MobaXterm logoVersie 24.4 van MobaXterm is uitgekomen. Dit veelzijdige programma heeft alles aan boord om een verbinding naar een andere computer op te zetten. Het kan overweg met onder meer SSH, Telnet, RDP, VNC en FTP. Het kan meerdere sessies in tabbladen weergeven en het kan ook als portable app worden gebruikt. MobaXterm is gratis voor thuisgebruik met slechts lichte beperkingen; een licentie voor in een commerciële omgeving kost 49 euro. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, en krijg je ook ondersteuning en updates voor een jaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvement:
  • Better detection of drag and drop operations in the sessions menu
  • Updated the SFTP sessions and the graphical SFTP browser for better compatibility with new algorithms
  • Rekeying process has been improved in order to prevent SFTP issues with some SSH servers
  • Verify at each startup if we have switched to the "AdmSlash" mode and unpack utilities again if necessary
  • Added support for multi-block uploads and downloads in the SFTP browser
  • Increased SFTP transfer speed with some specific SSH servers
  • Added better detection of text file formats when using SFTP in ASCII mode
  • Added support for semi-transparent PNG logos in the Professional Customizer
  • Increased MobaXterm startup speed, especially when the company logo file size was very big
  • Added a keyboard shortcut for the "Rename tab" function
  • Added "Close all tabs to the left" and "Close all tabs to the right" features to the tabs right-click menu
  • Added a new "Force X11 local access control" security setting to the Professional Customizer program
Bugfix:
  • When the sidebar was set to the right, the new macros menu was not displayed properly
  • Macros containing a backslash character in their title were not stored properly
  • Fixed SSH-browser connections through SSH gateways when IPv6 was enabled but IPv6 loopback was unreachable
  • Fixed SFTP sessions to localhost or through SSH gateways when IPv6 was enabled but IPv6 loopback was unreachable

Sir Guinhill 19 december 2024 07:36
Hmm, voor connectie met Linux systemen zie ik voordelen tov RoyalTS
MobaXterm uses X11-forwarding in order to ease and secure your work.
Streamert @Sir Guinhill19 december 2024 11:38
Ik gebruik al jaren MobaXterm betaald, een echt zakmes voor de beheerder, maar kende RoyalTS nog niet. Leuke tip!
JJ White 19 december 2024 08:16
Ik ben een paar jaar terug over gegaan van MobaXterm naar Tabby, vooral voor het opslaan van SSH connecties en tunnelen van SSH. Vooral twee zaken irriteerde mij aan MobaXterm, allereerst de limiet op 3 SSH tunnels in de gratis versie en ten tweede de ouderwetse interface met slecht leesbaar font in de terminal. Tabby voelt 20 jaar nieuwer om mee te werken en veel fijner voor mijn gebruik.
FeronIT @JJ White19 december 2024 19:43
Font is aanpasbaar en voor €49 heb je een levenslange licentie. Tabby heeft (alleen?) SSH, geeft RDP, VNC en zo?
Zelf gebruik ik het voor RDP, SSH en (S)FTP, bewust hiervoor gekozen omdat alles in1 programma zit
DeTjuk 19 december 2024 08:47
Gebruik het met veel plezier, maar altijd fijn om een alternatief te lezen. Tabby ziet er goed uit, dus dat gaan we ook maar even testen. @JJ White dank voor de suggestie.
Mafra 19 december 2024 10:50
Ik gebruik MobaXterm met licentie, voor sessies met al mijn Linux en Windows servers. Werkt heel fijn om met 1 tool bij al je machines te kunnen. Heb de servers gegroepeerd in mapjes.
nyron 19 december 2024 12:51
Vooral de toevoeging van vnc vind ik fijn.
GeroldM 20 december 2024 03:47
Voor het opzetten van SSH verbindingen met mijn Linux servers gebruik ik tegenwoordig 'WindTerm'. Zeer krachtig en een grote verbetering t.o.v. van de gratis MobaXterm versie die ik voorheen gebruikte daarvoor.

Maar als je simpelweg alleen SSH verbinding op zil zetten naar (remote) computers, kijk dan vooral eens naar de gratis versie van Devolutions Remote Desktop Manager. Niet alleen is SSH geen probleem, maar is er ook ondersteuning voor RDP, VNC, AnyDesk, RustDesk, TeamViewer, Telnet en Apple Remote Desktop ingebouwd. Je kan deze ook koppelen aan Citrix, DameWare en RadMin. En je kan er zelfs rechtrstreekse sessies naar Oracle VirtualBox VMs, VMWare VMs en X Window VMs mee opzetten.

Niet alleen een veel modernere interface dan MobaXterm, deze is is ook stukken beter/fijner in het dagelijks gebruik. En de support voor al die connectie-protocollen is niet het enige waar deze software in uitblinkt. Je hebt ook een overzicht van de kwaliteit van wachtwoorden, maar ook hoe lang deze al in gebruik zijn. Het kan ook je de geldigheidsperiode van je certificaten bijhouden (diegenen die niet automatisch vernieuwd kunnen/mogen worden).

Het kan ook je "machinepark" bijhouden. Dat wil zeggen: je kan aangeven waar de locatie is, wie de computer heeft aangeschaft, welke user(s) er gebruik van kunnen maken, wie verantwoordelijk is voor het onderhoud, welke software erop draait, een hardware overzicht en hoe oud de computer is. Je kan ook aangeven op welke datum deze computer is afgeschreven. En dat krijg je dus ook te zien in het dashboard (als je een van de admins bent).

Er is ook gebruikersbeheer ingebouwd. Een minimale versie is aanwezig in de gratis variant, de betaalde variant heeft heel veel meer opties daarvoor. In die versie kun je tevens ook SQL Server/Oracle/PostgreSQL/MySQL gebruiken in combinatie met alle bovengenoemde data en connecties en wie (beperkte) toegang heeft tot bepaalde of alle verbindingen.

Zelf maak ik gebruik van de gratis versie, waarbij ik voornamelijk RDP sessies naar remote computers opstart, maar heb er ook SSH sessies, alsmede RustDesk en AnyDesk sessies mee opgestart. En het werkt allemaal uitstekend.

Geloof me, zodra je Devolutions Remote Desktop Manager 1 keer hebt uitgeprobeerd, dan laat je de rest gelijk links liggen. En zal je op je werk gaan bedelen voor de betaalde versie. Bedelen op je blote knieen. Nee, je zal serieus overwegen te gaan bedelen op blote knieen in een grindbak, zo graag dat je die software wil gaan gebruiken.

O ja, die gratis versie? In de licentie staat dat deze ook gewoon in een commerciele omgeving gebruikt mag worden. Dus zelfs als je het geld voor de betaalde versie niet losgepeuterd krijgt op je werk, dan kun je daar nog steds de gratis versie gebruiken.
The-Source @GeroldM24 december 2024 07:06
Ik ben dan weer van RDM (gratis versie) weg gestapt toen je deze alleen nog net een account kon gebruiken die je online inlogde.
Was zeker een fijn programma en de mogelijkheid om custom syntax highlight toe te passen in bijvoorbeeld syslog maakte mijn leven en stukje makkelijker.
Nu zit ik voor thuis gebruik op mobaxterm maar daar zit weer een limiet in van maximaal 15 opgeslagen session in de gratis variant en weet nog niet zeker of ik bij dit programma wil blijven of dat er iets beters is wat bij mij past
GeroldM @The-Source24 december 2024 19:59
Huh? "Alleen via online inloggen"?
Daar heb ik hier in Zuid-Amerika totaal geen last van. Gebruik het met Windows Server 2019 computers, maar ook in Windows 11 Home (met Microsoft account (zucht ;( )) en Windows 10 Home (lokaal account).

Nu heb ik RDM wel zo ingesteld dat deze geen toegang verschaft tot de vault met daarin alle informatie en connecties die ik heb aangemaakt, totdat ik een master password heb ingevoerd. Dat valt bij mij niet onder inloggen.

Maar als het je alleen om toegang tot Linux computers is te doen (of whatever ander device dat toegankelijk is via SSH/Telnet/Serial/Shell/Sftp), dan kan ik je 'WindTerm' aanraden.

Gratis voor thuis en commercieel gebruik. Heb zelf in WindTerm ruim 50 SSH connecties aangemaakt en het eind is nog lang niet in zicht.

Wat mij goed bevalt is dat de interface veel weg heeft van een IDE, zit boordevol (configureerbare) syntax-highlighting, je kan meerdere tabs met 1 sessie openen en/of meerdere sessies in 1 tab openen (of allebei), automatisch uitvoeren van scripts in 1 sessie of in al je open sessies tegelijkertijd. je kan zelfs de wachttijd instellen voordat de volgende regel in dat script wordt uitgevoerd.

O ja, het scherm gedraagt zich ook veel meer als een tekst editor, i.p.v. een terminal scherm.

Sinds ik 'WindTerm' heb ontdekt, heb ik niet meer omgekeken naar MobaXTerm.

