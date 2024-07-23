Versie 30.2.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen en wegens een probleem is kort daarop ook 30.2.2 uitgebracht. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Belangrijk om te weten is dat in versie 30 de ondersteuning voor Ubuntu 20.04, Qt 5 en FFmpeg versie 4.4 of ouder is komen te vervallen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Note
nVidia users may need to update their GPU drivers to 531.61 (Windows) / 530.41.03 (Linux) or newer.Important
The code signing certificate for OBS is being updated. This may impact game capture compatibility with some anti-cheat solutions starting with the next major OBS update. If you are a game or anti-cheat developer please see here for more information.30.2.2 Hotfix Changes
30.2.1 Hotfix Changes
- Fixed an issue that caused the Windows updater to repeatedly notify users that an update was available even after updating to 30.2.1
- Fixed a possible crash when loading scene data
- Fixed an issue with CoreAudio AAC timestamps causing a stream to fail
- Fixed an issue with obs-websocket not reading Virtual Camera availability correctly
- Fixed an issue with obs-websocket settings not saving correctly
- Fixed an issue causing the legacy AMF encoder to no longer be available after updating OBS
- Fixed an issue where attempting to run OBS with the OpenGL renderer on Windows would fail
Note: The OpenGL renderer is unsupported on Windows. When running OBS on Windows, the Direct3D 11 renderer is faster and more efficient than the OpenGL renderer. The OBS renderer can be changed to Direct3D 11 in Settings → Advanced → Video.
- Fixed read-only QTextEdit background color
- Fixed source tree icon spacing
- Adjusted sizing of Classic audio meter elements