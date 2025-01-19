Versie 25.0 van MobaXterm is uitgekomen. Dit veelzijdige programma heeft alles aan boord om een verbinding naar een andere computer op te zetten. Het kan overweg met onder meer SSH, Telnet, RDP, VNC en FTP. Het kan meerdere sessies in tabbladen weergeven en het kan ook als portable app worden gebruikt. MobaXterm is gratis voor thuisgebruik met slechts lichte beperkingen; een licentie voor in een commerciële omgeving kost 49 euro. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt en krijg je ook ondersteuning en updates voor een jaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvement: Updated the terminal to the latest version of the PuTTY engine

Updated the terminal character analysis to Unicode 16.0.0.

The terminal configuration window is now dark when the MobaXterm theme is set to "Dark Mode"

The right-click menu, paste confirmation, event viewer and host key prompt messages now properly handle Windows "Dark Mode"

Improved IP address lookup for servers when Windows call to "GetHostByName" fails

Better detection of SFTP failures in SSH-browser to properly trigger SCP protocol switch

Added some more debugging information to DNS lookup functions Bugfix: After launching a session with some specific expert terminal options, the same options were applied to default sessions

Corrected zero padding when sending SHA2-based RSA signatures

You can now launch a macro containing a backslash in its title from the terminal "Ctrl+Space" shortcut

You can now launch a macro containing a backslash in its title from the sessions macros list

Terminal wrap mishandling caused occasional incorrect redraws in curses-based applications