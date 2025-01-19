Software-update: MobaXterm 25.0

MobaXterm logoVersie 25.0 van MobaXterm is uitgekomen. Dit veelzijdige programma heeft alles aan boord om een verbinding naar een andere computer op te zetten. Het kan overweg met onder meer SSH, Telnet, RDP, VNC en FTP. Het kan meerdere sessies in tabbladen weergeven en het kan ook als portable app worden gebruikt. MobaXterm is gratis voor thuisgebruik met slechts lichte beperkingen; een licentie voor in een commerciële omgeving kost 49 euro. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt en krijg je ook ondersteuning en updates voor een jaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvement:
  • Updated the terminal to the latest version of the PuTTY engine
  • Updated the terminal character analysis to Unicode 16.0.0.
  • The terminal configuration window is now dark when the MobaXterm theme is set to "Dark Mode"
  • The right-click menu, paste confirmation, event viewer and host key prompt messages now properly handle Windows "Dark Mode"
  • Improved IP address lookup for servers when Windows call to "GetHostByName" fails
  • Better detection of SFTP failures in SSH-browser to properly trigger SCP protocol switch
  • Added some more debugging information to DNS lookup functions
Bugfix:
  • After launching a session with some specific expert terminal options, the same options were applied to default sessions
  • Corrected zero padding when sending SHA2-based RSA signatures
  • You can now launch a macro containing a backslash in its title from the terminal "Ctrl+Space" shortcut
  • You can now launch a macro containing a backslash in its title from the sessions macros list
  • Terminal wrap mishandling caused occasional incorrect redraws in curses-based applications

MobaXterm

Versienummer 25.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website MobaXterm
Download https://mobaxterm.mobatek.net/download.html
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-01-2025 18:00
20 • submitter: danmark_ori

19-01-2025 • 18:00

20

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: MobaXterm

Update-historie

15-03 MobaXterm 25.1 13
19-01 MobaXterm 25.0 20
19-12 MobaXterm 24.4 10

Lees meer

MobaXterm

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
20
20
16
0
0
4
Wijzig sortering
DJanmaat 19 januari 2025 19:39
Geweldige tool, gebruik deze al jaren. Ben sinds kort ernaast overgegaan naar webbased maar deze blijft ernaast
Freekers @DJanmaat19 januari 2025 19:40
Ik wist niet dat er een webbased variant van MobaXterm was of bedoel je wellicht een andere tool?
DJanmaat @Freekers19 januari 2025 23:35
Andere, heb er gewoon een genomen, Shellngn Pro. Niet je van het maar even makkelijk voor het doeleinde die ik heb.

Maar, er zijn genoeg manieren om het als een webapplicatie te hosten vanaf bv een webserver

[Reactie gewijzigd door DJanmaat op 19 januari 2025 23:50]

Freekers @DJanmaat20 januari 2025 09:04
Bedankt voor de tip, die kon ik nog niet. Lijkt op een lite versie van RoyalTS maar dan in de webbrowser :)
Oon @Freekers19 januari 2025 21:06
Ben ook wel benieuwd ja, voor zover ik weet is mobaxterm niet beschikbaar in je browser
DJanmaat @Freekers20 januari 2025 18:03
Je kan het via NSSM (srvany), NoVNC, TightVNC van vrijwel iedere doen.

Edit.
Even getest. Do-able, maar niet in een vm. Liep echt te rotzooien met de screencapture. Als je interesse hebt kan ik de code en config delen. Is geen eenvoudige code.

Edit.
Eenvoudiger denk via windows server als seamless applicatie hosten en dan bv. via m365 on-prem app proxy beschikbaar maken. Authenticatie en MFA dan gelijk in-place

Edit
En Linux via Wine en xrdp

[Reactie gewijzigd door DJanmaat op 20 januari 2025 23:29]

Toeter1145 @DJanmaat20 januari 2025 08:37
Voor wie nog op zoek is naar een alternatief zou eens kunnen kijken naar Guacamole van Apache. Ondersteund ook allerhande protocollen, webbased en je kan het zelf hosten.
DJanmaat @Toeter114520 januari 2025 18:00
Gebruikt, vond het niet goed werken voor het doel waar ik het voor wilde gebruiken
GeroldM 19 januari 2025 19:54
Voor wie alleen via SSH, Telnet en Powershell contct wil leggen tussen computers, dan kan ik je de open source applicatie WindTerm van harte aanbevelen.

De interface lijkt redelijk op de interface van Visual Code Studio (maar is geen electron app). En het kan echt heel veel nuttige dingen. Wanneer je een tab opent met een SSH connectie, dan lijkt het deel van het scherm dat de inhoud toont van die computer meer op een tekst-editor dan op een normaal terminal scherm. Maakt navigeren op de command-line via toetsenbord en muis heel wat makkelijker. Het houdt ook bij welke commando's er zijn uitgevoerd in die sessie, en je kan gelijk naar die commando's en hun output navigeren (en kopieren/plakken).

Je kan meerdere tabs tegelijkertijd openen deze tabs aan een groep toekennen. Dan kan je ook je script in een keer uitvoeren op die hele groep, i.p.v. per sessie. Meerdere groepen is ook geen probleem. Grootte van die groepen? Zolang geheugen voorradig is.

Meerdere sessies in 1 tab? Dat kan ook en je kan die sessies verdelen in elke vorm die je nodig hebt.

De licentie geeft aan dat je deze software zowel tuis als in een bedrijf gratis mag gebruiken. Het werkt ook uitstekend als PortableApp. Voorheen gebruikte ik MobaXTerm voor het beheer van mijn Linux servers (en LXC containers). Toen kwam ik WindTerm tegen en heb geen moment meer teruggekeken.
Sp3ci3s8472 @GeroldM19 januari 2025 20:26
Ik gebruik tegenwoordig Alacritty voor dat doeleinde. Voorheen gebruikte ik MobaXterm, maar qua snelheid is Alacritty gewoon een wereld van verschil.
Gezien de screenshots is WindTerm eerder vergelijkbaar met MobaXterm, waar Alacritty gewoon een terminal is :P.
beerse
@GeroldM20 januari 2025 10:04
Als het om ssh vanaf een mswindows machine gaat: Microsoft levert op de huidige systemen zowel de openssh client als ook de openssh server mee. Die client werkt praktisch gelijk als onder linux.

Alleen de ssh-agent werkt iets anders: dat is een msWindows service die de administratie in de registry heeft staan. Daarmee hoef je jou eigen keys maar 1 keer met ssh-add toe te voegen. De volgende keer als je onder msWindows inlogt, wordt met het laden van je eigen registry ook je keys weer geladen. Wel makkelijk, ssh-add hoeft je niet elke keer te draaien. Maar misschien minder veilig.

[toevoeging]: Deze ssh werkt officiëel vanaf de cmd-prompt en vanaf de powershell-prompt. De terminal waarin dat draait is de laatste tijd een paar keer verwisseld. Maar als basic toegang naar de echte wereld werkt het best praktisch.

En met mobaXterm op de windows machine heb je daar een X11 omgeving waar je ook naar toe kan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 20 januari 2025 10:10]

jpm.lensen 19 januari 2025 19:44
Ik gebruik deze ook. Fijne tool. Ook de cygwin/ pakketen beheerder erg krachtig. Heb ook een jaartje betaald. Maar nu maar niet meer. Door andere functie minder vaak nodig namelijk. Ook de x server erg handig
lenwar
19 januari 2025 21:34
Ik heb zelf geen gebruik voor een X11-server en sinds dat Microsoft met Windows Terminal wordt is gekomen gebruik ik eigenlijk alleen nog maar de standaard ssh-client van Powershell.

Puur persoonlijk natuurlijk. Voor mij voldoet dat prima.
magnifor 19 januari 2025 23:32
Heel lang Mobaxterm gebruikt maar een tijdje geleden toch overgestapt op Termius omdat het heel mooi synct tussen je desktop, laptop en mobiel. Kleine wijzigingen doe ik met de hand en als ik een nieuwe machine heb neem ik een maandabonnementje zodat mijn hele config wordt overgezet.
TWeaKLeGeND 20 januari 2025 00:57
Bedankt voor de alternatieve tips dames heren
Storm-Fox 20 januari 2025 07:19
Ik ben al jaren nog heel blij met mRemoteNG (freeware) voor meerdere ssh verbindingen
martdj 20 januari 2025 10:30
Ik vind het een geweldige tool en gebruik het al jaren. Maar "lichte beperkingen"? Ik weet niet of het is veranderd, maar een van de beperkingen was dat je maar 12 verbindingen ofzo kon toevoegen. Misschien heb ik een extreme situatie, maar voor mij is dat te weinig.
Nu is 50 euro ook heel schappelijk, maar dat is wel exclusief btw. Gelukkig kun je zelf het land kiezen. Als je aangeeft op de Nederlandse Antillen te wonen, betaal je idd 50 euro.
FreshMaker @martdj20 januari 2025 14:57
Maak groepen, je kan per groep 10 verbindingen instellen ;)
NLatuny 20 januari 2025 11:14
Super tool, mis echt een mobiele app van hun die synchroniseert.
CorneelV 20 januari 2025 15:05
Gebruik al eventjes mRemoteNG (op het werk), maar als ik het juist leest in de licentievoorwaarden van de Freeware mag er maar 1 home - free licentie worden gebruikt in het bedrijf. De 2de gebruiker zou eigenlijk in overtreding zijn met de licentievoorwaarden van de freeware ?
https://mobaxterm.mobatek.net/license.html

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq