Software-update: OBS Studio 31.0.0

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 31.0.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features
  • Added NVIDIA Blur Filter and Background Blur
  • Added preview scrollbars and zoom/scale indicator
  • Added v210 format support for AJA device capture
  • Added Amazon IVS service integration
  • Added QSV AV1 Screen Content Coding
  • Enabled first-party YouTube Chat features
Changes
  • Updated the browser source/docks CEF (Chromium) to version 127 (6533) on all platforms
  • Changed scene items to use relative coordinates
    • Existing scene collections will be automatically converted to use relative coordinates if the scene collection has a known output resolution set.
  • Split NVIDIA Audio Effects from Noise Suppression
    • Existing filters will be automatically migrated.
  • Changed the Image Slideshow's Playback Mode property from radio buttons to a dropdown
  • Disabled the (currently unsupported) built-in Automatic Scene Switcher when using Wayland on Linux
  • Improved error messages for macOS Virtual Camera
  • Changed Display and Window capture on Windows to not capture the first found display or window
  • Changed display and window capture on Linux to not capture implicitly
  • Added a warning to Window Capture when trying to capture WinUI 3 applications with BitBlt
  • Refactored the NVENC implementation with various improvements
    • SDK 12.2 features, such as split encoding, are now supported.
    • Additional features from old SDKs are supported:
      • B-Frames as reference
      • Target Quality VBR mode (CQVBR)
    • A custom options field has been added to allow setting more options that don't warrant their own UI elements.
  • Improved screensaver inhibit functions on Linux in Flatpak
  • Changed scripts to correctly pass settings to modified callbacks on reload
  • Removed legacy QSV code for old devices (Haswell or older)
  • Removed legacy QSV code for Windows 7
  • Removed default desktop audio device on macOS 13+
  • Removed NVIDIA Kepler GPU support for NVENC
  • Removed FTL support
  • Removed legacy migrations from OBS Studio 28.1 and earlier
    • If updating from these older versions, you may wish to update to OBS Studio 30.2 first, and then update to OBS Studio 31.
  • Removed support for Ubuntu 22.04
  • Removed legacy YouTube chat
  • Blocked TikTok Virtual Camera from loading in OBS due to known issues
  • Application settings have been split into "app" configuration and "user" configuration, rather than storing everything in global.ini
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed two crashes with the QSV encoder on Linux
  • Fixed a crash with a race condition involving multitrack video output reconnect
  • Fixed two potential crashes in Linux Window Capture
  • Fixed a crash on macOS that could occur if an audio device was disconnected
  • Fixed a crash on Windows when capturing D3D12 games
  • Fixed a crash on Linux when importing a scene collection created on Windows
  • Fixed a crash on Windows when capturing a Vulkan application
  • Fixed a deadlock in MP4 muxer
  • Fixed a deadlock when shutting down muxer
  • Fixed a potential deadlock when stopping an encoder
  • Fixed a potential memory error and crash in text parser
  • Fixed a couple minor memory leaks
  • Fixed a memory leak in PipeWire plugin
  • Fixed a memory leak when playing an HDR media file
  • Fixed an issue on FreeBSD with handling SSL certificates
  • Fixed an issue with pressed button color in the Rachni theme
  • Fixed an issue with some missing icons in the System theme
  • Fixed an SRT listener bug where the socket was not closed properly
  • Fixed an issue where the current scene collection could be erased to default when trying to switch to a different scene collection that's corrupted or invalid
  • Fixed a buffer overrun in UTF-8 text conversion
  • Fixed an issue that could cause bitrate spikes in QSV CBR
    • Note: This fix only applies to Lunar Lake or newer except Alder Lake N.
  • Fixed an issue where the Auto Configuration Wizard could unintentionally enable Enhanced Broadcasting
  • Fixed issues with the audio clipping indicators displaying incorrectly on volume meters
  • Fixed an issue causing hotkeys to register inconsistently on macOS
  • Fixed an issue causing multitrack video output to fail if color format was set to I444
  • Fixed an issue where Custom CSS in browser sources no longer worked with certain websites (namely YouTube chat)
  • Restored STUN support for WHIP output

OBS Studio

Versienummer 31.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/31.0.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

07-12-2024 • 08:15

07-12-2024 • 08:15

10

Bron: OBS Studio

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
10
10
7
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
KetoRay 7 december 2024 10:50
Deze versie over de rc geïnstalleerd. Sindsdien alleen maar vastlopers met het programma. Hopelijk gauw weer een nieuwe release.
Franckey @KetoRay7 december 2024 14:29
Mooi programma OBS Studio, maar ik vind het altijd weer een beetje spannend om een grote update te installeren.
witterholt @Franckey7 december 2024 14:36
Vaak ben je te bang :) . Maar als het dan toch mis gaat en je hebt nog een oude installer dan neem ik aan dat je toch gewoon weer kan downgraden?

[Reactie gewijzigd door witterholt op 7 december 2024 14:37]

Franckey @witterholt7 december 2024 14:57
Dat is zo maar wij gebruiken OBS Studio om een livestream te maken. Dan heb je niet veel tijd om dingen te fixen als het fout gaat. Bovendien kan je een YouTube livestream niet een tweede keer starten, dan krijg je een ander url (wat de kijker niet weet). Vooraf testen is lastig, want testconfiguratie is dan niet hetzelfde. Maar het probleem is inderdaad theoretisch, want het is nog niet fout gegaan door een OBS Studio update. ;)
Jee-Bee @Franckey7 december 2024 18:07
Doe NOOIT een Firmware / Software / andere update voor een gig. van wat voor soort dan ook blijft voorlopig nog steeds gelden :o
MrFax @Franckey8 december 2024 02:36
Dit is niet waar. Als je OBS uitvalt en je eindigt de stream niet via YT Studio (niet te verwarren met OBS Studio), dan blijft je huidige URL gewoon gelden.

Wat wel zo is is dat als je langer dan 12 uur streamt, je een nieuwe URL moet maken wil je dat de huidige 11:59:59 blijft bestaan. Alles boven de 12 uur wordt namelijk door YT weggegooid.

Maar de livestream URL wijzigt niet zomaar meer zoals vroeger, dan moet je echt "End stream" op de livestream dashboard klikken in YT Studio.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrFax op 8 december 2024 02:38]

Franckey @MrFax8 december 2024 14:03
Het heeft denk ik ook te maken met de instellingen die wij gebruiken. We hebben het zo ingesteld dat we de (geplande) livestream starten en stoppen met OBS Studio. We hoeven dus niet naar YouTube Studio. Een voorwaarde hiervoor is volgens mij dat bij de stream auto start/stop aanstaat. Een nadeel is dan dat bij een crash van OBS de stream stopt.
MrFax @witterholt8 december 2024 02:35
Wel eerst een backup maken van je profiel, want als je profiel is ingeladen in een nieuwe versie, kan niet gegarandeerd worden dat die profiel het nog doet met de oude versie. Pas dus op.
Franckey @MrFax8 december 2024 14:10
Klopt, zeker met deze update, want zo te lezen worden er settings gemigreerd.
CriticalHit_NL 7 december 2024 15:37
Jammer dat Kepler niet meer ondersteund wordt, maar realistisch gezien was de driver ondersteuning ook al beëindigd, maar goed die hadden inmiddels ook bijna 11 jaar driver ondersteuning vanaf de GTX 680 t/m Januari 2023.

Ook op de GTX 780Ti was NVENC niet echt capabel in mijn ervaring en veroorzaakte vaak crashes in OBS met wat hogere bitrate/resolutie instellingen waardoor het eigenlijk geen goed alternatief was voor hardware x264 omdat ook de kwaliteit de wensen overliet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

