Versie 30.2.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en wegens een probleem is kort daarop ook 30.2.2 uitgebracht. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Belangrijk om te weten is dat in versie 30 de ondersteuning voor Ubuntu 20.04, Qt 5 en FFmpeg versie 4.4 of ouder is komen te vervallen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

nVidia users may need to update their GPU drivers to 531.61 (Windows) / 530.41.03 (Linux) or newer.

The code signing certificate for OBS is being updated. This may impact game capture compatibility with some anti-cheat solutions starting with the next major OBS update. If you are a game or anti-cheat developer please see here for more information.

Fixed an issue that caused the Windows updater to repeatedly notify users that an update was available even after updating to 30.2.1