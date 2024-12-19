Versie 24.4 van MobaXterm is uitgekomen. Dit veelzijdige programma heeft alles aan boord om een verbinding naar een andere computer op te zetten. Het kan overweg met onder meer SSH, Telnet, RDP, VNC en FTP. Het kan meerdere sessies in tabbladen weergeven en het kan ook als portable app worden gebruikt. MobaXterm is gratis voor thuisgebruik met slechts lichte beperkingen; een licentie voor in een commerciële omgeving kost 49 euro. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, en krijg je ook ondersteuning en updates voor een jaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvement: Better detection of drag and drop operations in the sessions menu

Updated the SFTP sessions and the graphical SFTP browser for better compatibility with new algorithms

Rekeying process has been improved in order to prevent SFTP issues with some SSH servers

Verify at each startup if we have switched to the "AdmSlash" mode and unpack utilities again if necessary

Added support for multi-block uploads and downloads in the SFTP browser

Increased SFTP transfer speed with some specific SSH servers

Added better detection of text file formats when using SFTP in ASCII mode

Added support for semi-transparent PNG logos in the Professional Customizer

Increased MobaXterm startup speed, especially when the company logo file size was very big

Added a keyboard shortcut for the "Rename tab" function

Added "Close all tabs to the left" and "Close all tabs to the right" features to the tabs right-click menu

Added a new "Force X11 local access control" security setting to the Professional Customizer program Bugfix: When the sidebar was set to the right, the new macros menu was not displayed properly

Macros containing a backslash character in their title were not stored properly

Fixed SSH-browser connections through SSH gateways when IPv6 was enabled but IPv6 loopback was unreachable

Fixed SFTP sessions to localhost or through SSH gateways when IPv6 was enabled but IPv6 loopback was unreachable