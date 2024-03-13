Microsoft heeft versie 17.9.3 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.9 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. De changelog voor versie deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What's New
Developer Community
- VS now includes MAUI 8.0.7 (SR2); see here Release 8.0.7 · dotnet/maui (github.com) for the release notes.
- Fixed a CLI bug where the compiler would crash when compiling a static initonly array.
- Updating the Windows 11 SDK (10.0.22621.0) installed by Visual Studio to the February 2024 servicing build.
Security advisories addressed
- Web.Config invalid after using Visual Studio 2022 Preview
- launch.vs.json does not support comments
- Update of extension doesn't start with Extension Manager UI Refresh
- SQL72025 after upgrading to Visual Studio 2022 17.9.0
- Property Designer for .NET Framework Projects Don't Always Load
- CVE-2024-21392 A vulnerability exists in .NET where specially crafted requests may cause a resource leak, leading to a Denial of Service.
- CVE-2024-26190 A Vulnerability exist in MsQuic.dll which might result in a peer to allocate small chunks of memory as long as connection stays alive.
- CVE-2023-27911 This advisory is being republished to indicate that Autodesk® FBX® SDK is no longer supported in Visual Studio 2022.