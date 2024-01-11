Versie 20.3 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardwaredecoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1-codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze derde update kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Estuary An assortment of fixes for Estuary, including home categories' focus position, alignment of counter labels and Shift view for collections.

Fixes to the weather layout when busy. Game/Retroplayer Fixed controllers not assigned to game ports correctly on Android.

Fixed blue/pink washed out colours on Windows with 10-bit displays.

Fixed possible crash in Port dialogue box.

Fixed typo for the mouse middle button in Controller dialogue box. General A DVD playback fix that resolves unmounted drives not being playable.

A fix for infinite loops in CPluginFile that occurred when using scrapers.

A fix for a crash that occurred due to Addon settings being destructed in an incorrect order.

Redact some information from Toast notifications (user/passwords incorrectly being shown).

A memory leak in context menus was resolved.

Image cache handling was fixed to correctly regenerate when cached files for JSON API consumers. Music Music Library: now able to automatically recover if library cleaning was interrupted previously for some reason. Platform Specific Android Fixed (workaround implemented) possible audio out-of-sync in recent AMLogic BSP devices: FireTV Cube 3rd Gen, Homatics Box R 4K Plus, …

Linux VP9 Profile 2 playback failure was fixed. A fix for a leak of EGLFences in the DRM Prime renderer.

macOS/iOS Fix a crash on Apple Silicon based Macs when pressing the Caps Lock key.

tvOS Fixed: Not persistent binary addons (PVR) settings.

Windows Fixed: 24 Hz refresh rate related to HDR in specific use cases only (when Windows HDR auto-switch is not used). Fixed: audio device "WASAPI:default" was listed multiple times in audio device list. Fixed: fractional refresh rates 119.88 Hz and higher they were not displayed correctly.

Pictures An exif parsing regression from v19 was resolved. PVR Fix TV channel subtitles not displayed on playback start, even when activated in subtitle settings.

Fix recordings with a path containing a colon (':') not being displayed in recordings window. UPNP A fix for a crash that occurred when a user added a UPNP source without having UPNP enabled.

Playback from remote sources (ftp, http, etc.) has been fixed. Video A fix to the default Select action on certain movie-related windows.