LyX is een opensource- en crossplatformsysteem waarmee documenten kunnen worden opgemaakt. Kort door de bocht is het een grafische gebruikersinterface voor TeX en LaTeX. Het wordt vooral in de academische wereld gebruikt, omdat het eenvoudig formules kan samenstellen en een overzicht van de documentstructuur toont. In tegenstelling tot reguliere tekstverwerkers die het wysiwyg -principe gebruiken, maakt LyX gebruik van wysiwym . Meer informatie over LyX kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 2.4.3 is uitgekomen en de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This is mostly a bug-fixing release. Most of the bugs are minor, but there was one significant one (13118) concerning the loading order of the fancyhdr package that was causing errors in page layout. In terms of updates, the most significant are that it is not possible to insert cross-references from the outliner, even to sections that have not yet been given a label. In that case, the label is automatically created. There has also been a major update to the Swedish localization.

Updates:

The "URW Classico (Optima)" TeX fonts are now also supported via the classico LaTeX package (bug 13124).

It is now possible to inserts cross references to sections via the outliner, even of they do not have a label yet. In the latter case, a label is automatically inserted.

Approximate word count for cross-references in document statistics.

Document PDF settings allow color links and frames around them. These two settings are mutually exclusive by default and we signal that within UI now. Workarounds can be found in our and hyperref manual.

It is now possible to use inset-forall for math equations with the selector "Formula" or "Formula:eqnarray", for example.

Major update of Swedish localization of the user interface.

Update Basque, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Slovak, Swedish, and Ukranainan translations.

Include DocBook documentation in German customization manual.

Bug fixes:

Fix size of Logical and/or characters in LaTeX output (bug 13099).

Work around bug in aa.cls in the "Astronomy & Astrophysics" template and example documents.

Fix instant preview of lilypond snippets (bug 13103).

Fix LaTeX error with listings, book classes and utf8 encoding.

Fix loading order of fancyhdr (bug 13118).

Fix spacing problems in previews with math macros under specific circumstances (bug 13120).

Fix tabular styles on systems with blanks in system directory path.

Fix inclusion of bibliography files in a LyX archive when the document was imported from a LaTeX source (bug 13129).

Allow negative offset values in Horizontal Line dialog (bug 13102).

Use proper background color with default branches and system colors.

Fix handling of (biblatex) bib file encodings in dialog (bug 13109).

Fix problem with display of heading in document float settings.

Fix some layout problems with the About LyX dialog.

Fix missing label prefixes with some AMS theorem modules (bug 13125).

Fix display of superscripts on Windows (bug 13100).

Fix some defects found by Coverity.

All URLs in the included documents have been verified, outdated links have been updated.