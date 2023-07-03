Versie 20.2 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardwaredecoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1-codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze tweede update kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Audio An assortment of E-AC3 related fixes were backported. Estuary A fix to the Music Viz screen has been made in an endeavour to chase that elusive target of perfection

Fixes to the seekbar timer when seeking. Game/Retroplayer A fix to a crash by memory exhaustion when some emulators are used. General A whole assortment of fixes were made to fix building Kodi with GCC13. Platform Specific Android A fix for a crash that occurred when >100 jobs where scheduled for the Android TV recommendation channels. For some old Android devices that had both MediaTek and Google decoders for some media, a preference to using the Google decoder was put in as the MediaTek decoders fail to play back audio in encrypted streams.

Linux A PR was reverted that fixes some Linux setups to use the more generic library (GL) rather than the specific GLX library.

macOS/iOS Fix speech recognition not working (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23341).

Windows Fixes to HDR playback when windows was already in HDR mode. A backported fix for a potential deadlock for Xbox users when using pixel shaders and SW decoding.

PVR Fix crash on saved search (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23195).

Fix last opened group not always restored on Kodi startup (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23165). Python @garbear has backported a fix for setting Picture and Game info via infotags.

GameInfo has been added to the Player class to allow get/set GameInfoTag data.

A fix was backported that mainly affected Linux platforms: the path used when searching for modules was appending Kodi script paths at the end of the list, and therefore could potentially find system Python scripts/modules instead of Kodi-specific scripts/modules Video Fix watched/unwatched status not taken into account for items not added to video library when creating playlists (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23398).

Fix missing watched/unwatched status in Playlist window (https://github.com/xbmc/xbmc/pull/23013).