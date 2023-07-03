Software-update: Kodi 20.2

Kodi logo (75 pix) Versie 20.2 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 20.0, die de codenaam Nexus draagt, treffen we onder meer av1-hardwaredecoding aan voor Android en Linux, is er ondersteuning voor inputstream via de av1-codec en is ffmpeg bijgewerkt naar versie 4.4. De changelog voor deze tweede update kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Audio

  • An assortment of E-AC3 related fixes were backported.

Estuary

  • A fix to the Music Viz screen has been made in an endeavour to chase that elusive target of perfection
  • Fixes to the seekbar timer when seeking.

Game/Retroplayer

  • A fix to a crash by memory exhaustion when some emulators are used.

General

  • A whole assortment of fixes were made to fix building Kodi with GCC13.

Platform Specific

  • Android

    • A fix for a crash that occurred when >100 jobs where scheduled for the Android TV recommendation channels.
    • For some old Android devices that had both MediaTek and Google decoders for some media, a preference to using the Google decoder was put in as the MediaTek decoders fail to play back audio in encrypted streams.

  • Linux

    • A PR was reverted that fixes some Linux setups to use the more generic library (GL) rather than the specific GLX library.

  • macOS/iOS

  • Windows

    • Fixes to HDR playback when windows was already in HDR mode.
    • A backported fix for a potential deadlock for Xbox users when using pixel shaders and SW decoding.

PVR

Python

  • @garbear has backported a fix for setting Picture and Game info via infotags.
  • GameInfo has been added to the Player class to allow get/set GameInfoTag data.
  • A fix was backported that mainly affected Linux platforms: the path used when searching for modules was appending Kodi script paths at the end of the list, and therefore could potentially find system Python scripts/modules instead of Kodi-specific scripts/modules

Video

Kodi "Nexus"

Versienummer 20.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Robertdw 3 juli 2023 10:43
Misschien krijg je die kleuter vriendelijk als je lekker met hem gaat spelen, het liefst buiten. :)
TweakerCarlo @Robertdw3 juli 2023 23:03
Dumpert, daar kan je die reacties plaatsen. Jammer dat ik niet mag modereren. Jij wel waarschijnlijk. Het leven is niet eerlijk blijkbaar. Vandaar dat ik nu lijp ben op jou en oprecht het management/beleid van Tweakers.net haat.

OT
Kodi slaat vaak vast op men AMD Ryzen thinkpad na het updaten van Windows 10 naar 11.
Daarvoor ook wel eens, maar nu structureel na elke boot wel een keer, maar dan niet een crash van Kodi.
Nu een totale freeze van Windows 11. Er word niets logged...
Poweroff en dan werkt het weer maar dan ook zonder problemen.
Echter is dat geen oplossing omdat het vrij vervelend is om dan windows weer door te moeten starten, om daarna je controller weer te verbinden en daarna dat punt in de film weer op te zoeken.
Dit gebeurt trouwens op bijna elk Windows systeem waarop ik het inzet.

Kodi is cool met embuary info als het werkt..
Echter vind ik Kodi niet meer cool omdat het door die crashes gewoon niet meer bruikbaar is.

Stel je een vraag met duidelijke info om het probleem te reproduceren op het forum van ze, word je als compleet debiel weggezet omdat er geen logs meegegeven worden.
Zelfs eventvwr geeft niets behalve een powefailure.
Hoedan wel? Het gebeurt niet tijdens Cinebench en prime95...

De Kodi comunity is net als die van Windows tegenwoordig
Stel je vragen in de hoop een goed antwoord te krijgen word je belemmert door hipsters en vegans zonder denkvermogen die denken dat ze het beter weten.

De mensen die het wel weten zijn allang weg van dit programma.

Ik heb daarnaast ook het idee dat als kodi idle is, het loopt te minen.
Een film stopt om 0200 snachts waarna kodi idle gaat.
Sochtends om 0700 bij het opstaan vouw ik men laptop dicht.
Loei heet. Kodi heeft niets gedaan want idle na een film denk je dan.
Zet je die film op pauze dan is het wel goed. Dan stijgt je laptop niet op.

// edit:
  • Stock Kodi
  • Verse windows installatie.
  • Legale films
  • Zonder extra addons
  • Zonder audio passtrough
  • Zonder alle dingen die jij nu gaat aanhalen om je beter te voelen
Kodi lijkt cool maar dat is het helemaal niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TweakerCarlo op 23 juli 2024 13:22]

Robertdw @TweakerCarlo4 juli 2023 10:50
Jammer dat u uw gevoel voor humor tijdens uw worsteling met Kodi blijkbaar heeft verloren. (Kleutervriendelijk tegenover kleuter vriendelijk) En nee ik kan niet modereren. Zou ik misschien wel doen met uw scheldpartij over hipsters en vegans......
Zou natuurlijk weer kunnen vragen waarom u uw kleuters tot 0200 's nachts films laat kijken, maar laat ik dat maar niet doen.
Een tip probeer eens libreelec op bijvoorbeeld een nuc. :)
Rambolinie 3 juli 2023 07:10
deze altijd gebruikt, maar sinds Durex niet meer werkte ( 2 jaar geleden ofzo) ben ik ermee gestopt...
job_h @Rambolinie3 juli 2023 14:17
De Kodi developers zijn stellig anti-piracy, dus die zullen dus blij zijn dat je gestopt bent hun software te gebruiken om illegale streams te kijken :)

Mocht je hun standpunt interessant vinden: https://kodi.tv/article/in-defence-of-our-good-name/

[Reactie gewijzigd door job_h op 23 juli 2024 13:22]

Saekerhett @Rambolinie3 juli 2023 07:52
Lullig dat Durex niet meer werkte, maar met Kodi kun je anders ook prima een zooi kinderfilms groeperen hoor :P
Splorky @Saekerhett3 juli 2023 09:43
Heb Kodi geprobeerd om kleuter vriendelijk te krijgen op een tablet, maar uiteindelijk over gestapt op een andere speler.

Kon de GUI niet foolproof instellen zodat de layout niet vernacheld kon worden door willekeurige mis klikken.

Kioskmode met alleen toegang tot content en verder niets (en dan ook echt helemaal niets) kunnen aanpassen zou wel wat zijn, maar geen skin gevonden die het mooi en goed implementeerde.
jb044 @Saekerhett3 juli 2023 09:00
:D

