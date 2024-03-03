Software-update: Kodi 20.5

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 20.5 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardwaredecoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1-codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze vijfde update kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Input
  • Reverted a number of controller changes that caused massive failures on Android devices. Input handling will now be the same as what was available in 20.3.
Android
  • Some great detective work was done for a fix that meant Kodi would close the app during potential colour mode changes.
  • A backport that intends to bring Nexus inline with Omega behaviour for AudioTrack on Android. This means that some device users will need to add an extra setting to their AdvancedSettings.xml file. Details can be seen at https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24729.
Linux iOS/tvOS
  • A change that wasn't actually in Kodi's codebase, but a fix nonetheless, means that the inputstream.ffmpegdirect addon is now available to the iOS/tvOS release debs.

... plus, of course, some behind-the-scenes fixes and updates for e.g. library versions.

Kodi "Nexus"

Versienummer Kodi 20.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (6)

Ome Ernst 3 maart 2024 14:00
In de nightlies van 21.0 zit ook al updaten van de EEPROM. En die zijn wmb stabiel genoeg voor dagelijks gebruik.
joker1977 @Ome Ernst3 maart 2024 14:46
Wat bedoel je precies? Kodi is multi-platform en EEPROM suggereert hardware. Welke hardware zou Kodi de EEPROM van moeten updaten ? Of bedoel je misschien een update van een CoreElec oid ?
Ome Ernst @joker19773 maart 2024 18:57
De EEPROM van de Rpi5.
Shanquish 3 maart 2024 18:01
Gelukkig, ik had behoorlijk last van de input bug die in 20.4 zat, daarmee kon ik kodi die geïnstalleerd is op mijn nvidia shield niet meer behoorlijk bedienen met de logitech harmony
Rocketman 4 maart 2024 13:44
Ik ondervind hier vastlopers met het afspelen van DTS audio bestanden vanuit mijn NAS en dat is nieuw sinds v20.5.

