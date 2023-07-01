Canon heeft voor haar EOS R5 C-systeemcamera's nieuwe firmware uitgebracht, met 1.0.5.1 als versienummer. Deze camera's hebben een full-frame-cmos-beeldsensor met 45 megapixels aan boord en zijn geschikt voor lenzen met een Canon RF-vatting. De firmware kan vanaf een Windows- of macOS-machine worden geïnstalleerd en is ongeveer 89MB groot. De lijst met veranderingen voor deze update ziet er als volgt uit:

Firmware Version 1.0.5.1 incorporates the following enhancements: The following features are enabled when the following lenses are attached: CN-E14-35mm T1.7 L S, CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F, CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F, CN8x15 IAS S/E1,: Displaying metadata, such as the model name and the focal distance of the lens attached.

Displaying T number.

Support for Peripheral Illumination Correction and Chromatic Lens Aberration Correction.

Support for Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus(CN8x15 IAS S/E1 only)

Support for [Dual Pixel Focus Guide]. The following features are enabled when the following lenses are attached: RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, RF-S18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM: Adds a menu to switch lens functions. (Focus Ring, Control Ring, Lens Optical Image Stabilization) Adds EF lenses compatible with EF-EOS R 0.71x Mount Adapter. CN-E14mm T3.1 L F

CN-E20mm T1.5 L F

CN-E24mm T1.5 L F

CN-E35mm T1.5 L F

CN-E50mm T1.3 L F

CN-E85mm T1.3 L F

CN-E135mm T2.2 L F

EF14mm f/2.8L II USM

EF24mm f/1.4L II USM

EF35mm f/1.4L II USM

EF50mm f/1.2L USM

EF85mm f/1.2L II USM

EF135mm f/2L USM Enables left/right switching with one touch when using Magnify. (When recording 8K RAW with VR lens attached.) Enables magnify during 8K MP4 recording. (Not available when HDMI 4K is output.) Improves switching time between Video/Photo mode. Adds Power Saving Mode. Enhances Clear Scan resolution. Adds Digital-Teleconverter function. (1.5x /2x /2.5x /3x) Enables to change WFM size. Enables to change Vector scope gain by touch. Enables to change WFM/Vector scope opacity. Improves AF performance. Enables tracking frame to change variably depending on subject.

Enables to detect heads facing sideways or backwards, or in situations such as when wearing a helmet.

Enables to select Face via control ring/dial. Adds [Subject Selection] assignable function via control ring/dial. Adds [Canon 709 / BT.709] to the Gamma/Color Space in Custom Picture setting. Adds [CMT 709] in Proxy Rec Color Conversion. Adds [CMT 709] in View Assist. Adds [G Gain] in White Balance in Custom Picture settings. Adds support for 4CH display in audio meter. Fixes an issue in which the camera is unable to shoot properly under certain conditions in still image mode after having updated the camera firmware to Version 1.0.4.1. * 1-19 are the changes in Version 1.0.4.1, and 20 is the addition in Version 1.0.5.1.



Caution: Please use an SD/SDHC/SDXC memory card that is 512MB or greater to perform the firmware update.

Firmware version 1.0.5.1 is for updating EOS R5 C cameras running firmware version 1.0.0.1 - 1.0.4.1. If your camera's firmware is already version 1.0.5.1, it is not necessary to update the firmware. Once the camera is updated to the latest version, it cannot be restored to a previous version.

Please refrain from loading menu settings generated using the most recent firmware version to a product running an old firmware version, as doing so may affect camera operations.

Firmware update must be performed in VIDEO mode.