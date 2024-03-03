Versie 20.5 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardwaredecoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1-codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze vijfde update kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Input Reverted a number of controller changes that caused massive failures on Android devices. Input handling will now be the same as what was available in 20.3. Android Some great detective work was done for a fix that meant Kodi would close the app during potential colour mode changes.

A backport that intends to bring Nexus inline with Omega behaviour for AudioTrack on Android. This means that some device users will need to add an extra setting to their AdvancedSettings.xml file. Details can be seen at https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/24729. Linux Branding colours have been added to the metainfo file so that they can be used by things like the Flathub store. Info about this can be seen at the Flathub blog post https://docs.flathub.org/blog/introducing-app-brand-colors/. iOS/tvOS A change that wasn't actually in Kodi's codebase, but a fix nonetheless, means that the inputstream.ffmpegdirect addon is now available to the iOS/tvOS release debs. ... plus, of course, some behind-the-scenes fixes and updates for e.g. library versions.