Versie 20.3 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardwaredecoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1-codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze derde update kan hieronder worden gevonden:
Estuary
Game/Retroplayer
- An assortment of fixes for Estuary, including home categories' focus position, alignment of counter labels and Shift view for collections.
- Fixes to the weather layout when busy.
General
- Fixed controllers not assigned to game ports correctly on Android.
- Fixed blue/pink washed out colours on Windows with 10-bit displays.
- Fixed possible crash in Port dialogue box.
- Fixed typo for the mouse middle button in Controller dialogue box.
Music
- A DVD playback fix that resolves unmounted drives not being playable.
- A fix for infinite loops in
CPluginFilethat occurred when using scrapers.
- A fix for a crash that occurred due to Addon settings being destructed in an incorrect order.
- Redact some information from Toast notifications (user/passwords incorrectly being shown).
- A memory leak in context menus was resolved.
- Image cache handling was fixed to correctly regenerate when cached files for JSON API consumers.
Platform Specific
- Music Library: now able to automatically recover if library cleaning was interrupted previously for some reason.
Pictures
- Android
- Fixed (workaround implemented) possible audio out-of-sync in recent AMLogic BSP devices: FireTV Cube 3rd Gen, Homatics Box R 4K Plus, …
- Linux
- VP9 Profile 2 playback failure was fixed.
- A fix for a leak of
EGLFencesin the DRM Prime renderer.
- macOS/iOS
- Fix a crash on Apple Silicon based Macs when pressing the Caps Lock key.
- tvOS
- Fixed: Not persistent binary addons (PVR) settings.
- Windows
- Fixed: 24 Hz refresh rate related to HDR in specific use cases only (when Windows HDR auto-switch is not used).
- Fixed: audio device "WASAPI:default" was listed multiple times in audio device list.
- Fixed: fractional refresh rates 119.88 Hz and higher they were not displayed correctly.
PVR
- An exif parsing regression from v19 was resolved.
UPNP
- Fix TV channel subtitles not displayed on playback start, even when activated in subtitle settings.
- Fix recordings with a path containing a colon (':') not being displayed in recordings window.
Video
- A fix for a crash that occurred when a user added a UPNP source without having UPNP enabled.
- Playback from remote sources (ftp, http, etc.) has been fixed.
- A fix to the default Select action on certain movie-related windows.