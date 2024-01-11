Software-update: Kodi 20.3

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 20.3 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardwaredecoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1-codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze derde update kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Estuary
  • An assortment of fixes for Estuary, including home categories' focus position, alignment of counter labels and Shift view for collections.
  • Fixes to the weather layout when busy.
Game/Retroplayer
  • Fixed controllers not assigned to game ports correctly on Android.
  • Fixed blue/pink washed out colours on Windows with 10-bit displays.
  • Fixed possible crash in Port dialogue box.
  • Fixed typo for the mouse middle button in Controller dialogue box.
General
  • A DVD playback fix that resolves unmounted drives not being playable.
  • A fix for infinite loops in CPluginFile that occurred when using scrapers.
  • A fix for a crash that occurred due to Addon settings being destructed in an incorrect order.
  • Redact some information from Toast notifications (user/passwords incorrectly being shown).
  • A memory leak in context menus was resolved.
  • Image cache handling was fixed to correctly regenerate when cached files for JSON API consumers.
Music
  • Music Library: now able to automatically recover if library cleaning was interrupted previously for some reason.
Platform Specific
  • Android
    • Fixed (workaround implemented) possible audio out-of-sync in recent AMLogic BSP devices: FireTV Cube 3rd Gen, Homatics Box R 4K Plus, …
  • Linux
    • VP9 Profile 2 playback failure was fixed.
    • A fix for a leak of EGLFences in the DRM Prime renderer.
  • macOS/iOS
    • Fix a crash on Apple Silicon based Macs when pressing the Caps Lock key.
  • tvOS
    • Fixed: Not persistent binary addons (PVR) settings.
  • Windows
    • Fixed: 24 Hz refresh rate related to HDR in specific use cases only (when Windows HDR auto-switch is not used).
    • Fixed: audio device "WASAPI:default" was listed multiple times in audio device list.
    • Fixed: fractional refresh rates 119.88 Hz and higher they were not displayed correctly.
Pictures
  • An exif parsing regression from v19 was resolved.
PVR
  • Fix TV channel subtitles not displayed on playback start, even when activated in subtitle settings.
  • Fix recordings with a path containing a colon (':') not being displayed in recordings window.
UPNP
  • A fix for a crash that occurred when a user added a UPNP source without having UPNP enabled.
  • Playback from remote sources (ftp, http, etc.) has been fixed.
Video
  • A fix to the default Select action on certain movie-related windows.

RobertMe 11 januari 2024 07:27
Deze 20.3 versie is schijnbaar gedeeltelijk uitgerold voor Android (TV?). Op mijn NVidia Shield komt deze nu niet verder dan een foutmelding bij het openen ("Cannot download obb" als ik mij niet vergis). Vanuit Kodi kunnen / gaan ze dit niet fixen (PRs voor 21? zijn niet te backporten). Wat wel schijnt te werken is de APK downloaden vanaf de Kodi website en deze met de hand installeren.
Anderen geven aan dat dit met behoud van de data/instellingen is, maar zelf heb ik dit nog niet geprobeerd.
hardware-lover
@RobertMe11 januari 2024 16:21
Je kunt de Android Install addon gebruiken om de 20.2 versie bij te werken naar 20.3. Is als officiële addon vanuit de repository te installeren.
NaN @RobertMe11 januari 2024 08:39
Ha! Dat ("Cannot download obb") had ik hier gisteravond ook! Snapte er al niks meer van.

Nadat ik 2x opnieuw Kodi geïnstalleerd heb, op mijn Shield, werkte het pas weer.

Maar nog steeds 20.2 8)7

[Reactie gewijzigd door NaN op 22 juli 2024 19:55]

HAWK Wizard @RobertMe13 januari 2024 08:35
Had hetzelfde probleem op mijn Shield, maar handmatig de 2.3 apk installeren is inderdaad de oplossing, zie ook mijn post op Reddit. Hele configuratie etc blijft dan gelukkig gewoon werken!

Mijn andere Android TV had dit probleem niet, en is sinds gisteren automatisch op 2.3 gekomen, ik met dezelfde configuratie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HAWK Wizard op 22 juli 2024 19:55]

Pietervs 11 januari 2024 08:39
Sinds de vorige update is de database op mijn Shield weer vernaggeld: alle afleveringen van alle series staan nu volgens Kodi in 1 map.

Kijken of deze al in de Google Play store staat, dan Kodi maar weer eens weggooien, opnieuw installeren en configureren. En dan afwachten hoe lang dat goed blijft gaan: niet de eerste keer dat ik de boel moet resetten ;(
NaN @Pietervs11 januari 2024 11:22
Ik denk niet dat deze al in de Google Play Store staat.

Van de Google Play Store:
"Wat is er nieuw
Changes for Kodi "Nexus" 20.2 can be found at https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/releases/tag/20.2-Nexus"

Meh.
Pietervs @NaN11 januari 2024 11:44
dat is jammer :(

maar dan wacht ik nog maar even.
net even in de Google Play Store gekeken op mijn mobiel. Onder versie informatie staat er "Fix for obb download failure with previous 20.3 release to the playstore". En onder versie staat wel 20.3, bijgewerkt op 10 januari 2024. :)

Dus vanavond maar eens kijken of de Shield die ook ziet.

Edit:
Laatste versie is inderdaad beschikbaar op de Shield.
Database is toch verrot, dus alsnog opnieuw opbouwen ;(

@RaJitsu goed idee, eens kijken hoe ik de configuratie kan exporteren!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pietervs op 22 juli 2024 19:55]

NaN @Pietervs11 januari 2024 13:43
Oh? Klinkt wel als een fix voor dat gekke probleem, ja.

In mijn browser zie ik nog steeds staan wat ik al schreef, Android telefoon heb ik niet.
RaJitsu @Pietervs11 januari 2024 17:59
Als je je setting exporteert op het moment dat het allemaal goed gaat, kun je je iig voor de volgende keer wat tijd besparen.
CH4OS
11 januari 2024 10:38
Nu had ik op mijn Shield (Android TV dus) blijkbaar dat er een update voor Kodi was en daarna was de plugin die ik had geïnstalleerd (PlexMod, fork van de officiële plugin die niet meer onderhouden wordt) opeens weg? Moet de plugin nu dus weer opnieuw gaan installeren, helaas. :(

EDIT: Zo te zien ook even wachten, versie 0.7.4 van deze plugin wordt mogelijk dit weekend released. :) Dan hoef ik niet nog een extra update te doen. ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 22 juli 2024 19:55]

Tweaker_19 11 januari 2024 17:41
Eens kijken of dit een probleem bij mijn ondertiteling weghaalt, al verwacht ik dat toch echt de add-on is die fout zit.

Hier stopt een aflevering vaak na een aantal minuten nadat ik een ondertitel heb gezocht. Blijft zich herhalen totdat ik de add-on weer opnieuw installeer door even bij versie te dubbelklikken op de huidige versie. Geen instelling die verandert, maar het lost wel tijdelijk alle problemen op...

