Versie 30.2 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. Belangrijk om te weten is dat in versie 30 de ondersteuning voor Ubuntu 20.04, Qt 5 en FFmpeg versie 4.4 of ouder is komen te vervallen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features Added support for Multitrack Video streaming On Twitch, this is known as Enhanced Broadcasting. For more information, see: here The supported audio channel configurations are stereo or mono. This feature is currently only available on Windows and requires an NVIDIA GTX 900, GTX 10, or RTX 20 series GPU or newer or an AMD RX 6000 series GPU or newer. Support for other operating systems and GPU vendors is planned. When this feature is enabled, the following data about your system will be sent to the streaming service when starting a stream: OBS version and audio/video settings (Resolution, framerate, audio channels/tracks) CPU info (Name, speed, core counts) GPU info (Model, memory, driver version, device ID, vendor ID) Memory info (Free, total) OS info (name, version, arch, emulation) Windows info (Gaming feature status: Game Bar, Game DVR, Game Mode, Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling) Multitrack Video settings (Maximum streaming bandwidth, maximum video tracks)

Added support for Enhanced RTMP/FLV multi-track audio and video Replaces the old metadata-based "VOD Track"

Added "Hybrid MP4" output format (BETA) Combines fault-tolerance of fragmented MP4 with wide compatibility and faster access times of regular MP4. For more information, see: here Supports inserting chapter markers into the file via a hotkey or API. These markers are supported by most video players and editing software, such as DaVinci Resolve

Added Linux support to the native NVENC encoder NVENC AV1 is now supported on Linux

Added Linux shared texture support to the NVENC encoder

Added Linux shared texture support to the QuickSync encoder

Added Linux shared texture support to the VA-API encoder

Added HEVC support to WebRTC output

Added Composable Themes system to simplify theme creation, maintenance, and enable future customization options Themes now consist of a base theme and variants that can be switched between in the new "Appearance" settings tab Old themes will no longer work and will need to be updated to the new system. See the wiki page for details The legacy System theme is no longer available. If it was used for accessibility reasons with high contrast, enable high contrast in your operating system settings to re-enable the OBS System Theme. OBS can only detect high contrast on Windows and macOS at this time.

Changes Various UI and Theme tweaks

Audio of multiple instances of a source in a scene/group is now deduplicated Deduplication is recursive, but does not apply on groups or nested scenes that are currently playing show/hide transitions, this may be fixed in the future

Scene Collection specific plugin data is now retained for plugins that are not currently loaded

Closed-captions are now supported for HEVC and AV1

Qt Fusion style is now always enforced on Linux

Combined PipeWire window/display capture into unified "Screen Capture" source to align with other platforms Renamed "Screen Capture (XSHM)" as "Display Capture (XSHM)" for consistency with other capture sources

Set default recording format on macOS to fragmented MOV

Improved freetype2 text source performance

File open dialogs now start in the directory of the currently selected file, rather than the default

Moved warnings in advanced output to bottom of settings window for better visibility

Various performance improvements for texture encoding

Prioritize NVDEC decoder on NVIDIA systems

Support NVDEC decoder for encoded DirectShow sources

Replaced non-texture NVENC FFmpeg fallback with native implementation

Log now includes all available encoders

Reset duration of scene item show/hide transitions when removing the transitions

Adjusted appearance of volume meters

Adjusted appearance of multiview borders and labels

Added support for audio-only and video-only WHIP outputs

Changed default container in non-macOS OBS Beta builds from Fragmented MP4 to Hybrid MP4 Bug Fixes Fixed packet priority not being set for some AV1 encoders, resulting in outputs never recovering from dropping frames

Fixed various issues with audio channel layouts in (remuxed) recordings

Fixed various issues with the native FLV muxer

Fixed various issues with the RTMP protocol implementation

Fixed minor errors in HEVC and AVC decoder configuration records

Fixed change discard confirmation dialog popping up twice when closing source properties

Fixed QSV AV1 on multi-GPU systems

Fixed FFmpeg output erroneously checking disk space when not writing to a file

Fixed auto-config wizard not working without a stream key

Fixed text alignment with extents

Fixed encoder properties having nested scroll areas in output settings

Fixed crash if input video resolution changes when using hardware-accelerated decoding

Fixed button text being cut off in controls dock

Fixed undo action for filters showing UUID instead of name

Fixed not all eligible Patreon supporters being shown in the "About" dialogue

Fixed copy-pasting show/hide transitions not including duration

Fixed settings dialog being cut off on low-resolution screens

Fixed paused indicator text stacking

Fixed disabled audio sources showing up in advanced audio properties

Fixed Grid Mode setting not being persisted when enabled through the View menu

Fixed CoreAudio not handling encoder delay, resulting in audio being 44-48 ms late

Fixed OBS not handling negative audio timestamps at the start of an output correctly, resulting in Opus and CoreAudio AAC audio being delayed by a few ms

Fixed VA-API AV1 encoder being unavailable if H.264 is unsupported

Fixed WebRTC buffer size being too small for recovery with high-bitrate video

Fixed renaming multiple scenes when hitting Tab key while renaming