Versie 31.0.1 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Versie 31.0.1 is een zogenaamde bugfixrelease waarin de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zijn aangebracht:

31.0.1 Hotfix Changes Fixed a crash on macOS caused by hand gesture reactions

Fixed a crash caused by malformed scene collection files

Fixed a possible crash on Linux when initializing PipeWire screen sharing

Fixed a possible deadlock and freeze on macOS while exiting OBS

Fixed an issue with inhibiting screensaver on Linux

Fixed an issue where migrated NVIDIA Audio Effects filters would not retain their position in the filter order

Fixed an issue where Scene Collections could have an incorrect base resolution

Fixed an issue on Linux with Portable Mode causing the config directory to be in the wrong location

Fixed an issue where an Image Slideshow Source set to Random Playback Mode would stop on the last image

Fixed a missing string for an NVENC error message

Changed NVENC to not permit invalid custom options