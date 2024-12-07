Versie 31.0.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Added NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur

Added preview scrollbars and zoom/scale indicator

Added v210 format support for AJA device capture

Added Amazon IVS service integration

Added QSV AV1 Screen Content Coding

Enabled first-party YouTube Chat features Changes Updated the browser source/docks CEF (Chromium) to version 127 (6533) on all platforms

Changed scene items to use relative coordinates Existing scene collections will be automatically converted to use relative coordinates if the scene collection has a known output resolution set.

Split NVIDIA Audio Effects from Noise Suppression Existing filters will be automatically migrated.

Changed the Image Slideshow's Playback Mode property from radio buttons to a dropdown

Disabled the (currently unsupported) built-in Automatic Scene Switcher when using Wayland on Linux

Improved error messages for macOS Virtual Camera

Changed Display and Window capture on Windows to not capture the first found display or window

Changed display and window capture on Linux to not capture implicitly

Added a warning to Window Capture when trying to capture WinUI 3 applications with BitBlt

Refactored the NVENC implementation with various improvements SDK 12.2 features, such as split encoding, are now supported. Additional features from old SDKs are supported: B-Frames as reference Target Quality VBR mode (CQVBR) A custom options field has been added to allow setting more options that don't warrant their own UI elements.

Improved screensaver inhibit functions on Linux in Flatpak

Changed scripts to correctly pass settings to modified callbacks on reload

Removed legacy QSV code for old devices (Haswell or older)

Removed legacy QSV code for Windows 7

Removed default desktop audio device on macOS 13+

Removed NVIDIA Kepler GPU support for NVENC

Removed FTL support

Removed legacy migrations from OBS Studio 28.1 and earlier If updating from these older versions, you may wish to update to OBS Studio 30.2 first, and then update to OBS Studio 31.

Removed support for Ubuntu 22.04

Removed legacy YouTube chat

Blocked TikTok Virtual Camera from loading in OBS due to known issues

Application settings have been split into "app" configuration and "user" configuration, rather than storing everything in global.ini Bug Fixes Fixed two crashes with the QSV encoder on Linux

Fixed a crash with a race condition involving multitrack video output reconnect

Fixed two potential crashes in Linux Window Capture

Fixed a crash on macOS that could occur if an audio device was disconnected

Fixed a crash on Windows when capturing D3D12 games

Fixed a crash on Linux when importing a scene collection created on Windows

Fixed a crash on Windows when capturing a Vulkan application

Fixed a deadlock in MP4 muxer

Fixed a deadlock when shutting down muxer

Fixed a potential deadlock when stopping an encoder

Fixed a potential memory error and crash in text parser

Fixed a couple minor memory leaks

Fixed a memory leak in PipeWire plugin

Fixed a memory leak when playing an HDR media file

Fixed an issue on FreeBSD with handling SSL certificates

Fixed an issue with pressed button color in the Rachni theme

Fixed an issue with some missing icons in the System theme

Fixed an SRT listener bug where the socket was not closed properly

Fixed an issue where the current scene collection could be erased to default when trying to switch to a different scene collection that's corrupted or invalid

Fixed a buffer overrun in UTF-8 text conversion

Fixed an issue that could cause bitrate spikes in QSV CBR Note: This fix only applies to Lunar Lake or newer except Alder Lake N.

Fixed an issue where the Auto Configuration Wizard could unintentionally enable Enhanced Broadcasting

Fixed issues with the audio clipping indicators displaying incorrectly on volume meters

Fixed an issue causing hotkeys to register inconsistently on macOS

Fixed an issue causing multitrack video output to fail if color format was set to I444

Fixed an issue where Custom CSS in browser sources no longer worked with certain websites (namely YouTube chat)

Restored STUN support for WHIP output