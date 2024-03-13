Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.9.3

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.9.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.9 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's New
  • VS now includes MAUI 8.0.7 (SR2); see here Release 8.0.7 · dotnet/maui (github.com) for the release notes.
  • Fixed a CLI bug where the compiler would crash when compiling a static initonly array.
  • Updating the Windows 11 SDK (10.0.22621.0) installed by Visual Studio to the February 2024 servicing build.
Developer Community Security advisories addressed
  • CVE-2024-21392 A vulnerability exists in .NET where specially crafted requests may cause a resource leak, leading to a Denial of Service.
  • CVE-2024-26190 A Vulnerability exist in MsQuic.dll which might result in a peer to allocate small chunks of memory as long as connection stays alive.
  • CVE-2023-27911 This advisory is being republished to indicate that Autodesk® FBX® SDK is no longer supported in Visual Studio 2022.

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.9.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-03-2024
danmark_ori

13-03-2024 • 13:22

1

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Microsoft Visual Studio

diedie2 14 maart 2024 15:24
Opgelet als je gebruik maakt van DACPAC, dat is in deze versie kapot.

Zie https://github.com/microsoft/DacFx/issues/427

