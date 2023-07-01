Canon heeft voor haar EOS R5 C-systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.0.5.1 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een full-frame-cmos-beeldsensor met 45 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Canon RF-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 89MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:
Firmware Version 1.0.5.1 incorporates the following enhancements:
* 1-19 are the changes in Version 1.0.4.1, and 20 is the addition in Version 1.0.5.1.
- The following features are enabled when the following lenses are attached: CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S, CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F, CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F, CN8x15 IAS S/E1,:
- Displaying metadata, such as the model name and the focal distance of the lens attached.
- Displaying T number.
- Support for Peripheral Illumination Correction and Chromatic Lens Aberration Correction.
- Support for Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus(CN8x15 IAS S/E1 only)
- Support for [Dual Pixel Focus Guide].
- The following features are enabled when the following lenses are attached: RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM:
- Adds a menu to switch lens functions. (Focus Ring, Control Ring, Lens Optical Image Stabilization)
- Adds EF lenses compatible with EF-EOS R 0.71x Mount Adapter.
- CN-E14mm T3.1 L F
- CN-E20mm T1.5 L F
- CN-E24mm T1.5 L F
- CN-E35mm T1.5 L F
- CN-E50mm T1.3 L F
- CN-E85mm T1.3 L F
- CN-E135mm T2.2 L F
- EF14mm f/2.8L II USM
- EF24mm f/1.4L II USM
- EF35mm f/1.4L II USM
- EF50mm f/1.2L USM
- EF85mm f/1.2L II USM
- EF135mm f/2L USM
- Enables left/right switching with one touch when using Magnify. (When recording 8K RAW with VR lens attached.)
- Enables magnify during 8K MP4 recording. (Not available when HDMI 4K is output.)
- Improves switching time between Video/Photo mode.
- Adds Power Saving Mode.
- Enhances Clear Scan resolution.
- Adds Digital-Teleconverter function. (1.5x /2x /2.5x /3x)
- Enables to change WFM size.
- Enables to change Vector scope gain by touch.
- Enables to change WFM/Vector scope opacity.
- Improves AF performance.
- Enables tracking frame to change variably depending on subject.
- Enables to detect heads facing sideways or backwards, or in situations such as when wearing a helmet.
- Enables to select Face via control ring/dial.
- Adds [Subject Selection] assignable function via control ring/dial.
- Adds [Canon 709 / BT.709] to the Gamma/Color Space in Custom Picture setting.
- Adds [CMT 709] in Proxy Rec Color Conversion.
- Adds [CMT 709] in View Assist.
- Adds [G Gain] in White Balance in Custom Picture settings.
- Adds support for 4CH display in audio meter.
- Fixes an issue in which the camera is unable to shoot properly under certain conditions in still image mode after having updated the camera firmware to Version 1.0.4.1.
Caution:
- Please use an SD/SDHC/SDXC memory card that is 512MB or greater to perform the firmware update.
- Firmware version 1.0.5.1 is for updating EOS R5 C cameras running firmware version 1.0.0.1 - 1.0.4.1. If your camera's firmware is already version 1.0.5.1, it is not necessary to update the firmware. Once the camera is updated to the latest version, it cannot be restored to a previous version.
- Please refrain from loading menu settings generated using the most recent firmware version to a product running an old firmware version, as doing so may affect camera operations.
- Firmware update must be performed in VIDEO mode.