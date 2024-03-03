De eerste releasecandidate van OBS Studio versie 30.1 is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Belangrijk om te weten is dat vanaf versie 30 de ondersteuning voor Ubuntu 20.04, Qt 5 en FFmpeg versie 4.4 of ouder is komen te vervallen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

RC1 Changes Fixed a crash in Beta 1-3 when streaming with SRT

Fixed an issue in Beta 1-3 where settings would not save correctly under certain circumstances when changing services

Fixed an issue in Beta 1-3 where the Source Toolbar would not update after deleting a scene item

Fixed an issue in Beta 1-3 on macOS with not being able to select an appropriate frame rate on some camera/capture devices

Fixed an issue with Beta 3 not being published on Flathub Beta 3 Changes Fixed a crash in Beta 1 and 2 on macOS when starting OBS with a device that has more than 8 audio channels

Fixed a crash in Beta 1 and 2 on macOS when reconnecting an audio device that had channel mapping configured

Fixed a crash in Beta 1 and 2 on macOS when encoding with AOM

Fixed possible crashes in Beta 1 and 2 in third-party plugins

Fixed several possible crashes in Beta 1 and 2 on macOS when trying to add a Capture Card Device or Video Capture Device source

Fixed an issue in Beta 1 and 2 having a memory leak with the "Capture Audio (BETA)" option in the Game Capture source

Fixed an issue in Beta 1 and 2 with the "Capture Audio (BETA)" option in the Game Capture source not disabling the application audio capture when the game capture was deactivated

Fixed an issue in Beta 1 and 2 with the tooltip for the "Capture Audio (BETA)" option in the Game Capture source being too long

Fixed an issue in Beta 1 and 2 with Capture Card Device source on macOS not working due to incompatible settings on device initialization

Fixed an issue with Beta 1 and 2 not being published on Flathub

Fixed a regression causing a missing tooltip for Fragmented MOV/MP4

Fixed an issue with the background of audio meters being transparent causing visual artifacts

Fixed an issue with Yes/No buttons on the Reset Docks confirmation message box not being translated

Fixed an issue preventing the Remux dialog from being used multiple times Beta 2 Changes Fixed a crash in Beta 1 in the new Image Slideshow source when clicking the Randomize button with no files loaded

Fixed a possible crash in Lua scripts when switching scene collections

Fixed crashes with the Virtual Camera on Windows when apps consumed it as YUY2

Fixed an issue in Beta 1 where Twitch VOD track did not work in Advanced Output

Fixed an issue in Beta 1 where AMF encoded videos did not work correctly in DaVinci Resolve

Fixed an issue in Beta 1 where QSV on Linux could fail on systems with multiple GPUs

Fixed an issue in Beta 1 where QSV on Linux would fail due to attempting to use the unimplemented texture encoder

Fixed an issue in Beta 1 where the FFmpeg VAAPI encoder could hang on Intel

Fixed an issue with free disk space calculation on ExFAT and FAT32 volumes on macOS

Fixed an issue with free disk space calculation on macOS not matching values in Finder

Fixed an issue where a removed source's scene would not be correctly logged

Clarified the macOS microphone permissions prompt