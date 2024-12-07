Versie 31.0.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features
Changes
- Added NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur
- Added preview scrollbars and zoom/scale indicator
- Added v210 format support for AJA device capture
- Added Amazon IVS service integration
- Added QSV AV1 Screen Content Coding
- Enabled first-party YouTube Chat features
Bug Fixes
- Updated the browser source/docks CEF (Chromium) to version 127 (6533) on all platforms
- Changed scene items to use relative coordinates
- Existing scene collections will be automatically converted to use relative coordinates if the scene collection has a known output resolution set.
- Split NVIDIA Audio Effects from Noise Suppression
- Existing filters will be automatically migrated.
- Changed the Image Slideshow's Playback Mode property from radio buttons to a dropdown
- Disabled the (currently unsupported) built-in Automatic Scene Switcher when using Wayland on Linux
- Improved error messages for macOS Virtual Camera
- Changed Display and Window capture on Windows to not capture the first found display or window
- Changed display and window capture on Linux to not capture implicitly
- Added a warning to Window Capture when trying to capture WinUI 3 applications with BitBlt
- Refactored the NVENC implementation with various improvements
- SDK 12.2 features, such as split encoding, are now supported.
- Additional features from old SDKs are supported:
- B-Frames as reference
- Target Quality VBR mode (CQVBR)
- A custom options field has been added to allow setting more options that don't warrant their own UI elements.
- Improved screensaver inhibit functions on Linux in Flatpak
- Changed scripts to correctly pass settings to modified callbacks on reload
- Removed legacy QSV code for old devices (Haswell or older)
- Removed legacy QSV code for Windows 7
- Removed default desktop audio device on macOS 13+
- Removed NVIDIA Kepler GPU support for NVENC
- Removed FTL support
- Removed legacy migrations from OBS Studio 28.1 and earlier
- If updating from these older versions, you may wish to update to OBS Studio 30.2 first, and then update to OBS Studio 31.
- Removed support for Ubuntu 22.04
- Removed legacy YouTube chat
- Blocked TikTok Virtual Camera from loading in OBS due to known issues
- Application settings have been split into "app" configuration and "user" configuration, rather than storing everything in global.ini
- Fixed two crashes with the QSV encoder on Linux
- Fixed a crash with a race condition involving multitrack video output reconnect
- Fixed two potential crashes in Linux Window Capture
- Fixed a crash on macOS that could occur if an audio device was disconnected
- Fixed a crash on Windows when capturing D3D12 games
- Fixed a crash on Linux when importing a scene collection created on Windows
- Fixed a crash on Windows when capturing a Vulkan application
- Fixed a deadlock in MP4 muxer
- Fixed a deadlock when shutting down muxer
- Fixed a potential deadlock when stopping an encoder
- Fixed a potential memory error and crash in text parser
- Fixed a couple minor memory leaks
- Fixed a memory leak in PipeWire plugin
- Fixed a memory leak when playing an HDR media file
- Fixed an issue on FreeBSD with handling SSL certificates
- Fixed an issue with pressed button color in the Rachni theme
- Fixed an issue with some missing icons in the System theme
- Fixed an SRT listener bug where the socket was not closed properly
- Fixed an issue where the current scene collection could be erased to default when trying to switch to a different scene collection that's corrupted or invalid
- Fixed a buffer overrun in UTF-8 text conversion
- Fixed an issue that could cause bitrate spikes in QSV CBR
- Note: This fix only applies to Lunar Lake or newer except Alder Lake N.
- Fixed an issue where the Auto Configuration Wizard could unintentionally enable Enhanced Broadcasting
- Fixed issues with the audio clipping indicators displaying incorrectly on volume meters
- Fixed an issue causing hotkeys to register inconsistently on macOS
- Fixed an issue causing multitrack video output to fail if color format was set to I444
- Fixed an issue where Custom CSS in browser sources no longer worked with certain websites (namely YouTube chat)
- Restored STUN support for WHIP output