Canon heeft voor haar EOS R5 C-systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.0.5.1 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een full-frame-cmos-beeldsensor met 45 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Canon RF-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 89MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:

Firmware Version 1.0.5.1 incorporates the following enhancements:
  1. The following features are enabled when the following lenses are attached: CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S, CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F, CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F, CN8x15 IAS S/E1,:
    • Displaying metadata, such as the model name and the focal distance of the lens attached.
    • Displaying T number.
    • Support for Peripheral Illumination Correction and Chromatic Lens Aberration Correction.
    • Support for Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus(CN8x15 IAS S/E1 only)
    • Support for [Dual Pixel Focus Guide].
  2. The following features are enabled when the following lenses are attached: RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM:
    • Adds a menu to switch lens functions. (Focus Ring, Control Ring, Lens Optical Image Stabilization)
  3. Adds EF lenses compatible with EF-EOS R 0.71x Mount Adapter.
    • CN-E14mm T3.1 L F
    • CN-E20mm T1.5 L F
    • CN-E24mm T1.5 L F
    • CN-E35mm T1.5 L F
    • CN-E50mm T1.3 L F
    • CN-E85mm T1.3 L F
    • CN-E135mm T2.2 L F
    • EF14mm f/2.8L II USM
    • EF24mm f/1.4L II USM
    • EF35mm f/1.4L II USM
    • EF50mm f/1.2L USM
    • EF85mm f/1.2L II USM
    • EF135mm f/2L　USM
  4. Enables left/right switching with one touch when using Magnify. (When recording 8K RAW with VR lens attached.)
  5. Enables magnify during 8K MP4 recording. (Not available when HDMI 4K is output.)
  6. Improves switching time between Video/Photo mode.
  7. Adds Power Saving Mode.
  8. Enhances Clear Scan resolution.
  9. Adds Digital-Teleconverter function. (1.5x /2x /2.5x /3x)
  10. Enables to change WFM size.
  11. Enables to change Vector scope gain by touch.
  12. Enables to change WFM/Vector scope opacity.
  13. Improves AF performance.
    • Enables tracking frame to change variably depending on subject.
    • Enables to detect heads facing sideways or backwards, or in situations such as when wearing a helmet.
    • Enables to select Face via control ring/dial.
  14. Adds [Subject Selection] assignable function via control ring/dial.
  15. Adds [Canon 709 / BT.709] to the Gamma/Color Space in Custom Picture setting.
  16. Adds [CMT 709] in Proxy Rec Color Conversion.
  17. Adds [CMT 709] in View Assist.
  18. Adds [G Gain] in White Balance in Custom Picture settings.
  19. Adds support for 4CH display in audio meter.
  20. Fixes an issue in which the camera is unable to shoot properly under certain conditions in still image mode after having updated the camera firmware to Version 1.0.4.1.
* 1-19 are the changes in Version 1.0.4.1, and 20 is the addition in Version 1.0.5.1.

Caution:
  • Please use an SD/SDHC/SDXC memory card that is 512MB or greater to perform the firmware update.
  • Firmware version 1.0.5.1 is for updating EOS R5 C cameras running firmware version 1.0.0.1 - 1.0.4.1. If your camera's firmware is already version 1.0.5.1, it is not necessary to update the firmware. Once the camera is updated to the latest version, it cannot be restored to a previous version.
  • Please refrain from loading menu settings generated using the most recent firmware version to a product running an old firmware version, as doing so may affect camera operations.
  • Firmware update must be performed in VIDEO mode.

Canon EOS R5 C Zwart

Versienummer 1.0.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Canon
Download https://www.canon.nl/support/consumer/products/cameras/eos-r/eos-r5-c.html?type=firmware
Licentietype Freeware

Bron: Canon

Jan Onderwater 1 juli 2023 16:08
Ik heb een Canon 5D Mark II, op zich een prima camera, maar ik ben absoluut niet tevreden over Canon. 3 jaar en 3 maanden na het introduceren op de markt van deze camera kwam de laatste Firmware update uit. Maar dat er veel meer uit te halen valt en te verbeteren liet magic lantern zien.
mati1983 @Jan Onderwater1 juli 2023 18:30
Ik begrijp wat je zegt en waarschijnlijk zit er ook zeker een kern van waarheid in je betoog, maar anderzijds kan het natuurlijk ook een zeer bewuste stabiliteitskeuze zijn vanuit Canon om bepaalde functionaliteiten/specs niet te implementeren. Vergelijk het met een nieuwe auto, laten we zeggen een leuke BMW 1-serie. Die kun je ook naar een willekeurige handige Harry sturen voor meer vermogen en een hoger koppel, omdat dat uit het blok te slepen valt. Hoe goed dat blok vervolgens over 10 jaar is, moet je nog maar even afwachten..

Groet van een mede magic lantern gebruiker.. (dat dan weer wel ;) ).
Jan Onderwater @mati19831 juli 2023 18:39
Het punt is dat het meer dan triest is dat Canon maar zo kort met firmware updates komt voor de camera.
mati1983 @Jan Onderwater1 juli 2023 22:08
Ook daarvoor geldt: het voelt inderdaad niet heel premium aan, maar wanneer het ding doet wat het moet doen (geen idee), wat valt er dan nog te updaten? Heb de camera echter niet, dus kan daar niet over oordelen.

Echter, dat er geen nieuwe updates uitkomen betekent niet dat het slechte support is. Het kan ook beteken dat ze gewoon een goed product op de markt hebben gezet.
Jan Onderwater @mati19832 juli 2023 00:07
Afgezien van firmware, canon laat ook geen third party AF objectieven toe voor de mirrorless
To_Tall @Jan Onderwater2 juli 2023 00:36
Dat is een keuze van de koper, canon laat mondjes maat nu wel een fabrikant toe.

Maar dat weet je voor de koop van de camera al.

Dan nog heb je ruim keuze uit af objectieven ook 3b party. Middels een adapter. Maar dat is ook een keuze die je moet en wil maken bij het kiezen voor jouw gekozen camera en fabrikant.
Jan Onderwater @To_Tall2 juli 2023 09:00
Klopt, en dat is de reden waarom ik deze camera dus niet koop, en pissig ben op Canon.

To_Tall @Jan Onderwater2 juli 2023 10:28
En dat probeer ik te zeggen er is geen reden om pissig te zijn :+

Je hebt nog voldoende keuzes.

Je druk maken om firmware terwijl er geen problemen zijn met de firmware is daar ook onderdeel van.

Het is een solidstate apparaat het heeft een doel. Functies die jij nodig hebt moeten aanwezig zijn bij aanschaf. Ik denk niet dat een fotograaf die de camera professioneel gebruikt. Elke 3 maanden door firmware updates en nieuwe functies de camera opnieuw moet leren kennen.

Hiervoor is het belangrijk dat de camera stabiel is en de functies die jij wil hebben al in de camera aanwezig moeten zijn voor aanschaf. Je koopt geen camera van 3000 euro om te hopen dat een bepaalde feature in de toekomst wordt uitgebracht.
Keversloper @Jan Onderwater3 juli 2023 00:35
Gewoon converter ertussen en gaan. Geen enkel probleem

