Software-update: MobaXterm 25.1

MobaXterm logoVersie 25.1 van MobaXterm is uitgekomen. Dit veelzijdige programma heeft alles aan boord om een verbinding naar een andere computer op te zetten. Het kan overweg met onder meer SSH, Telnet, RDP, VNC en FTP. Het kan meerdere sessies in tabbladen weergeven en het kan ook als portable app worden gebruikt. MobaXterm is gratis voor thuisgebruik met slechts lichte beperkingen; een licentie voor in een commerciële omgeving kost 49 euro. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt en krijg je ook ondersteuning en updates voor een jaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New feature:
  • Added a new setting in SSH sessions to use an SSH proxy with netcat/socat command or port forwarding
Improvement:
  • Updated the embedded X server to version 21.1.15
  • Fixed an error when starting the X server on Windows versions older than Windows Vista
  • Updated OpenSSH, OpenSSL, Curl, Git and Rsync in the 32-bit and 64-bit local terminal
  • Updated the Cygwin library in the 64-bit local terminal
  • Updated man pages and adapted the "man" command to read external man pages
  • Removed the "SSH engine new/legacy" setting and always use the new SSH engine instead
  • Decreased the CPU consumption of the SSH-browser in SFTP mode
  • Allowed password saving for SSH proxy connections
  • Added a "proxy" prefix to each log line corresponding to a proxy connection
  • Forced the SSH browser type to "SCP" for connections through CyberArk jump hosts
  • Updated the packages provided by "MobApt" to their latest version in the 64-bit local terminal
  • Switched the terminal banner format to UTF-8, to properly display international characters
  • Updated the Customizer program with a new setting to disable the deprecated 32-bit local terminal
  • Added a new option in the SSH session expert settings to set an optional certificate to use with the SSH private key
  • Added a new option in the SSH session expert settings to set an optional host CA public key
  • When importing PuTTY sessions, the proxy settings are now also imported
  • When importing PuTTY sessions, the certificate to use with the SSH private key and the host CA public key are also imported
  • Added a new right-click menu entry in the macros section to create a new empty macro (without recording)
  • Prevented VNC sessions from freezing when the remote server was unreachable
  • You can now import PuTTY sessions used for Teleport jump hosts
Bugfix:
  • Fixed the SSH "legacy" message displayed when the server only supports some old algorithms
  • When dark mode was set in the Customizer, it was not possible to modify the banners colors
  • After having disabled the "Save Passwords" feature in the Customizer, it was not possible to change the Master Password
  • Fixed importing PuTTY sessions containing a "percent" sign in the username field
  • Removed an "ioctl" error message when using Rsync or Git over SSH
  • If the DISPLAY variable was not set in the local terminal, the SSH command could fail when X11-forwarding was activated
  • After having started "TCPCapture" from the "Tools" menu, the local terminal "TCPCapture" command could not start

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-03-2025 22:00 13

15-03-2025 • 22:00

13

Bron: MobaXterm

Reacties (13)

DLabs 16 maart 2025 20:36
Ik ben overgestapt naar Termius. Veel beter heb op al mijn devices toegang tot mijn servers.
pven @DLabs17 maart 2025 18:03
Waarom is die beter?
comrade 16 maart 2025 22:10
Gebruik deze al 10 jaar)
NihilisticPoet 17 maart 2025 08:42
Zat al een tijdje te zoeken naar een all-in-one voor mijn dagelijkse werkzaamheden. Op advies van een collega al paar maanden fan!
Airw0lf 16 maart 2025 07:30
updates voor een jaar
En na dat jaar?
Olaf van der Spek @Airw0lf16 maart 2025 07:58
En na dat jaar?
Krijg je geen updates meer.
Cybertinus994 @Olaf van der Spek16 maart 2025 09:18
Ja, dan kost het je € 49,- euro. Iets wat ik er maar wat graag voor over heb! Ik gebruik MobaXterm dagelijks bij m’n klant, en ik zou niet meer zonder willen!
Heerlijk krachtige tool.
m0ridin @Cybertinus99416 maart 2025 17:32
Same, heerlijke tool... Toch voldoet de gratis versie voor mij ook. Heb wel een tijdje een licentie genomen om te supporten, maar ja... elk jaar vernieuwen is toch wat jammer. Helemaal als je die funcitonaliteiten eigenlijk niet nodig hebt.
Cybertinus994 @m0ridin17 maart 2025 04:06
Max 12 sessies opgeslagen hebben staan is voor mij veeeel te weinig. Ik heb op het moment een MobaXterm install met zeker 50 sessies erin gedefinieerd staan. En ja, die heb ik allemaal nodig.
En zoals gezegd: ik gebruik het dagelijks, dan ondersteun ik de ontwikkeling graag!
0x0 @Cybertinus99423 maart 2025 19:52
Het kan ook als stand-alone gebruikt worden.
Dan draai je toch simpelweg meerdere naast elkaar?
Je zal toch niet alle 50+ tegelijk open hebben, neem ik aan.

Op zich prima dat je het ondersteund.

Is dat de enige beperking tussen de betaalde/onbetaalde versie?
Cybertinus994 @0x024 maart 2025 16:53
Nee, ik heb ze zeker niet allemaal tegelijkertijd open staan. Het is een lijst van alle systemen die ik beheer. Dan hoef ik niet elke keer de IPs of hostnames van de machines op te zoeken :).
En ik log er op een aantal tegelijkertijd in.

Er zijn meer verschillen tussen de gratis en betaalde versie (zo kan je de screensaver niet uitzetten in de gratis versie, in de betaalde wel) maar de hoeveelheid sessies is wel de belangrijkste, wat mij betreft.
0x0 @Cybertinus99427 maart 2025 13:41
Dankjewel :)
kastr0 @Olaf van der Spek16 maart 2025 12:40
[...]

Krijg je geen updates meer.
Dit inderdaad maar je kan het wel gewoon blijven gebruiken, licentie blijft werken voor de laatste versie van het jaar waarin je hebt betaald.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

