforms) (PR)
  • Fixed HDR to SDR tone mapping on video sources with partial or missing display metadata (only GL/GLES platforms) (PR)
  • Fixed possible incorrect picture metadata if playing different HDR videos without stopping the previous one and the videos had different HDR metadata (all platforms) (PR)
  • Fixed on Blu-Ray discs some BD-j menu items not displaying correctly due to multi-thread timing issues (PR)
  • Fixed deletion of bookmarks in video if the video has also chapters (PR)
Music
  • Fixed an issue with the last track duration of some albums stored in mka containers (PR)
Plugins
  • Fixed missing context menu entries for plugin-provided items (PR)
Filesystem
  • Restored the ability of enter credentials when browsing SMB shares (only POSIX platforms) (PR)
  • Updated cURL to 8.10.0 to fix issues with FTP TLS sources (PR)
PVR
  • EPG search fixes (PR)
  • Fixed resume points for recordings not honoured (PR)
  • Fixed 'User has no access / server' error if broadcasts have been shifted (PR)
  • Fixed default select action 'show info' for PVR items (PR)
Skin/GUI
  • Added Donation tab in System Settings (PR)
  • In preparation for our next major release, we've been updating the translation strings in all 78 of our binary add-ons (audio, inputstream, peripheral, screensaver, vfs, visualisation...). These updates have now all been backported to this release, so there's a bonus of a year's worth of fixes and improvements here.
Android
  • Greatly improved joystick support on Android (PR)
  • Fixed possible crash when getInterfaceName method returns null (PR)
  • Fixed resuming paused media playback not working via play/pause media key press (PR)
  • Fixed black screen when resuming app from minimised state (PR)
Linux
  • Fixed memory corruption when high quality video scalers are used (PR)
  • Fixed possible infinite loop when using GBM and a DRM Atomic Commit fails (PR)
  • Fixed windowed Kodi becoming larger on every start when running on Wayland with a scale factor (PR)
OSX
  • Fixed crash when trying to detect optical media (PR)
Windows
  • Fixed the crash issue that occurred when accessing the computer using Remote Desktop Protocol (PR)
  • Fixed the ability of the built-in WOL feature to wake up servers (PR)
  • Fixed the potential crash occurred when the system contained environment variables name with a length of more than 64 characters (PR)
  • Fixed HDR feature did not work on Windows 11 24H2 under some circumstances (PR)
  • Improved support for WCG displays on Windows 11 24H2 (PR)

Kodi "Omega"

Versienummer 21.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-01-2025 10:00
21 • submitter: danmark_ori

19-01-2025 • 10:00

21

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

01-'25 Kodi 21.2 21
09-'24 Kodi 21.1 24
04-'24 Kodi 21.0 69
03-'24 Kodi 20.5 6
03-'24 Kodi 21.0 bèta 3 1
02-'24 Kodi 20.4 34
01-'24 Kodi 20.3 11
12-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 2 4
10-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 1 35
07-'23 Kodi 20.2 8
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Reacties (21)

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Bierkameel 19 januari 2025 10:58
Net gepugrade op mijn Nvidia Shield Pro, jammer dat dat lelijke bootscreen niet word gefixed, het lijkt net een corrupt plaatje.
EdRNiemeeens @Bierkameel19 januari 2025 13:57
Als je een afbeelding genaamd Splash.jpg in de map special://home/media/ (op the Shield is dat ~/internal/Android/data/org.xbmc.kodi/files/.kodi/media/) zet, dan wordt die gebruikt als bootscreen.
Harkelaar @EdRNiemeeens19 januari 2025 16:12
Dat lukt niet op een Google streamer of CCwGTV (no permission). Iemand hier een workaround voor?
EdRNiemeeens @Harkelaar19 januari 2025 16:34
Naar bestandsbeheer in kodi gaan en dan eerst de special://home/ toevoegen als locatie, dan een map genaamd media in die map maken (als die nog niet bestaat) en dan de Splash.jpg met bestandsbeheer daarheen kopieren. Anders een klein scriptje maken en dat door kodi zelf laten doen? De special://home/media/-map is onderdeel van het programma zelf dus zou bereikbaar/bewerkbaar moeten zijn door kodi zelf.
Harkelaar @EdRNiemeeens19 januari 2025 17:02
nice. weer wat geleerd. En gelukt ook met alt splash.jpg. top
GeeBee @Bierkameel19 januari 2025 16:15
Android/data/org.xbmc.kodi/files/kodi/media
en dan Splash.png toevoegen.

Schijnt te werken, niet getest.
@EdRNiemeeens is het met me eens ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeeBee op 19 januari 2025 16:16]

EdRNiemeeens @GeeBee19 januari 2025 16:28
Splash.jpg niet Splash.png :).
Eventueel kun je de splash van kodi ook uitzetten door in een advancedsettings.xml met daarin <splash>false</splash>
in de userdata-map te zetten.
Op LibreELEC en aanverwanten kan je middels een "oemsplash.png" (dus daar wel een .png) ook nog de 1e splashscreen van het os vervangen.die moet je dan op de root van de (fat)partitie zetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door EdRNiemeeens op 19 januari 2025 16:35]

LaTiNo156 @Bierkameel19 januari 2025 11:38
Oh is dat intended? Ik dacht ook dat er iets mis was 😄
TommyL0204 @Bierkameel19 januari 2025 13:10
Bijzonder bootscreen inderdaad. Maar zal wel wachten zijn op Kodi 22 voor ze dat weer een keer aanpassen
Prozpect @Bierkameel19 januari 2025 11:18
Daar kan ik me ook aan storen idd.
oef! 19 januari 2025 11:03
Als LG tv bezitters zich avontuurlijk voelen: met een gratis aan te vragen developer account is/was het (heb het een paar maanden geleden gechecked) mogelijk om Kodi voor WebOS te installeren. Google is je vriend.

Kodi liep heel aardig op mijn g3, uit mijn hoofd week de ervaring niet ver af van de Android tv versie.
I_am_I @oef!19 januari 2025 11:48
Ik heb het inderdaad gedaan, maar blijf problemen houden met geluid via versterker. De ene keer wel geluid, de andere keer weer niet. DTS doet sowieso niks. Aan- en uitzetten van passthrough maakt niks uit. Ik gebruik nu weer mijn Xiaomi tv stick. Daar gaat het wel goed mee.
AndreStarTrek @I_am_I20 januari 2025 10:46
DTS doet niks omdat je waarschijnlijk net als ik een TV heb waar LG geen DTS licentie voor afgenomen heb.

Daar kwam ik pas een jaar na ik de de tv had gekocht achter, toen ik arc wilde gebruiken.

Puur schoftige van LG en er is geen mogelijkheid om die licentie achteraf als nog af te nemen.
Harkelaar @oef!19 januari 2025 17:42
Dit is op mijn G3 buggy as hell. Geen aanrader. Geen of wegvallend geluid, crasht voortdurend in combi met bibliotheek (met sql) op NAS. Heeft ook niet echt prio bij Kodi heb ik de indruk.
drakiesoft @oef!19 januari 2025 20:24
Of gewoon je lg rooten. Xplay App is veel beter als je je eigen films van een nas met plex server wil draaien.
Maverick2001 19 januari 2025 11:48
Merk op mijn Android TV (los van deze update) dat ik soms eerst mijn Cache van de App moet wissen om Kodi weer te kunnen gebruiken. Ook verdwijnen soms spontaan de instellingen.
Xander2 @Maverick200119 januari 2025 19:41
Klinkt als een smartcleaner app die de settings weggooit. Misschien prefs naar een andere map verplaatsen?
arnova @Maverick200120 januari 2025 09:53
Is een bekend probleem op Android. Heb ook regelmatig met mijn Google-TV dat de instellingen opeens weg zijn. Is helaas niet zoveel aan te doen, voor zover ik weet.
drakiesoft 19 januari 2025 11:01
Performance UI en touch screen functionaliteit is nog steeds belabberd.
Rocketman 21 januari 2025 09:10
Een indrukwekkende lijst van verbeteringen, toch maar even afwachten of mijn Nvidia Shield tv pro content vanuit mijn nas foutloos gaat weergeven. Net als velen erger ik me ook aan dat buggy startscreen.
Rocketman 21 januari 2025 12:23
Deze versie speelt nu eindelijk bluray bestanden foutloos af vanuit mijn Synology 423+ naar de Nvidia Shield tv pro.

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