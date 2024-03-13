Versie 30.1.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Belangrijk om te weten is dat in versie 30 de ondersteuning voor Ubuntu 20.04, Qt 5 en FFmpeg versie 4.4 of ouder is komen te vervallen. In versie 30.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important This release is NOT the Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting Beta. This release does not include those features. For more information on Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting, please see their announcement

NVIDIA users may need to update their GPU drivers to 531.61 or newer. New Features Enabled HDR for HEVC over RTMP AV1 HDR is not currently supported by YouTube.

Reworked the Image Slideshow source The reworked Image Slideshow source loads files asynchronously and fixes an issue where the slideshow would loop before showing all images. To change existing Image Slideshow sources to the new version, you must recreate them. Existing Image Slideshow sources will continue functioning as before.

Added Capture Audio option to window/game capture on Windows

Added Premultiplied Alpha option for game capture on Windows

Added option for automatic cropping to bounding box

Added maxRGB tonemapper for SDR in HDR Tone Mapping filter

Added GPU rescaling options for streaming and recording outputs

Added channel selection for CoreAudio input devices

Added Capture Card Device source type on macOS

Enabled multi-track audio support for mpegts

Added AV1 support for VA-API

Added AV1 support for WebRTC/WHIP output

Added Video Capture Device (PipeWire) source type Changes Added HDR support for the Elgato HD60 X Rev.2

Added theme data search paths

Added Lua script location to search path for Lua native libraries

Added Python 3.11 support for macOS

Updated obs-websocket to version 5.4.2 Release notes for addition in 5.4.0 are here

Improved simple mode replay buffer settings

Switched to bigger units in the UI for high bitrate/large recordings

Disabled Paste Transform on locked scene items

Disabled Edit Transform if scene item is locked

Removed Windows 7 and Ubuntu 20.04 NVENC fallbacks

PCM audio in (fragmented) MP4/MOV is now supported

Changed default recording format to fMP4/fMOV for stable releases Bug Fixes Fixed crashes with the Virtual Camera on Windows when apps consumed it as YUY2

Fixed crash when loading Python at runtime on Windows

Fixed crash in Image Slideshow when adding a directory with no files in it

Fixed crash on macOS when attempting to stream to a WHIP servers with certain configurations

Fixed crash when trying to stream with WebRTC/WHIP

Fixed a possible crash in Lua scripts when switching scene collections

Fixed a possible crash with WHIP output

Fixed deadlock when adding a macOS Screen Capture source

Fixed issue where OBS could be closed by docked browser panels

Fixed high CPU usage with Virtual Camera on macOS

Fixed checkbox misalignment on macOS in properties view

Fixed audio track 1 audio being offset/desynced with other tracks

Fixed incorrect VST window size on HiDPI display

Fixed editable list UI element having incorrect background-color

Fixed the resize cursor with respecting the item transformation

Fixed disk space reporting for attached network drives on macOS

Fixed Safe Mode removing third-party transitions from scene collection

Fixed being unable to use QSV in the Flatpak package

Fixed audio track titles not being set in Custom FFmpeg Output

Fixed an issue with free disk space calculation on ExFAT and FAT32 volumes on macOS

Fixed an issue with free disk space calculation on macOS not matching values in Finder

Fixed an issue where a removed source's scene would not be correctly logged

Clarified the macOS microphone permissions prompt

Fixed a regression causing a missing tooltip for Fragmented MOV/MP4

Fixed an issue with the background of audio meters being transparent causing visual artifacts

Fixed an issue with Yes/No buttons on the Reset Docks confirmation message box not being translated

Fixed an issue preventing the Remux dialog from being used multiple times