Versie 25.1 van MobaXterm is uitgekomen. Dit veelzijdige programma heeft alles aan boord om een verbinding naar een andere computer op te zetten. Het kan overweg met onder meer SSH, Telnet, RDP, VNC en FTP. Het kan meerdere sessies in tabbladen weergeven en het kan ook als portable app worden gebruikt. MobaXterm is gratis voor thuisgebruik met slechts lichte beperkingen; een licentie voor in een commerciële omgeving kost 49 euro. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt en krijg je ook ondersteuning en updates voor een jaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New feature: Added a new setting in SSH sessions to use an SSH proxy with netcat/socat command or port forwarding Improvement: Updated the embedded X server to version 21.1.15

Fixed an error when starting the X server on Windows versions older than Windows Vista

Updated OpenSSH, OpenSSL, Curl, Git and Rsync in the 32-bit and 64-bit local terminal

Updated the Cygwin library in the 64-bit local terminal

Updated man pages and adapted the "man" command to read external man pages

Removed the "SSH engine new/legacy" setting and always use the new SSH engine instead

Decreased the CPU consumption of the SSH-browser in SFTP mode

Allowed password saving for SSH proxy connections

Added a "proxy" prefix to each log line corresponding to a proxy connection

Forced the SSH browser type to "SCP" for connections through CyberArk jump hosts

Updated the packages provided by "MobApt" to their latest version in the 64-bit local terminal

Switched the terminal banner format to UTF-8, to properly display international characters

Updated the Customizer program with a new setting to disable the deprecated 32-bit local terminal

Added a new option in the SSH session expert settings to set an optional certificate to use with the SSH private key

Added a new option in the SSH session expert settings to set an optional host CA public key

When importing PuTTY sessions, the proxy settings are now also imported

When importing PuTTY sessions, the certificate to use with the SSH private key and the host CA public key are also imported

Added a new right-click menu entry in the macros section to create a new empty macro (without recording)

Prevented VNC sessions from freezing when the remote server was unreachable

You can now import PuTTY sessions used for Teleport jump hosts Bugfix: Fixed the SSH "legacy" message displayed when the server only supports some old algorithms

When dark mode was set in the Customizer, it was not possible to modify the banners colors

After having disabled the "Save Passwords" feature in the Customizer, it was not possible to change the Master Password

Fixed importing PuTTY sessions containing a "percent" sign in the username field

Removed an "ioctl" error message when using Rsync or Git over SSH

If the DISPLAY variable was not set in the local terminal, the SSH command could fail when X11-forwarding was activated

After having started "TCPCapture" from the "Tools" menu, the local terminal "TCPCapture" command could not start