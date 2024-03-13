Versie 30.1.0 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Belangrijk om te weten is dat in versie 30 de ondersteuning voor Ubuntu 20.04, Qt 5 en FFmpeg versie 4.4 of ouder is komen te vervallen. In versie 30.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Important
New Features
- This release is NOT the Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting Beta. This release does not include those features. For more information on Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting, please see their announcement
- NVIDIA users may need to update their GPU drivers to 531.61 or newer.
Changes
- Enabled HDR for HEVC over RTMP
- AV1 HDR is not currently supported by YouTube.
- Reworked the Image Slideshow source
- The reworked Image Slideshow source loads files asynchronously and fixes an issue where the slideshow would loop before showing all images. To change existing Image Slideshow sources to the new version, you must recreate them. Existing Image Slideshow sources will continue functioning as before.
- Added Capture Audio option to window/game capture on Windows
- Added Premultiplied Alpha option for game capture on Windows
- Added option for automatic cropping to bounding box
- Added maxRGB tonemapper for SDR in HDR Tone Mapping filter
- Added GPU rescaling options for streaming and recording outputs
- Added channel selection for CoreAudio input devices
- Added Capture Card Device source type on macOS
- Enabled multi-track audio support for mpegts
- Added AV1 support for VA-API
- Added AV1 support for WebRTC/WHIP output
- Added Video Capture Device (PipeWire) source type
Bug Fixes
- Added HDR support for the Elgato HD60 X Rev.2
- Added theme data search paths
- Added Lua script location to search path for Lua native libraries
- Added Python 3.11 support for macOS
- Updated obs-websocket to version 5.4.2
- Release notes for addition in 5.4.0 are here
- Improved simple mode replay buffer settings
- Switched to bigger units in the UI for high bitrate/large recordings
- Disabled Paste Transform on locked scene items
- Disabled Edit Transform if scene item is locked
- Removed Windows 7 and Ubuntu 20.04 NVENC fallbacks
- PCM audio in (fragmented) MP4/MOV is now supported
- Changed default recording format to fMP4/fMOV for stable releases
- Fixed crashes with the Virtual Camera on Windows when apps consumed it as YUY2
- Fixed crash when loading Python at runtime on Windows
- Fixed crash in Image Slideshow when adding a directory with no files in it
- Fixed crash on macOS when attempting to stream to a WHIP servers with certain configurations
- Fixed crash when trying to stream with WebRTC/WHIP
- Fixed a possible crash in Lua scripts when switching scene collections
- Fixed a possible crash with WHIP output
- Fixed deadlock when adding a macOS Screen Capture source
- Fixed issue where OBS could be closed by docked browser panels
- Fixed high CPU usage with Virtual Camera on macOS
- Fixed checkbox misalignment on macOS in properties view
- Fixed audio track 1 audio being offset/desynced with other tracks
- Fixed incorrect VST window size on HiDPI display
- Fixed editable list UI element having incorrect background-color
- Fixed the resize cursor with respecting the item transformation
- Fixed disk space reporting for attached network drives on macOS
- Fixed Safe Mode removing third-party transitions from scene collection
- Fixed being unable to use QSV in the Flatpak package
- Fixed audio track titles not being set in Custom FFmpeg Output
- Fixed an issue with free disk space calculation on ExFAT and FAT32 volumes on macOS
- Fixed an issue with free disk space calculation on macOS not matching values in Finder
- Fixed an issue where a removed source's scene would not be correctly logged
- Clarified the macOS microphone permissions prompt
- Fixed a regression causing a missing tooltip for Fragmented MOV/MP4
- Fixed an issue with the background of audio meters being transparent causing visual artifacts
- Fixed an issue with Yes/No buttons on the Reset Docks confirmation message box not being translated
- Fixed an issue preventing the Remux dialog from being used multiple times