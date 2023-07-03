Versie 20.2 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardwaredecoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1-codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze tweede update kan hieronder worden gevonden:
Audio
- An assortment of E-AC3 related fixes were backported.
Estuary
- A fix to the Music Viz screen has been made in an endeavour to chase that elusive target of perfection
- Fixes to the seekbar timer when seeking.
Game/Retroplayer
- A fix to a crash by memory exhaustion when some emulators are used.
General
- A whole assortment of fixes were made to fix building Kodi with GCC13.
Platform Specific
-
Android
- A fix for a crash that occurred when >100 jobs where scheduled for the Android TV recommendation channels.
- For some old Android devices that had both MediaTek and Google decoders for some media, a preference to using the Google decoder was put in as the MediaTek decoders fail to play back audio in encrypted streams.
-
Linux
- A PR was reverted that fixes some Linux setups to use the more generic library (GL) rather than the specific GLX library.
-
macOS/iOS
- Fix speech recognition not working (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23341).
-
Windows
- Fixes to HDR playback when windows was already in HDR mode.
- A backported fix for a potential deadlock for Xbox users when using pixel shaders and SW decoding.
PVR
- Fix crash on saved search (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23195).
- Fix last opened group not always restored on Kodi startup (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23165).
Python
- @garbear has backported a fix for setting Picture and Game info via infotags.
- GameInfo has been added to the Player class to allow get/set GameInfoTag data.
- A fix was backported that mainly affected Linux platforms: the path used when searching for modules was appending Kodi script paths at the end of the list, and therefore could potentially find system Python scripts/modules instead of Kodi-specific scripts/modules
Video
- Fix watched/unwatched status not taken into account for items not added to video library when creating playlists (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23398).
- Fix missing watched/unwatched status in Playlist window (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23013).